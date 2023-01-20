2023 Munich motor show: everything you need to know

The biennial Munich motor show will return on 5 September, and it’s shaping up to be one of the busiest and most important European automotive events in recent memory.

Germany’s biggest brands are set to reveal their latest innovations in front of their home audience, and a raft of other big European names are primed to take the stage with crucial new concepts and long-awaited production cars.

BMW has already confirmed it will show a new concept previewing the Neue Klasse electric cars due in dealerships from 2025.

Never one to be overshadowed, Mercedes-Benz will showcase a new concept hinting at a C-Class-sized entry-level EV that's due on sale next year.

The Germans will be joined by the likes of Renault, which will unveil the all-new Scenic, and Chinese challenger BYD, which is expected to detail the next stage of its European assault.

Tesla will also be present – a rarity for the American brand, which typically showcases new products in tightly controlled media events.

The newest technological developments will also be on show, with autonomous-driving firm Mobileye confirmed to be among the exhibitors, alongside tier-one suppliers such as Bosch, Continental and ZF.

Here’s our guide to everything on display at the 2023 Munich motor show:

BMW Neue Klasse concept

BMW is set to reveal a new concept at the Munich motor show, giving our best look yet at the Neue Klasse line of EVs that will define the future of the brand.

The as-yet unnamed concept will complete the trilogy of i Vision concepts, following in the footsteps of the sustainability-focused i Vision Circular shown at Munich in 2021, and the i Vision Dee revealed at CES earlier this year (pictured above).

It will provide a first look at new powertrain and battery technologies, such as new cylindrical battery cells (which are yet to have been shown as part of a production-ready pack). These are claimed to boost range by 30%, up to 620 miles between recharges. Rapid-charging times are set to improve by 30%, while overall battery-pack weight will be cut by 10-20%.

The concept’s interior is expected to develop the ideas shown in the Vision Dee, such as the omission of a traditional infotainment touchscreen in favour of a windscreen-spanning head-up display.

Dee – the artificial intelligence assistant after which that concept was named – may also return in a more toned-down, production-ready form.

Stylistically, the Neue Klasse concept is expected to reiterate the rakish, shark-nosed look of the previous two i Vision cars but in a form factor mirroring today’s 3 Series.