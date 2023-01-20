BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Munich motor show confirmed with urban mobility focus
UP NEXT
Alpine mulls Lotus platform for new electric luxury SUVs

2023 Munich motor show confirmed with urban mobility focus

IAA Mobility 2023 runs from 5-10 September, with debuts from BMW, Ford, Mercedes and VW
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
20 January 2023

The Munich motor show returns on 5 September 2023 as the second edition of IAA Mobility, following its reinvention as a personal mobility expo two years ago.

This year’s event will be split into two exhibitions: one for consumers, highlighting connected vehicles, autonomous vehicle technology, sustainability and more; and one for businesses.

The latter, dubbed the IAA Summit, will feature BMW, BYD, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, among many others. OEMs such as Bosch, Continental and ZF will also be present.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said: “BMW Group is already looking forward to the second IAA Mobility in Munich. There, we will show how we will make the mobility of tomorrow more sustainable and at the same time more human with technology.”

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius said: “The advanced concept for the second IAA in Munich underlines once more the awareness that the goal of sustainable mobility can only be [achieved] together – in a close exchange between industry, science, politics, the media and customers. IAA provides an important platform for that. At Mercedes-Benz, we are looking forward to it.”

The Munich motor show was rebranded to IAA Mobility in 2021, when it hosted a raft of high-profile debuts including the Dacia Jogger, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

The Munich show is also where the big German manufacturers typically display forward-looking concepts that hint at future production models. The 2021 edition introduced Mercedes-Maybach’s EQS SUV, the luxury sub-brand’s first electric 4x4; the Porsche Mission R, hinting at an all-electric 718 Cayman; and the Volkswagen ID Life, previewing a circa-£20,000 electric hatchback. 

Munich-based BMW used its home show to highlight its vision for a sustainable electric family car for 2040 and it is expected to headline the event again this year. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S

View all latest drives

Back to top

The 2023 edition of the Munich motor show will be opened by German chancellor Olaf Scholz, reflecting the importance of the automotive industry to the country’s economy and identity.

Related articles

Expect many concept cars making their debuts this year – such as the Audi Activesphere (officially being unveiled on 26 January), the BMW i Vision Dee and Volkswagen ID 7 – to be present, as well as some surprises reserved for the show.

Used cars for sale

 Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0 DI-D GS2 Sportback Euro 4 5dr
2011
£2,295
95,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,490
29,380miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A6 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£27,995
20,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV R-Design Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£42,490
27,000miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£21,814
9,888miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,826
3,963miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,999
72,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,734
12,990miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,995
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S

View all latest drives