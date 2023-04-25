New Mercedes E-Class brings 69-mile PHEV and up to 375bhp

Mercedes-Benz has unwrapped its sixth-generation E-Class, revealing a significantly more contemporary take on the traditional luxury saloon that is planned to go on sale in September at a price tipped to start at over £50,000.

The new four-door, one of the German car maker’s last dedicated internal combustion engine models before it goes electric only, grows in size over the previous model offering a larger interior.

As part of its focus on premium comfort, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets Level 4 autonomous tech as part of a driverless valet parking function – previously only available on the Mercedes S-Class – as an option in markets where laws allow, such as its home country of Germany.

The Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series rival also offers a revised range of drivetrains, including overhauled petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems with a greater electric range of up to 69 miles (WLTP) thanks to a 10.6kWh larger 24.1kWh battery.

As well as the two hybrid options, the new E-Class will initially be sold with a choice of four four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, offering a power range from 194bhp to 375bhp. All are mated to a standard nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Design-wise, the new E-Class adopts a lineage similar to the smaller Mercedes-Benz C-Class and larger S-Class, giving the traditional trio of Mercedes-Benz saloons the most cohesive appearance in over three decades.

More conservatively styled than the electric-powered and similarly sized Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, it retains a traditional classic saloon layout together with a larger grille (and optional illuminated surround), more shapely headlamps, and a longer bonnet.

Together with the standard styling package, Mercedes-Benz has also developed Avantgarde and AMG-line trims, both of which are expected to feature prominently in the UK.

Sitting on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz’s Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, structural changes claim to provide the lightweight steel and aluminium platform with added rigidity compared to that used by the outgoing fifth-generation E-Class.

Together with the initial saloon model revealed here, Mercedes-Benz is also readying a successor model to the E-Class Estate for a UK launch in December. The new luxury load hauler also forms the basis of a follow-up to the E-Class All Terrain, which is planned to head into local showrooms during the first quarter of 2024.

With Mercedes-Benz combining the next-generation C-Class and E-Class coupe and cabriolet into a newly-created CLE model line-up, the long-running E-Class coupe and cabriolet are set to be phased out.

Inside, the new E-Class receives a comprehensive reworking, with a new look cabin featuring more contemporary digital functionality, improved comfort and higher quality materials - all part of a concerted push by Mercedes-Benz to see the traditional saloon reflect a more luxury-led image and a higher positioning.