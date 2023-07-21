BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 Skoda Superb gains total interior overhaul with rotary dials
Ultra Low Emission Zone: Can I drive my car in the London ULEZ?

2024 Skoda Superb gains total interior overhaul with rotary dials

New flagship estate, due next year, shares interior with larger Kodiaq - and we've already driven it
News
5 mins read
29 August 2023

The new Skoda Superb will gain a complete interior overhaul later this year, with the popular saloon regaining rotary dials, a new infotainment system and more sustainable materials. 

Many of the car’s interior features have been redesigned, Skoda says, with an updated instrument cluster, steering wheel, dashboard, and modified interior trim all part of the package. 

A feature welcome to most drivers will be the return of rotary dials, three of which are positioned below the Superb 13in infotainment touchscreen. They all feature a 32mm digital display and can also be ergonomically pushed. 

Skoda says the two outer dials can be set to control seat heating and interior temperature, while the centre dial can be used to control infotainment volume, fan speed, air conditioning, driving moves, and the zoom of the sat-nav. 

The dials represent a u-turn for the brand, which adopted the criticised touch control-based system introduced by the Volkswagen Group with the arrival of the Volkswagen ID 3

Elsewhere, the Superb gains four USB-C ports, massage seats and four-way adjustable lumbar support. The gear selector is also now positioned on the steering column. 

The Superb, which we’ve already driven in prototype form, will be fully revealed later this year, with a radical visual and technology revamp. It’ll go on sale towards the end of 2023 with a choice of petrol, diesel and an electrified hybrid line-up. 

Skoda has previously described its ICE line-up as “an important mainstay” during its transition to becoming an all-electric car maker. It said: “They fulfil the needs of customers as markets transition to e-mobility at different speeds."

The Superb will be joined by a refreshed Skoda Octavia, Skoda Kamiq and Skoda Scala models, all of which will arrive by 2026, as well as a second-generation Skoda Kodiaq. 

They will all be sold alongside a new-look EV offering that will include an Octavia-sized electric estate, a £22,000 entry-level compact urban crossover, an SUV called the Elroq, a production version of the Vision 7S SUV concept and the Skoda Enyaq iV.

Arriving next year, the Superb will get fresh exterior looks, improved technologies and a redesigned interior. Key to boosting their appeal will be an extensive design overhaul, although the only details confirmed at this stage are new thin daytime running lights and redesigned rear lights.

“The Superb and the [second-generation] Kodiaq are two important cornerstones of the Skoda model range,” said CEO Klaus Zellmer, “which is why it’s so special for us to introduce the new generations of both models.

“The Superb is the flagship of our ICE portfolio and will continue to set standards in terms of comfort and space in its fourth generation, in both hatch and estate forms.

"We continue to offer the best of both worlds and meet our customers’ needs, so both models will also be offered with plug-in and mild-hybrid options.”

2024 Skoda Superb prototype first drive

The SUV trend is snowballing at quite a rate, but as a large family car, the Skoda Superb Estate is still one of the best. It might lack the visual presence of its Kodiaq stablemate, but it’s enormous, comfortable, fine riding and competitively priced, and it offers a wide range of engines that are cheap to run. So its fourth-generation successor will have big shoes to fill when it arrives in 2024.

The new Superb hatch and estate share much of their architecture with the jointly developed Volkswagen Passat. The styling is still smart but updated (such as with slimmer headlights and tail-lights) to bring it in line with the new Kodiaq, launching at a similar time. The new Superb Estate is 40mm longer and 5mm taller than its predecessor, with the vast boot increasing from 660 to 690 litres – more than in the Peugeot 508 SW and rugged-looking Citroën C5 X.

Prices, trim levels and specs will be confirmed in November 2023, but there will be a standard Superb, a sportier-looking Sportline version and the luxury-focused Laurin & Klement trim. The slightly raised and more rugged-looking Scout estate will not be offered in the UK.

At launch, there will be three petrol engines, two diesels and a plug-in hybrid, all fitted with an automatic gearbox as standard. The entry-level 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol is the only one with mild-hybrid tech. It’s smooth and quiet and has enough power if you don’t tend to carry a car full of occupants. For more grunt, there’s a 2.0-litre petrol with 201bhp or four-wheel drive and 261bhp. The most powerful 190bhp diesel also drives all four wheels, while the 148bhp diesel feels more lively than the 1.5-litre petrol, with plenty of torque that surges you forward effortlessly.

The plug-in hybrid makes a big leap in battery size and range over the outgoing Superb. As before, a petrol engine combines with an electric motor, but a 25.7kWh battery (the outgoing iV’s is 12.7kWh) is good for a 62-mile EV range. There’s the ability to charge at 50kW, while the slower, 11kW output will charge from 0-100% in two and a half hours.

The latest version of adaptive suspension (now called Dynamic Chassis Control Pro) is available and stiffens or softens the ride depending on the selected drive mode. On the prototypes we drove, we sampled only the Normal setting, which does a good job of ironing out bumps. The suspension remains settled, while body control over undulating roads is well contained. Earlier models of the outgoing Superb struggled to deal with this, resulting in a constant (if slight) ‘floating’ sensation. Overall, this option makes the Superb a calming long-distance cruiser.

Other than a slight grumble from the diesel motor on start-up, little engine noise filters through to occupants. There’s a minor level of vibration through the floor, but road and wind noise are well contained.

The Superb’s interior promises to be the most comfortable version yet, with even more space and a massaging function in the front. Rear passengers get a fold-down centre armrest that can now extend and slide forwards – handy when using the integrated tablet holder.

The gear selector is mounted on the steering column, which frees up extra storage space in the centre console. A 12.9in infotainment touchscreen will feature with user-friendly physical rotary controls.

In short, Skoda hasn’t jeopardised what made the Superb such a strong family car. If the Kodiaq is too bulky for you, or you don’t need seven seats, this car has a lot going for it.

Price Circa £35,000 (est) Engine 4 cyls in line, 1498cc, turbocharged, petrol, plus 48V ISG Power 148bhp Torque 184lb ft (est) Gearbox 7-spd dual-clutch automatic, FWD Kerb weight 1500kg (est) 0-62mph 9.2sec (est) Top speed 133mph (est) Economy 45mpg (est) CO2 145g/km, 34% (est) Rivals Peugeot 508, Volkswagen Passat Estate

