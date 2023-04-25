BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes E-Class brings 69-mile PHEV and up to 375bhp
UP NEXT
Can solar panels be used to charge an electric car for free?

New Mercedes E-Class brings 69-mile PHEV and up to 375bhp

Latest version of the executive saloon emphasises new technologies, including on-board artificial intelligence
News
3 mins read
25 April 2023

Mercedes-Benz has unwrapped its sixth-generation E-Class, revealing a significantly more contemporary take on the traditional luxury saloon that is planned to go on sale in September at a price tipped to start at over £50,000.

The new four-door, one of the German car maker’s last dedicated internal combustion engine models before it goes electric only, grows in size over the previous model offering a larger interior.

As part of its focus on premium comfort, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets Level 4 autonomous tech as part of a driverless valet parking function – previously only available on the Mercedes S-Class –  as an option in markets where laws allow, such as its home country of Germany.

Related articles

The Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series rival also offers a revised range of drivetrains, including overhauled petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems with a greater electric range of up to 69 miles (WLTP) thanks to a 10.6kWh larger 24.1kWh battery.

As well as the two hybrid options, the new E-Class will initially be sold with a choice of four four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, offering a power range from 194bhp to 375bhp. All are mated to a standard nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Design-wise, the new E-Class adopts a lineage similar to the smaller Mercedes-Benz C-Class and larger S-Class, giving the traditional trio of Mercedes-Benz saloons the most cohesive appearance in over three decades.

More conservatively styled than the electric-powered and similarly sized Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, it retains a traditional classic saloon layout together with a larger grille (and optional illuminated surround), more shapely headlamps, and a longer bonnet.

Together with the standard styling package, Mercedes-Benz has also developed Avantgarde and AMG-line trims, both of which are expected to feature prominently in the UK.

Sitting on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz’s Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, structural changes claim to provide the lightweight steel and aluminium platform with added rigidity compared to that used by the outgoing fifth-generation E-Class.

Together with the initial saloon model revealed here, Mercedes-Benz is also readying a successor model to the E-Class Estate for a UK launch in December. The new luxury load hauler also forms the basis of a follow-up to the E-Class All Terrain, which is planned to head into local showrooms during the first quarter of 2024.

With Mercedes-Benz combining the next-generation C-Class and E-Class coupe and cabriolet into a newly-created CLE model line-up, the long-running E-Class coupe and cabriolet are set to be phased out.

Inside, the new E-Class receives a comprehensive reworking, with a new look cabin featuring more contemporary digital functionality, improved comfort and higher quality materials - all part of a concerted push by Mercedes-Benz to see the traditional saloon reflect a more luxury-led image and a higher positioning.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

As revealed back in February, the standard dashboard receives a free-standing 12.3-in instrument display and 14.4- in portrait-style infotainment display. Buyers will also be able to option the new model with Mercedes-Benz’s new Superscreen.

The new E-Class will initially be sold with a choice of four longitudinally-mounted four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all featuring 48-volt mild-hybrid properties, with a gearbox-mounted integrated starter motor providing added power and torque as well as coasting properties for improved efficiency and fuel savings.

The majority of new E-Class models receive a standard steel spring suspension, with upper-end models set to receive a reworked version of Mercedes-Benz AirMatic air suspension.

Production of the E-Class saloon takes place at Mercedes- Benz’s Sindelfingen plant in Germany. A long-wheelbase version of the new model will also be produced at a joint venture factory operated by Mercedes-Benz and Chinese state-owned car maker BAIC in Beijing, China.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
40
Add a comment…
Andrew1 25 April 2023
Interesting light signature but the shape of the headlights is weird. I guess it's deliberate, so they can fix them with the facelift.
Deputy 25 April 2023

Well I wonder if Mercedes UK will actually offer half these options or just leave them off like they do on other models (look at the German brochure for current models, loads of amazing tech but the UK option literally has Premium Pack and that's it, not even a heated steering wheel offered here!)

Andrew1 25 April 2023
They'll adapt to the market. If people want a "premium" car without the "premium" features, that's what they get.
xxxx 25 April 2023

AI - what a lot of tosh. Winds the window down when you reach you favorite car park, there's nothing Intelligent about that, it's just a line in program code.  Warming the seat when cold, I call that thermostat control.

Andrew1 25 April 2023
As someone that makes a good living from code I can assure you it's a lot more than a line. But thanks for sharing your insight.

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives