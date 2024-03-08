Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars

If you’re looking to save a bit of fuel or want to cut your carbon footprint, a hybrid car is a great option.
That’s because they can run solely on electric power for short distances, reducing how often you have to rely on a petrol engine.
That also makes them a good stepping stone to electric car ownership, offering bursts of zero-emission driving without any of the infrastructural bugbears that you’re liable to encounter if you can’t charge from home.
Hybrids are often much cheaper to buy outright, too. The UK’s cheapest electric car is currently the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, which starts at £26,895. The Toyota Yaris Hybrid is priced from £22,630.
Welcome, then, to our guide to the cheapest hybrid cars currently on sale in the UK.
Note that we have omitted 12V and 48V mild-hybrid cars from this list. Although many such cars are badged ‘hybrid’ by their maker, their small starter-generators are incapable of moving them on their own. This means they're completely reliant on their petrol or diesel engine all the time, so they're generally less fuel efficient and emit more carbon than a ‘full’ or 'self-charging' hybrid.
Without further ado, these are the 10 cheapest hybrids currently on sale in the UK.
The cheapest hybrid cars
Price from: £21,295
The cheapest hybrid car currently on sale is the Renault Clio E-Tech, and it’s a corker. Its hybrid system pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, sending up to 143bhp and 151lb ft through the front wheels. Excellent mid-range torque means it feels far quicker than Renault’s claimed 9.3sec 0-62mph time might suggest.
Officially, the hybrid Clio can deliver 67.0mpg in mixed use, and our testing on a variety of A- and B-roads, plus motorways, suggests it nears 60mpg in the real world.
Read our Renault Clio review
