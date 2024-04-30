Jeep Wrangler review

Original military-chic civilian off-roader enters a fourth Wrangler-badged generation

The Jeep Wrangler story dates back to 79 years ago. At around the time Enzo Ferrari and Alfa Romeo conclusively parted ways, the United States Department of War sought to commission the design of a rugged reconnaissance vehicle for duties in febrile Europe.

Out of more than 130, just two companies, Willys-Overland and Bantam, stepped up, and it was the latter’s BRC 40 that formed the basis of not only a bona fide military icon but also, with the advent of the CJ-1 just four years later, an enduring post-war civilian sales success.

JL-generation Wrangler receives plenty of time-honoured Jeep styling cues, including the seven-slot grille, which pays tribute to the original CJ model
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The Jeep Wrangler JL is the fourth generation of this remarkable machine since the ‘Wrangler’ name was first applied to the recipe in 1986, and back in the US it remains a customer favourite and something of a global commercial powerhouse.

Of course, over here the Wrangler has been and will always be a more niche offering, but it still has a very important role to play for Jeep. The brand is finally starting to garner some actual sales numbers with the Avenger, but that means that most of the cars Jeep sells in the UK are now small crossovers that send most or all of their power to the front wheels.

Does that dilute the brand? Well, Jeep’s people talk about “protect the core, broaden the reach”. In other words, it’s no good keeping the brand pure if it’s not commercially viable, but the Wrangler is still a very important part of the range – not because of the sales numbers it generates but because it legitimises the whole operation.

To succeed, any new Wrangler needs to radiate its Rubicon Trail-conquering capabilities at a standstill, which is why the Wrangler's looks are still more than reminiscent of the original Willy's. And yet with the JL more than any previous generation of Jeep Wrangler, the real challenge has been not only to maintain and enhance this aura but also make the car a far more amenable daily companion.

Time to find out whether it has succeeded.

The Jeep Wrangler range at a glance

The JL Wrangler was launched in the UK in 2019 with two engine choices, a 197bhp diesel and a 268bhp petrol, but the diesel was discontinued in 2021. A Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is available in other markets but won't be coming to the UK because its hybrid hardware is incompatible with right-hand drive. The Jeep Wrangler 392 is only available through grey imports.

A two-door model was offered to appeal to those after a more classic Wrangler look but was axed in 2023, leaving just the four-door. The Wrangler-based Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck also isn't offered here.

Two trim levels are offered in the UK: the entry-level Sahara and the more off-road-focused Rubicon. A more luxurious Overland trim was offered for some model years, although no longer. Various roof styles are available for open-air motoring, including a three-piece removable roof.

DESIGN & STYLING

9
jeep wrangler review 2024 02 panning side

The JL-generation Wrangler comes in two flavours: the suburban-spec Sahara and the slightly higher-riding, wilderness-prepared Rubicon with its switchable front anti-roll bar, heavy-duty alternator, 32in BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain tyres, locking differentials and the ability to take a winch without the need for modifications.

Few owners will ever require that level of hardware, though beneath the lightly revised bodywork – whose aluminium doors are removable – each Wrangler retains its reassuringly rugged ladder-frame chassis, solid axles and two-speed transfer case, with 2.72:1 low-range transfer gearing intended for rock crawling (which goes out as short as 4:1 in the Rubicon). For road driving, you can choose between rear-wheel drive or permanent four-wheel drive by way of an old-school lever on the centre console.

Who says driving big cars in London is stressful? Other motorists were surprisingly willing to move over when they saw the Wrangler coming at them down a narrow street, I found. And plenty will be used like that.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Unlike the Rubicon, the Sahara wears an off-road-capable all-season tyre, although all have full-time mechanical four-wheel drive and also use rigid axles. In the now-discontinued Overland, the rear axle packed a limited-slip differential.

