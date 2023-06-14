BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed preview

Motoring extravaganza celebrates 30 years; Porsche is centrally featured company for its 75th anniversary
14 June 2023

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will return in 2023 from Thursday 13 July to Sunday 16 July - and it’s to be a big year for car unveilings and international public debuts. 

This year’s theme, Goodwood 75, celebrates 75 years of the Goodwood estate and 30 years of the Festival of Speed.  

Tribute will be paid to the estate itself and to remarkable feats in automotive engineering and famed drivers from past and present.

The famous Goodwood Hillclimb will also return, focusing on cars and bikes from historical racing years 1948 to 1966 and more modern cars from 1998 to 2023.

Porsche will be celebrated by the event’s central feature. It's 75 years since the firm produced its first sports car, the Porsche 365, and it will hand a debut to several new cars at Goodwood.

Which new cars should you look out for at this year’s Festival of Speed? We’ve compiled a list of the biggest expected debuts… 

Cars we’re expecting to see at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

We’ve been hotly anticipating the sporty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for some time now. It will be Hyundai‘s first electric performance car, with a focus on the UK market. Expect ramped-up performance and a more aggressive exterior design.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV hot hatch to be revealed at Goodwood

Ineos Grenadier FCEV

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered version of the Ineos Grenadier 4x4 uses powertrain technology sourced from Hyundai, with which Ineos inked a memorandum of understanding in 2020.

 

Ineos Grenadier hydrogen FCEV to star at Goodwood

Porsche Mission X

Porsche will celebrate its big anniversary this year with the Mission X - a 75th birthday present to itself. The electric hypercar concept previews a potential EV successor to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, so you can guarantee it will be a very powerful machine indeed. A powertrain that could offer around 1500bhp will be key to achieving its goal of becoming the fastest road-legal car to ever round the Nürburgring.

New Porsche Mission X concept is electric 918 Spyder successor

Porsche Cayenne

The updated Porsche Cayenne will be showcased at this year’s event. The German car maker’s larger SUV gets a new set of upgraded engines, plus a revised chassis and a total interior overhaul. It’s unlikely that we will see the electric Cayenne, though, with that not due on UK roads until 2025. 

New-look Porsche Cayenne gets power, EV range and tech boosts

Porsche 718 Spyder GT4 RS

This will be the last Porsche 718 Boxster and the most powerful yet. It takes 493bhp and 332lb ft from a GT3-based atmo 4.0-litre flat six with an ear-splitting 9000rpm redline. That’s mated to a “lightning-speed” seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, all of which combine to propel the roadster from 0-62mph in just 3.4sec. It’s likely this £123,000 sports car will be one of the most popular cars at this year’s event. 

Porsche 718 Boxster bows out with 493bhp Spyder GT4 RS

McLaren 750S

The McLaren 750S is the thoroughly updated and enhanced replacement for the 720S, which holds the crown as Woking’s best-selling car. It brings a slight restyling, but 30% beneath that impressive orange bodywork is said to be new. It brings 740bhp, and McLaren hopes it will enter the fray as “a new benchmark” to the supercar segment. 

New McLaren 750S replaces 720S with more power, revised chassis

McLaren Solus GT

The McLaren Solus GT is the British firm’s ultra-limited, single-seat track car, which is driven by an 830bhp V10 engine. Created with speed, downforce and lap times in mind, it will no doubt be targeting a blistering time up the Goodwood hillclimb. 

McLaren launches V10-powered single-seat Solus GT

MG Cyberster

The Cyberster is the first all-new sports car to be fitted with an MG badge since the MG F in 1995, and it will make its official public debut at Goodwood this year. The Chinese firm says it wil be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, with prices starting at £55,000 for a rear-wheel-drive 309bhp version and rising to £65,000 for a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive version with 536bhp. It will no doubt draw significant crowds. 

