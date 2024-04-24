Electric Mercedes G-Class revealed as quad-motor luxury 4x4

The new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an “uncompromised” machine that the firm claims can outperform its combustion-engined sibling when driving off-road.

Known throughout its development as the EQG, the 4x4 will be known as the G580 with EQ Technology in production form. The lengthy moniker represents a shift in the naming strategy for electric Mercedes vehicles, and also showcases how the G580 was developed to be a G-Class that just happens to be battery powered.

The G580 is virtually identical in design to the recently updated G450d, with a subtle reworking of the engine grille and discrete EQ badges to set it apart. But there has been extensive work to maximise aerodynamic efficiency, including a new A-pillar design and a new spoiler lip on the front of the roof.

The G580 also features a new aerodynamically sculpted bonnet, resulting in a drag coefficient of 0.44, down from 0.48Cd for the latest G450d, and 0.53Cd for the previous-generation G. In another move, the optional spare wheel holder mounted on the rear boot can be replaced with a similarly styled charging cable holder.

“The G is still the G,” said Manuel Urstöger, the head of e-drive systems for Mercedes-Benz G. “It’s not just design or sound: for us the powertrain is about offering uncompromised off-road ability.”

The G580 uses four electric motors, with one powering each wheel of the car. Each motor produces 145bhp, combining for a maximum output of 579bhp, along with a mammoth 859lb ft of torque.

The motors have been developed specially for the G580, and each is driven by a separate two-speed gearbox. Urstöger said that the unusual and highly complicated powertrain was developed specifically to meet the exacting specifications of the G division, and will not be used elsewhere in the line-up.

“It was a tough project,” he said, “but we achieved all our targets and because of that it’s better than the combustion-engined G when going off-road.”