Mazda 6 axed in UK after 20 years as sales dwindle

The Mazda 6 been axed from the firm's UK line-up after two decades, due to a decline popularity.

In a statement sent to Autocar, Mazda UK confirmed the decision was made to axe the Skoda Superb rival after sales dwindled in the segment, with customers prioritising SUV purchases.

The Japanese firm will now focus on the Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid, the upcoming CX-60 diesel and the Mazda CX-5, all of which have proven popular buys in the UK.

The 6 was removed from sale in the US last year but will remain on sale in select European countries for the time being.

Sold in both saloon and estate bodystyles, the 6 had been offered here with a choice of 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre petrol engines, which, unlike many of Mazda's latest offerings, weren't available with any sort of electrification.

Mazda sold 169,123 examples of the 6 in the UK, spanning three model generations.

The first generation included the 6 MPS, a performance variant of the saloon with 256bhp and 280lb ft of torque, capable of hitting 0-62mph in 6.6sec.

The 6 was renewed in 2007 and then again in 2013.

Its drop in sales has also been felt in Europe as well as the UK. According to industry analyst Jato Dynamics, Mazda sold 4865 examples on the continent in 2021, representing a drop of 28% from 2020. By November 2022, it had sold 4104 for the year.

Mazda’s crossover and SUV models, meanwhile, have taken a large proportion of its sales. By the end of November 2022, the CX-30 had sold 32,636 units, the CX-5 27,828 units and the new CX-60 8162 units.

The 6 is unlikely to be replaced, given Mazda’s commitment to the growing SUV segment.