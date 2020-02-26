The organisers of the Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, have confirmed the event is still due to take place as scheduled despite the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China, led to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress technology event that had been due to take place in Barcelona earlier this month. That decision came after a large number of exhibitors withdrew, citing health concerns.

After that event was cancelled, Geneva organisers insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but there have been fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in northern Italy and other countries outside of China.

In a statement this evening (Wednesday 26 February) sent to exhibitors and seen by Autocar, event organisers confirmed they had met to "re-evaluate the current situation given the latest information from the national health authorities", after Switzerland had yesterday confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 virus.

A decision has been taken to go ahead with the show as planned, including the Car of the Year presentation on 2 March, the media day on 3 March, the VIP day on the 4 March, and then public days from the 5-15 March while remaining in regular contact with health authorities.

Event organisers had earlier said they are "carefully observing the situation and its possible implications for exhibitors, visitors, partners and employees" and have encouraged visitors from at-risk areas to check staff have not shown any symptoms for 14 days prior to arriving in Switzerland.

Organisers are also in contact with Swiss health and medical bodies to develop a "sanitary action plan", which will involve a "programme of cleaning, disinfection and prevention". This will include a cleaning and awareness campaign, along with new signage reminding visitors about personal hygiene.