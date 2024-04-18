BACK TO ALL NEWS
Arcfox to Zeekr: Every new car at the 2024 Beijing motor show

The electric Mercedes G-Class, BYD's first pick-up and Ora's 395bhp sports saloon are among the headliners
News
Jonathan BryceCharlie Martin Autocar
6 mins read
18 April 2024

The Beijing motor show returns next week for the first time since 2019, bringing an array of unveilings from both domestic and global manufacturers.

Taking place from Wednesday, 24 April to Saturday, 4 May, one of the world’s most important motor shows will host unveilings of brand-defining concepts, tech-heavy showcases, ultra-luxurious flagship vehicles and crucial new global models. 

European manufacturers will have a strong presence as Mercedes launches the new electric G-Class, the long-awaited Mini Aceman makes its public debut and the covers come off the Volkswagen Tiguan-rivalling Smart #5, to name but a few.

Related articles

But Chinese firms will obviously be out in force, with a wave of electric and hybrid cars expected to arrive on UK soil in the coming years and months. BYD will launch a new electric pick-up and GWM will be on the stands with the Ora 07 - a swooping, saloon-shaped stablemate to the 03 hatchback

We will keep this preview bang up to date with all the latest news as the show approaches, so keep checking back for the lowdown on all the biggest reveals. 

Arcfox Alpha S5

Arcfox Alpha S5 front quarter

BAIC-owned electric car maker Arcfox has detailed its latest saloon, the Alpha S5, ahead of its public debut.

It’s based on an 800V electrical architecture and packs two motors – one on each axle – that output a combined 523bhp and 509lb ft of torque.

It’s claimed to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec and it can drive 419 miles between charges, according to China’s CLTC test cycle.

Avatr 12

This upmarket five-door liftback is the second production model from the Chinese EV manufacturer that's partnered with mobile phone company Huawei and battery manufacturer CATL. It will be based on the firm's EP1 EV platform, like the 11 SUV launched in 2022, with production of right-hand-drive models set to begin this year.

The 12 (pronounced 'one-two') is expected to make its show debut in Beijing before it goes global in the coming months.

Avatr 12: CATL, Changan and Huawei create new electric saloon

BMW Neue Klasse SUV

The concept that previews the future design of BMW’s electric SUVs – and more specifically the next-generation iX3 – will make its public debut at Beijing.

Bringing back some retro BMW styling cues, such as the kidney grille modelled on the brand's ultra-cool 1960s saloons, it will be based on the firm's new EV-specific architecture, featuring new-gen battery tech and an advanced new software stack running on four high-performance computers.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X sets template for brand's electric SUVs

BYD Pick-up

Having already become one of the world’s biggest car makers, BYD will enter the light commercial vehicle market with a new mid-sized truck to rival the Toyota Hilux. Heavily camouflaged prototypes have been spotted already in China, sporting a dual-cab design and slab-sided profile.

It's expected to be offered as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid in various global markets, with a digital instrument cluster and large central infotainment screen hinting at a more premium focus.

Denza Z9 GT

Denza Z9 GT patent image – front quarter

The flagship model for BYD’s joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, the Denza Z9 GT, has been revealed in Chinese patent filings.

It gets a tri-motor powertrain that pushes up to 952bhp through all four wheels, positioning it as a rival to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Exeed E08

Exeed E08 front quarter

Chery-owned luxury brand Exeed’s entry into China’s burgeoning MPV segment will offer a range of battery-electric and range-extender powertrains.

It’s expected to major on in-car technology, swapping traditional side mirrors for cameras.

Fangchengbao Super 3

Fangchengbao Super 3 front quarter

For the uninitiated, the Fangchengbao brand was launched by BYD last year as a rival to Land Rover and the Toyota Land Cruiser family.

The Super 3 is thought to preview its entry-level SUV, with an overt focus on all-terrain capabilities. It will make its public debut at the Beijing show.

Fangchengbao Super 9

Fangchengbao Super 9 front quarter

Very much unlike its rivals, Fangchengbao also has its sights set on the niche supercar market.

The Super 9 is distinct from anything else the nascent brand has shown to date, as a two-seat electric speedster with a carbonfibre monocoque.

