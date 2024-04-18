Arcfox to Zeekr: Every new car at the 2024 Beijing motor show

The Beijing motor show returns next week for the first time since 2019, bringing an array of unveilings from both domestic and global manufacturers.
Taking place from Wednesday, 24 April to Saturday, 4 May, one of the world’s most important motor shows will host unveilings of brand-defining concepts, tech-heavy showcases, ultra-luxurious flagship vehicles and crucial new global models.
European manufacturers will have a strong presence as Mercedes launches the new electric G-Class, the long-awaited Mini Aceman makes its public debut and the covers come off the Volkswagen Tiguan-rivalling Smart #5, to name but a few.
But Chinese firms will obviously be out in force, with a wave of electric and hybrid cars expected to arrive on UK soil in the coming years and months. BYD will launch a new electric pick-up and GWM will be on the stands with the Ora 07 - a swooping, saloon-shaped stablemate to the 03 hatchback.
We will keep this preview bang up to date with all the latest news as the show approaches, so keep checking back for the lowdown on all the biggest reveals.
Arcfox Alpha S5
BAIC-owned electric car maker Arcfox has detailed its latest saloon, the Alpha S5, ahead of its public debut.
It’s based on an 800V electrical architecture and packs two motors – one on each axle – that output a combined 523bhp and 509lb ft of torque.
It’s claimed to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec and it can drive 419 miles between charges, according to China’s CLTC test cycle.
Avatr 12
This upmarket five-door liftback is the second production model from the Chinese EV manufacturer that's partnered with mobile phone company Huawei and battery manufacturer CATL. It will be based on the firm's EP1 EV platform, like the 11 SUV launched in 2022, with production of right-hand-drive models set to begin this year.
The 12 (pronounced 'one-two') is expected to make its show debut in Beijing before it goes global in the coming months.
Avatr 12: CATL, Changan and Huawei create new electric saloon
BMW Neue Klasse SUV
The concept that previews the future design of BMW’s electric SUVs – and more specifically the next-generation iX3 – will make its public debut at Beijing.
Bringing back some retro BMW styling cues, such as the kidney grille modelled on the brand's ultra-cool 1960s saloons, it will be based on the firm's new EV-specific architecture, featuring new-gen battery tech and an advanced new software stack running on four high-performance computers.
For ages now, car magazines and websites have been promoting Chinese EVs as cheap and will therefore take over the whole market, but I can't see anything cheap in this list.
The cheapest EVs seem to be coming from Europe now, from the likes of Citroen and Dacia.
Even MG is obviously keen to start ramping up the prices and cash in on the MG heritage with the launch of the Cyberster.
I don't see spending a fortune on a Chinese EV as a wise investment; they seem to have jumped a few steps from what transformed Skoda, Hyundai and Kia from bargain basement to almost prestige makes (or at least having prestige prices).
Zeekr Mix looks great. If it is as comfy as it is roomy, it could be a really good daily driver.
That Smart #5 is just an EQB! I guess it makes sense since they're owned by Merc, but, since when was Smart in the business of making SUV's?
And meanwhile back in Europe there's so much upset over the looks of the new Alfa Milano... We don't need any of this stuff in Europe, plenty of great cars being built here already... Buy local, save a huge ship from sailing from China... That should help more with climate change than these EV rich offerings... Oh I forgot... A lot of EV batteries come from China...