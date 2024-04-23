BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Smart #5 concept previews rapid-charging electric 4x4
UP NEXT
Vauxhall Grandland reinvented with 435-mile electric option

Smart #5 concept previews rapid-charging electric 4x4

Brand’s biggest model, due in UK in 2025, introduces off-roader-esque design language and new interior layout
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
23 April 2024

The Smart #5 concept has been unveiled as a first look at the brand’s largest, most technologically advanced electric car to date.

Sized roughly in line with the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, the #5 introduces a new styling direction with a harder-edged, more rugged appearance than Smart’s two smaller crossovers, the #1 and #3

Key to the new look are the segmented LED lights, a clear departure from the Mercedes-Benz-style light bars on the #5's siblings.

Related articles

The off-road flavour of the #5 reinforces the more rugged look and signals a new commitment to the outdoor ‘lifestyle’ market that’s quickly growing in Smart part-owner Geely’s native China.

“With this vehicle, we leave all boundaries behind and open up a new segment for customers in Europe and worldwide,” said Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann.

The production version of the #5 is strongly tipped to share the SEA platform with its rangemates, as well as cars from elsewhere in the Geely portfolio, including the Polestar 4Volvo EX30 and Zeekr X

Smart #5 concept – rear quarter

Unlike those cars, though, the #5 will use an 800V electrical architecture for much quicker charging speeds, and it has been confirmed to feature a battery with more than 100kWh in capacity, which will be among the largest of any EV of this size.

Smart claims a range of more than 340 miles between charges and that charge can be replenished from 10-80% in 15 minutes.

For reference, the #1 uses a 400V architecture, delivering a maximum charging rate of 150kW, allowing a 10-80% top-up in under 30 minutes. Range meanwhile is up to 273 miles.

Smart also confirmed that the #5 has four-wheel drive, suggesting that it uses two electric motors, one mounted on each axle.

No power figure has been given yet, but the other dual-motor Smart car, the #1 Brabus, gets a 154bhp motor up front and a larger 268bhp motor at the rear, combining for 422bhp and 400lb ft of torque. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche macan 4 electric review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3
audi a3 sportback review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi A3 Sportback
8
Audi A3 Sportback
morgan plus 8 01 front tracking
Morgan Plus Six
8
Morgan Plus Six

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
smart 1 review 2023 01 cornering front

Smart #1

Early examples of Smart’s new dawn didn’t instantly impress. We try the EV hatchback on UK roads

Read our review
Back to top

The production version of the #5 is likely to also offer a cheaper and longer-range single-motor variant. 

Inside, the #5 introduces a new-look dashboard, which integrates the digital instrument display and twin infotainment touchscreens into one large oval shape.

Smart #5 concept dashboard

Its new on-board computer is underpinned by American chip maker AMD’s V2000 processor, offering sufficient power for a new, more advanced artificial intelligence assistant. This brings improved voice controls for functions such as text messaging, climate controls and sat-nav.

Physical buttons for critical features such as the window demisters and hazard light switch are omitted in favour of a permanent touch-sensitive panel.

The #5 will be unveiled in production form later this year and is tipped to land in the UK in 2025, priced from around the £35,000 mark in single-motor guise.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche macan 4 electric review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3
audi a3 sportback review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi A3 Sportback
8
Audi A3 Sportback
morgan plus 8 01 front tracking
Morgan Plus Six
8
Morgan Plus Six

View all car reviews