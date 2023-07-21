2024 Skoda Superb gains total interior overhaul with rotary dials

The new Skoda Superb will gain a complete interior overhaul later this year, with the popular saloon regaining rotary dials, a new infotainment system and more sustainable materials.

Many of the car’s interior features have been redesigned, Skoda says, with an updated instrument cluster, steering wheel, dashboard, and modified interior trim all part of the package.

A feature welcome to most drivers will be the return of rotary dials, three of which are positioned below the Superb 13in infotainment touchscreen. They all feature a 32mm digital display and can also be ergonomically pushed.

Skoda says the two outer dials can be set to control seat heating and interior temperature, while the centre dial can be used to control infotainment volume, fan speed, air conditioning, driving moves, and the zoom of the sat-nav.

The dials represent a u-turn for the brand, which adopted the criticised touch control-based system introduced by the Volkswagen Group with the arrival of the Volkswagen ID 3.

Elsewhere, the Superb gains four USB-C ports, massage seats and four-way adjustable lumbar support. The gear selector is also now positioned on the steering column.

The Superb, which we’ve already driven in prototype form, will be fully revealed later this year, with a radical visual and technology revamp. It’ll go on sale towards the end of 2023 with a choice of petrol, diesel and an electrified hybrid line-up.

Skoda has previously described its ICE line-up as “an important mainstay” during its transition to becoming an all-electric car maker. It said: “They fulfil the needs of customers as markets transition to e-mobility at different speeds."

The Superb will be joined by a refreshed Skoda Octavia, Skoda Kamiq and Skoda Scala models, all of which will arrive by 2026, as well as a second-generation Skoda Kodiaq.