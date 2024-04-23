Smart #5 concept previews rapid-charging electric 4x4

The Smart #5 concept has been unveiled as a first look at the brand’s largest, most technologically advanced electric car to date.

Sized roughly in line with the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, the #5 introduces a new styling direction with a harder-edged, more rugged appearance than Smart’s two smaller crossovers, the #1 and #3.

Key to the new look are the segmented LED lights, a clear departure from the Mercedes-Benz-style light bars on the #5's siblings.

The off-road flavour of the #5 reinforces the more rugged look and signals a new commitment to the outdoor ‘lifestyle’ market that’s quickly growing in Smart part-owner Geely’s native China.

“With this vehicle, we leave all boundaries behind and open up a new segment for customers in Europe and worldwide,” said Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann.

The production version of the #5 is strongly tipped to share the SEA platform with its rangemates, as well as cars from elsewhere in the Geely portfolio, including the Polestar 4, Volvo EX30 and Zeekr X.

Unlike those cars, though, the #5 will use an 800V electrical architecture for much quicker charging speeds, and it has been confirmed to feature a battery with more than 100kWh in capacity, which will be among the largest of any EV of this size.

Smart claims a range of more than 340 miles between charges and that charge can be replenished from 10-80% in 15 minutes.

For reference, the #1 uses a 400V architecture, delivering a maximum charging rate of 150kW, allowing a 10-80% top-up in under 30 minutes. Range meanwhile is up to 273 miles.

Smart also confirmed that the #5 has four-wheel drive, suggesting that it uses two electric motors, one mounted on each axle.

No power figure has been given yet, but the other dual-motor Smart car, the #1 Brabus, gets a 154bhp motor up front and a larger 268bhp motor at the rear, combining for 422bhp and 400lb ft of torque.