New Mercedes E-Class brings 69-mile PHEV and up to 375bhp

Mercedes-Benz has unwrapped its sixth-generation E-Class, revealing a significantly more contemporary take on the traditional luxury saloon that is planned to go on sale in September at a price tipped to start at over £50,000.
The new four-door, one of the German car maker’s last dedicated internal combustion engine models before it goes electric only, grows in size over the previous model offering a larger interior.
As part of its focus on premium comfort, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets Level 4 autonomous tech as part of a driverless valet parking function – previously only available on the Mercedes S-Class – as an option in markets where laws allow, such as its home country of Germany.
The Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series rival also offers a revised range of drivetrains, including overhauled petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems with a greater electric range of up to 69 miles (WLTP) thanks to a 10.6kWh larger 24.1kWh battery.
As well as the two hybrid options, the new E-Class will initially be sold with a choice of four four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, offering a power range from 194bhp to 375bhp. All are mated to a standard nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Design-wise, the new E-Class adopts a lineage similar to the smaller Mercedes-Benz C-Class and larger S-Class, giving the traditional trio of Mercedes-Benz saloons the most cohesive appearance in over three decades.
More conservatively styled than the electric-powered and similarly sized Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, it retains a traditional classic saloon layout together with a larger grille (and optional illuminated surround), more shapely headlamps, and a longer bonnet.
Together with the standard styling package, Mercedes-Benz has also developed Avantgarde and AMG-line trims, both of which are expected to feature prominently in the UK.
Sitting on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz’s Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, structural changes claim to provide the lightweight steel and aluminium platform with added rigidity compared to that used by the outgoing fifth-generation E-Class.
Together with the initial saloon model revealed here, Mercedes-Benz is also readying a successor model to the E-Class Estate for a UK launch in December. The new luxury load hauler also forms the basis of a follow-up to the E-Class All Terrain, which is planned to head into local showrooms during the first quarter of 2024.
With Mercedes-Benz combining the next-generation C-Class and E-Class coupe and cabriolet into a newly-created CLE model line-up, the long-running E-Class coupe and cabriolet are set to be phased out.
Inside, the new E-Class receives a comprehensive reworking, with a new look cabin featuring more contemporary digital functionality, improved comfort and higher quality materials - all part of a concerted push by Mercedes-Benz to see the traditional saloon reflect a more luxury-led image and a higher positioning.
Well I wonder if Mercedes UK will actually offer half these options or just leave them off like they do on other models (look at the German brochure for current models, loads of amazing tech but the UK option literally has Premium Pack and that's it, not even a heated steering wheel offered here!)
AI - what a lot of tosh. Winds the window down when you reach you favorite car park, there's nothing Intelligent about that, it's just a line in program code. Warming the seat when cold, I call that thermostat control.