Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates

Welcome to Autocar’s extended coverage of the Munich motor show, the biggest motoring event in Europe for two years, and the place to see some of the most important new launches of the year.

This is the first major motor show held in Europe since you-know-what led to the cancellation of the Geneva shows in 2020 and 2021 and last year’s Paris event - and it also marks the reinvention of Germany’s biennial show.

Having been held in Frankfurt since 1951, the fallout from the poorly attended 2019 running of the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung has promoted a change of location to Munich. The event has also been radically changed following the pandemic, with events now spread across the Messe Munich exhibition centre and an outdoor display area in the centre of the Bavarian capital. BMW is taking advantage of being on home ground to stage its own exhibition at its global headquarters, and other firms are also running their own events elsewhere around the city.

What hasn’t changed is the importance of the German motor show to the big German car firms, with Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen all vying to steal the show.

Autocar will provide extensive coverage of the Munich show. James Attwood, Jim Holder, Felix Page and Mark Tisshaw have dusted off their passports and armed themselves with FFP2-grade masks to traverse the event to bring you all the latest news from a suitable social distance. Meanwhile, Rachel Burgess, Piers Ward and Jack Warrick are based in Autocar Towers in Twickenham to run our extensive web coverage.

15:50 Monday September 6

How close will the ID Life concept be to the eventual production version? VW sales boss Klaus Zellmer told Autocar: "It's a typical concept car, something that was inspired by ideas. And now it's in the real world, we have to see how much of this spirit will make it to the series production car - but it shows people something they can experience by 2025." Zellmer did admit that not every concept will make it to production, suggesting that the removable roof was unlikely to remain as on the concept. Regardless, we're keeping fingers crossed that the production version will feature a GTI tartan roof as an option… JA

Zellmer also said that the company has managed the ongoing semiconductor crisis "rather well". While he admitted that there have been production delays, he said that high demand for the firm's EVs was as responsible for longer waiting lists as the lack of chips. Noting that the UK order bank was "20 to 30% higher" than usual, Zellmer also said that VW currently has no plans to offer versions of cars with fewer features and chips, as firms such as Ford have done. JA

The Ioniq 5 has just launched, and a 6 saloon and 7 SUV are planned, but as yet there are no concrete plans to go lower, according to Hyundai European COO Michael Cole. The plan for the foreseeable future for Ioniq is to launch standalone electric cars off the firm’s EGMP platform, while also launching electric cars as derivatives of existing ranges, such as Kona. MT