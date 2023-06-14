2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed preview

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will return in 2023 from Thursday 13 July to Sunday 16 July - and it’s to be a big year for car unveilings and international public debuts.

This year’s theme, Goodwood 75, celebrates 75 years of the Goodwood estate and 30 years of the Festival of Speed.

Tribute will be paid to the estate itself and to remarkable feats in automotive engineering and famed drivers from past and present.

The famous Goodwood Hillclimb will also return, focusing on cars and bikes from historical racing years 1948 to 1966 and more modern cars from 1998 to 2023.

Porsche will be celebrated by the event’s central feature. It's 75 years since the firm produced its first sports car, the Porsche 365, and it will hand a debut to several new cars at Goodwood.

Which new cars should you look out for at this year’s Festival of Speed? We’ve compiled a list of the biggest expected debuts…

Cars we’re expecting to see at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

We’ve been hotly anticipating the sporty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for some time now. It will be Hyundai‘s first electric performance car, with a focus on the UK market. Expect ramped-up performance and a more aggressive exterior design.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV hot hatch to be revealed at Goodwood

Ineos Grenadier FCEV

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered version of the Ineos Grenadier 4x4 uses powertrain technology sourced from Hyundai, with which Ineos inked a memorandum of understanding in 2020.

Ineos Grenadier hydrogen FCEV to star at Goodwood

Porsche Mission X

Porsche will celebrate its big anniversary this year with the Mission X - a 75th birthday present to itself. The electric hypercar concept previews a potential EV successor to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, so you can guarantee it will be a very powerful machine indeed. A powertrain that could offer around 1500bhp will be key to achieving its goal of becoming the fastest road-legal car to ever round the Nürburgring.

New Porsche Mission X concept is electric 918 Spyder successor

Porsche Cayenne

The updated Porsche Cayenne will be showcased at this year’s event. The German car maker’s larger SUV gets a new set of upgraded engines, plus a revised chassis and a total interior overhaul. It’s unlikely that we will see the electric Cayenne, though, with that not due on UK roads until 2025.