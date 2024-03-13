Volkswagen ID 3 GTX: 322bhp hot hatch is EV Golf GTI equivalent

Volkswagen has expanded its line-up of warmed-up electric cars with new GTX versions of the ID 7 Tourer estate and ID 3 hatchback - the latter serving as a long-awaited electric alternative to the Golf GTI.

The ID 3 GTX has been on the cards since the EV was revealed in 2019 and finally arrives hot on the heels of the technically identical Cupra Born VZ, shown last month.

As standard, it is fitted with Volkswagen’s latest APP550 electric motor on the rear axle, which develops 282bhp - up from 201bhp in the standard car.

The increase in torque is even more substantial, with the electric motor putting out 402lb ft. That's also considerably more than the Volkswagen Golf R’s 310lb ft.

The top-of-the-line ID 3 GTX Performance is more powerful still, producing 322bhp for a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec, which makes it VW’s quickest-accelerating EV to date.

Beyond the powertrain upgrades, Volkswagen’s hot hatch has also gained several chassis and suspension tweaks intended to give it a more dynamic character.

The ID 3 GTX features retuned steering that has been configured to offer “greater precision”, and the Performance model has a new Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system – like the Golf GTI – which uses more sensors to detect wheel movement to improve ride and handling.

The battery has grown in size slightly for the GTX version of the ID 3, from 77kWh to 79kWh. Volkswagen claims a range of up to 373 miles for the standard GTX, though the Performance pack is likely to reduce that slightly.

DC charging peaks at 175kW to give a 10-80% charge in under 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the ID 7 GTX Tourer comes as standard with a dual-motor powertrain that develops 335bhp and uses the same 86kWh battery as the ID 7 Tourer Pro S.