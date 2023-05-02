Electric Mini Cooper reborn with radical interior and 250-mile range

The reinvention of Mini has accelerated with the launch of the new Mini Cooper electric hatchback, which – together with the new Mini Countryman – marks the start of a wide-reaching revamp and expansion of the British marque’s line-up as it pushes to become an EV-only brand.

Unlike the old Mini Electric, the new three-door electric hatchback – which takes the fabled Cooper name – sits on a bespoke EV platform. This has been developed by Spotlight Automotive, a China-based joint venture between Mini parent firm BMW and Great Wall Motor.

The new Cooper and the Countryman both showcase Mini’s new Characteristic Simplicity design language, which creative chief Oliver Heilmer said is focused “on the essentials of the brand”. The already extensively seen Cooper builds on Mini’s trademark design themes with circular headlights and a new octagonal front grille.

The exterior is free of chrome, the wheel-arch trims have been removed and the door handles now sit flush. The minimalist interior design echoes that of the original BMC Mini of 1959, featuring a round instrument cluster above a bar of toggles.

The curved dashboard has a knitted textile surface and a 9.4in OLED infotainment touchscreen, claimed to be the first circular one fitted to a production car. The software is Mini’s latest Android-based operating system.

The EV will be available in two forms. The Cooper E has a 181bhp front-mounted motor and a 40.7kWh battery, giving it a claimed range of 190 miles – substantially up on the old Electric. The Cooper SE gets 215bhp, which is enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec, and a 54.2kWh battery, giving it a range of 250 miles.

They can be charged at a fastest rate of only 95kW, however.

Both cars will offer various Mini Experience modes that bring their own displays and powertrain characteristics, including a new Go-Kart Mode. The various driving modes are also complemented by new digital driving sounds.