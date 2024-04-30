The packaging of the Wrangler’s cabin feels slightly tighter than that of the average medium-sized SUV, and the front seats in particular more snug.

The car’s door apertures are smaller than you might expect and its sills higher and more obstructive, and once you’re in the car’s highly set driving seat, you’ll find a little bit less maximum leg room and footwell space than the class norm.

None of the aforementioned limitations proved problematic even for the tallest of our testers, though: the trick is remembering that this is anything but the average medium-sized SUV – which, for various reasons, isn’t remotely hard to do.

To begin with, how many cars of this kind allow you to fold the windscreen down flat? In the Wrangler, it’s the job of five minutes with a multi-tool – and likewise is the removal of any one or all four of the passenger doors. The car comes with what Jeep calls a ‘freedom top’ in body colour, which is a three-piece modular hard-top that can be removed completely by unlatching some clamps that takes all of a few minutes.

It can also be ordered with a powered soft-top roof or a manually folding ‘sunrider’ soft-top roof – both of which make the car quicker and easier to convert for open-air motoring.

For outright habitability on less adventurous days, the car hits a decidedly better standard for comfort, perceived quality and convenience than any Wrangler has before – although nowhere is it likely to be honestly mistaken for one of the SUV class’s premium-branded options, such as a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The cabin’s leathers are pleasant enough and its moulded plastics, though harder and more shiny than is typical of the class, feel robust and are inoffensive to the touch. The feel of the car’s parts-bin switchgear is predictably plain and workman-like, but this makes them easy to use and feel very appropriate for a serious off-roader.

Second-row occupant space is fit for adults and is broadly competitive, while the back seats fold flat to provide for good outright cargo capacity. In four-seat mode, the Wrangler four-door has 548 litres of luggage space – generous enough, even if the side-hinged tailgate through which the boot is accessed makes it a mistake to reverse-park too close to walls or other cars. And remember, the window needs to be closed first!

Multimedia system

The Wrangler uses FCA’s Uconnect infotainment system rather than one that is shared with the PSA brands of the big Stellantis family.

It was launched with the fourth-generation interface and an 8.4in touchscreen. This offered wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but its native sat-nav system was fairly average and the screen's reponsiveness left much to be desired.

The 2024 facelift brought a significant upgrade in this respect. The fifth-generation Uconnect system, with its 12.3in touchscreen, is familiar from cars like the Jeep Compass, the Fiat 500e and the new generation of Maseratis. Like in those cars, it responds quickly and has logical menus, plus wireless phone mirroring for Apple and Android. The native sat-nav system is provided by TomTom and is easily outclassed by the apps on your phone.

Jeep’s eight-speaker, 552W Alpine audio system is the only one offered in the car and sounds respectable, although not overly powerful, and anything with strong bass can be heard vibrating through the cabin plastics.