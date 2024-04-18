Arcfox to Zeekr: Every new car at the 2024 Beijing motor show

The Beijing motor show returns next week for the first time since 2019, bringing an array of unveilings from both domestic and global manufacturers.

Taking place from Wednesday, 24 April to Saturday, 4 May, one of the world’s most important motor shows will host unveilings of brand-defining concepts, tech-heavy showcases, ultra-luxurious flagship vehicles and crucial new global models.

European manufacturers will have a strong presence as Mercedes launches the new electric G-Class, the long-awaited Mini Aceman makes its public debut and the covers come off the Volkswagen Tiguan-rivalling Smart #5, to name but a few.

But Chinese firms will obviously be out in force, with a wave of electric and hybrid cars expected to arrive on UK soil in the coming years and months. BYD will launch a new electric pick-up and GWM will be on the stands with the Ora 07 - a swooping, saloon-shaped stablemate to the 03 hatchback.

We will keep this preview bang up to date with all the latest news as the show approaches, so keep checking back for the lowdown on all the biggest reveals.

Arcfox Alpha S5

BAIC-owned electric car maker Arcfox has detailed its latest saloon, the Alpha S5, ahead of its public debut.

It’s based on an 800V electrical architecture and packs two motors – one on each axle – that output a combined 523bhp and 509lb ft of torque.

It’s claimed to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec and it can drive 419 miles between charges, according to China’s CLTC test cycle.

Avatr 12

This upmarket five-door liftback is the second production model from the Chinese EV manufacturer that's partnered with mobile phone company Huawei and battery manufacturer CATL. It will be based on the firm's EP1 EV platform, like the 11 SUV launched in 2022, with production of right-hand-drive models set to begin this year.

The 12 (pronounced 'one-two') is expected to make its show debut in Beijing before it goes global in the coming months.

Avatr 12: CATL, Changan and Huawei create new electric saloon

BMW Neue Klasse SUV

The concept that previews the future design of BMW’s electric SUVs – and more specifically the next-generation iX3 – will make its public debut at Beijing.

Bringing back some retro BMW styling cues, such as the kidney grille modelled on the brand's ultra-cool 1960s saloons, it will be based on the firm's new EV-specific architecture, featuring new-gen battery tech and an advanced new software stack running on four high-performance computers.