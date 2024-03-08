Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars

If you’re looking to save a bit of fuel or want to cut your carbon footprint, a hybrid car is a great option.

That’s because they can run solely on electric power for short distances, reducing how often you have to rely on a petrol engine.

That also makes them a good stepping stone to electric car ownership, offering bursts of zero-emission driving without any of the infrastructural bugbears that you’re liable to encounter if you can’t charge from home.

Hybrids are often much cheaper to buy outright, too. The UK’s cheapest electric car is currently the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, which starts at £26,895. The Toyota Yaris Hybrid is priced from £22,630.

Welcome, then, to our guide to the cheapest hybrid cars currently on sale in the UK.

Note that we have omitted 12V and 48V mild-hybrid cars from this list. Although many such cars are badged ‘hybrid’ by their maker, their small starter-generators are incapable of moving them on their own. This means they're completely reliant on their petrol or diesel engine all the time, so they're generally less fuel efficient and emit more carbon than a ‘full’ or 'self-charging' hybrid.

Without further ado, these are the 10 cheapest hybrids currently on sale in the UK.

The cheapest hybrid cars