2020 Geneva motor show: all the reveals still happening

The Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, has been cancelled as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak.
Concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China, led to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress technology event that had been due to take place in Barcelona earlier this month. That decision came after a large number of exhibitors withdrew, citing health concerns.
After that event was cancelled, Geneva organisers had insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in northern Italy and other countries outside of China have made it impossible to host.
A decision had been taken to go ahead with the show as planned, including the Car of the Year presentation on 2 March, the media day on 3 March, the VIP day on the 4 March, and then public days from the 5-15 March while remaining in regular contact with health authorities, but this schedule has now been withdrawn.
The Geneva motor show is arguably the most important of the year, and a number of major reveals had been due to take place in Switerland.
We were expecting to see the hot GTI version of Volkswagen's new Golf, its platform-sharing Audi A3 rival and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but there were certain to be a few surprises, too.
Not every major manufacturer was going to be at this year's show, however. Lamborghini had confirmed it wouldn't be attending, instead choosing to focus on bespoke events for its new models, while the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel/Vauxhall) and Jaguar Land Rover were also taking a rain check.
jagdavey
Bit early innit?????
I mean the flipping Geneva MoT'a show aint' 'till flipping March, innit mate!!!! Hold on son, at this rate you'll be reviewing Christmas at Easter!!!!!!
firebreathingru...
jagdavey wrote:
small point: march is a day away, it isnt that far away
jason_recliner
Haha!
So far as of 10/1/20 it's almost exclusively just VAG tat!
Mini2
Disappointing of PSA
Really disappointing if Peugeot etc pull out this late on - that'll leave a massive gaping hole on the show floor at Geneva. Seems odd to ditch Geneva when they've all been sat there at Brussels for pete's sake.
DHarper
Jaguar and Land Rover?
I thought JLR is not going to Geneva. They're not on the list, at least not today.
DJH71
What about the cars due to be revealed
jagdavey
You forgot Morgan...........
You haven't included in your list the all new Morgan Plus 4 to be unveiled at Geneva. The first Plus 4 to be built on the all new aluminium CX platform & not to have the 100 year old sliding pillar front suspension & rear cart springs.
AddyT
I just can't get past the
I just can't get past the ugliness of the new Golf. I have a Mk7 and it looks much better proportioned than this. Several friends have told me they have the same opinion. I understand the more modern interior but the exterior shape, especially at the back, is not good IMO.
abkq
AddyT wrote:
Agreed, mk 7 is perfectly proportioned and perfectly detailed. Mk 8 was probably designed by VW's B-team, with its A-team involved in designing the ID3
superstevie
abkq wrote:
I agree too, although AddyT, I don't mind the rear. For me, it's the front lights that ruin it. Not a huge fan of the interior either.
