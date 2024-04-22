BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG EXE181 concept previews Rimac-baiting electric hypercar
UP NEXT
Aston Martin DBX gains touchscreen and goes 707-only

MG EXE181 concept previews Rimac-baiting electric hypercar

Chinese firm claims new concept will hit 62mph in 1.9sec; has 0.181 drag coefficient
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 April 2024

MG has unveiled the EXE181 concept, a futuristic Rimac-baiting electric hypercar, ahead of its public debut at the Beijing motor show.

It is inspired by the EX181 land speed record car driven by Stirling Moss and Phil Hill throughout the late 1950s, which was designed for optimal aerodynamic efficiency.

Similarly, the EXE181 wears as little bodywork as possible, with a smooth-surfaced shell wrapped tightly around a single-seat monocoque. The driver sits inside a prominent central bubble, a reference to the UFO-shaped EX181. The cockpit’s teardrop shape stretches out into a sloping tail fin, capable of raising from the car’s body to act as an airbake when slowing from high speeds.

Related articles

MG claims a drag coefficient of just 0.181. For reference, the Volkswagen XL1 claimed 0.199, while the McLaren Speedtail is rated at 0.278.

Inside, the EXE181 has a yoke-style steering wheel with a built-in touchscreen, and little else besides.  

MG EXE181 with MG EX181

Interior images suggest the EXE181 has four motors – one per wheel – but MG has yet to detail its powertrain. That it claims a 0-62mph sprint time of just 1.9sec suggests it packs more than 1000bhp, given the Rimac Nevera needs 1887bhp to dispatch the sprint in the same time.

That makes the MG one of the world’s quickest-accelerating cars. Japanese start-up Aspark claims its Owl supercar, packing four motors and 1985bhp, hits 62mph in just 1.72sec.

MG has yet to announce a top speed for the EXE181, but nodded to the original EX181’s recorded top speed of 254.91mph in a post to Chinese social media network Weibo. That suggests it plans for the new car to comfortably beat its forebear. 

It makes its public debut at this week’s Beijing motor show, and is expected to appear at July's Goodwood Festival of Speed, where MG’s centenary celebrations will take centre stage.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3
audi a3 sportback review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi A3 Sportback
8
Audi A3 Sportback
morgan plus 8 01 front tracking
Morgan Plus Six
8
Morgan Plus Six
mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
MG4 X Power review 202301 panning front

MG 4 XPower

Dual-motor MG 4 could be the electric hot hatch we’ve all been waiting for. So is it?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
LouSiThames 22 April 2024
Oh good the next ZS has been unveiled.
uk_supercar_fan 22 April 2024
Aero drag has very little relative impact on 0-62 acceleration times. It's all about torque and traction.

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3
audi a3 sportback review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi A3 Sportback
8
Audi A3 Sportback
morgan plus 8 01 front tracking
Morgan Plus Six
8
Morgan Plus Six
mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE

View all car reviews