Its designer, Wolfgang Egger, was previously responsible for cars including the Alfa Romeo 8C and fourth-generation Audi A6.

Geely large SUV

Geely large SUV teaser – side

Geely will unveil its new flagship at the Beijing motor show. it’s expected to use an electric or range-extender powertrain.

GWM Ora 07

Ora’s second UK model wears a swooping, retro-inspired shell that looks to have taken inspiration from both the Porsche Panamera and its smaller stablemate, the 03 (née Funky Cat).

It is expected to be offered with rear- or four-wheel drive, with up to 395bhp and 500lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 4.4sec. Electric range is not yet known, but in China - where it is sold as the Lighting Cat - it uses an 83kWh battery that delivers 373 miles of range.

Honda Ye GT Concept

Honda Ye GT Concept side

Honda has launched a new model line with its Chinese joint-venture partners, Dongfeng and GAC, aimed at making headway in the country.

Called Ye, its flagship model is previewed by a sharp-edged, low-slung saloon focused on driver engagement.

A production version will go on sale in China next year.

Honda Ye P7 and S7

Honda Ye line-up

The first two arrivals from the Ye line-up are a pair of electric crossovers. They share the same underpinnings but are distinguished by their styling, with the S7 getting a three-pronged headlight design in line with the GT Concept.

iCar X25

iCar X25 side

Chery's iCar brand has revived an idea not seen since the Renault Scenic RX4 with the X25, an off-road MPV. Local media reports it has a range-extender powertrain.

Mengshi M-Hunter

Mengshi M-Hunter front quarter

Dongfeng’s armoured car division Mengshi is aiming to take a slice of the growing 4x4 market with an open-sided dune buggy. It’s targeting the luxury market, with a limited production run and an emphasis on customisation.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

The plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes-AMG’s new four-seat super-coupé will be Affalterbach’s sixth PHEV, armed with huge power and even more performance.

It gets the same engine as the top-rung, electrified SL roadster, which pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with a rear-mounted electric motor. The set-up gives combined outputs of 804bhp and 1047lb ft and pushes the car to 62mph in 2.9sec. Prices are expected to exceed £200,000.

Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid to bring 804bhp and 1047lb ft

Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

The quad-motor EQG concept we saw in concept form at the Munich motor show in 2021 will finally become a production car this year. Wearing a familiar two-box shape and a lengthy new badge, the new electric G-Class has a motor on each wheel, with the ability to do tank turns, much like the Yangwang U8.

It has a modified version of the steel ladder-frame chassis used for combustion models, alongside which it will be produced by long-time partner Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.

Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class to be revealed on 24 April

Mini Aceman

It perhaps comes as no surprise that the replacement for the Mini Clubman is an electric SUV.

Leaked images show the Aceman remains remarkably true to the funky concept we first saw in 2022, and it's also reassuringly small, being only 192mm longer, 23mm wider and 130mm taller than the Cooper hatchback.

Power will come from a single motor at the front axle, with an output of either 181bhp or 215bhp. A John Cooper Works (JCW) range-topper is also expected, with a performance-inspired makeover and chassis tweaks.

First look at new Mini Aceman ahead of April debut

Smart #5

Smart’s largest model yet will be a Volkswagen Tiguan-sized crossover with a chunky, square profile and the same SEA underpinnings as its smaller siblings, the #1 and #3.

Details remain under wraps, but we expect it to use the same 66kWh battery as those cars, powering a front-mounted motor with 268bhp and giving a range of around 300 miles. A Brabus version could also be on the cards with an additional 154bhp. 

Zeekr Mix

This or a Volkswagen ID Buzz? Revealed in a batch of Chinese regulatory filings, the Mix is one of a quintet of models that three-year-old Zeekr is set to launch in the UK as part of a broader push into right-hand-drive markets by parent firm Geely, which also owns Volvo and Lotus.

Expected to officially make its debut in Beijing, it will receive a battery developed in a partnership between CATL and Geely - likely the 86kWh pack used by the Zeekr 001, which is equipped with 800V hardware for 360kW charging. In engineering terms, it has been developed in tandem with the Smart #5, which will also be revealed at Beijing.

Zeekr Mix: Volkswagen ID Buzz rival set for UK launch in 2026

