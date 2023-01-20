2023 Munich motor show confirmed with urban mobility focus

The Munich motor show returns on 5 September 2023 as the second edition of IAA Mobility, following its reinvention as a personal mobility expo two years ago.

This year’s event will be split into two exhibitions: one for consumers, highlighting connected vehicles, autonomous vehicle technology, sustainability and more; and one for businesses.

The latter, dubbed the IAA Summit, will feature BMW, BYD, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, among many others. OEMs such as Bosch, Continental and ZF will also be present.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said: “BMW Group is already looking forward to the second IAA Mobility in Munich. There, we will show how we will make the mobility of tomorrow more sustainable and at the same time more human with technology.”

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius said: “The advanced concept for the second IAA in Munich underlines once more the awareness that the goal of sustainable mobility can only be [achieved] together – in a close exchange between industry, science, politics, the media and customers. IAA provides an important platform for that. At Mercedes-Benz, we are looking forward to it.”

The Munich motor show was rebranded to IAA Mobility in 2021, when it hosted a raft of high-profile debuts including the Dacia Jogger, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

The Munich show is also where the big German manufacturers typically display forward-looking concepts that hint at future production models. The 2021 edition introduced Mercedes-Maybach’s EQS SUV, the luxury sub-brand’s first electric 4x4; the Porsche Mission R, hinting at an all-electric 718 Cayman; and the Volkswagen ID Life, previewing a circa-£20,000 electric hatchback.

Munich-based BMW used its home show to highlight its vision for a sustainable electric family car for 2040 and it is expected to headline the event again this year.