Jeep Wrangler suspension is by coil springs and passive dampers, while the electrohydraulically assisted recirculating-ball steering is geared to a low and suitably forgiving ratio of 16.2:1. On the underside of the chassis are no fewer than four skidplates, which protect the fuel tank, transfer case and gearbox oil pan. Rubicon models get further protection in the form of heavy-gauge tubular rock rails to bear the brunt of boulder strikes.

In terms of length and width, the four-door Wrangler sits between the BMW X3 and BMW X5 SUV models, though is taller than both, with 242mm of ground clearance being among the best of any mass-production vehicle. Approach, departure and breakover angles of 35.4deg, 30.7deg and 20.0deg respectively further distance the Wrangler four-door from lesser pretenders, though these numbers are greater still for the shorter wheelbase two-door Wrangler, and particularly in Rubicon specification.

In 2024, the Wrangler received some subtle updates, on the one hand to keep it fresh and on the other to ensure that it continues to comply with safety regulations. The first goal was to improve the Wrangler’s side impact protection. That has been accomplished by adding new curtain airbags and – in possibly the most Jeep way imaginable – by adding those rock rails. If it works for bouncing off rocks when off-roading, it must work for bouncing off other cars as well.

The updated Wrangler also gains lane keeping assistance, speed limit warning and drowsy driver alert. When it comes to those, however, Jeep is running down the clock and not actually fitting them until it absolutely has to. As a result, our test cars, which were 2024-model-year examples but produced before February, didn’t yet have them fitted. So we can’t tell you how well they work or how hard they are to turn off.

Elsewhere, the design of the famous seven-slot grille has been tweaked, with the addition of some three-dimensionality to make it stand out.

INTERIOR

8
jeep wrangler review 2024 09 dash

The packaging of the Wrangler’s cabin feels slightly tighter than that of the average medium-sized SUV, and the front seats in particular more snug.

The car’s door apertures are smaller than you might expect and its sills higher and more obstructive, and once you’re in the car’s highly set driving seat, you’ll find a little bit less maximum leg room and footwell space than the class norm.

Space up front is a bit more limited than the SUV class norm, but still sufficient for a 6ft 4in driver. Places to hold on are not in short supply
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

None of the aforementioned limitations proved problematic even for the tallest of our testers, though: the trick is remembering that this is anything but the average medium-sized SUV – which, for various reasons, isn’t remotely hard to do.

To begin with, how many cars of this kind allow you to fold the windscreen down flat? In the Wrangler, it’s the job of five minutes with a multi-tool – and likewise is the removal of any one or all four of the passenger doors. The car comes with what Jeep calls a ‘freedom top’ in body colour, which is a three-piece modular hard-top that can be removed completely by unlatching some clamps that takes all of a few minutes. 

It can also be ordered with a powered soft-top roof or a manually folding ‘sunrider’ soft-top roof – both of which make the car quicker and easier to convert for open-air motoring.

For outright habitability on less adventurous days, the car hits a decidedly better standard for comfort, perceived quality and convenience than any Wrangler has before – although nowhere is it likely to be honestly mistaken for one of the SUV class’s premium-branded options, such as a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The cabin’s leathers are pleasant enough and its moulded plastics, though harder and more shiny than is typical of the class, feel robust and are inoffensive to the touch. The feel of the car’s parts-bin switchgear is predictably plain and workman-like, but this makes them easy to use and feel very appropriate for a serious off-roader.

Second-row occupant space is fit for adults and is broadly competitive, while the back seats fold flat to provide for good outright cargo capacity. In four-seat mode, the Wrangler four-door has 548 litres of luggage space – generous enough, even if the side-hinged tailgate through which the boot is accessed makes it a mistake to reverse-park too close to walls or other cars. And remember, the window needs to be closed first!

Multimedia system

The Wrangler uses FCA’s Uconnect infotainment system rather than one that is shared with the PSA brands of the big Stellantis family.

It was launched with the fourth-generation interface and an 8.4in touchscreen. This offered wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but its native sat-nav system was fairly average and the screen's reponsiveness left much to be desired.

The 2024 facelift brought a significant upgrade in this respect. The fifth-generation Uconnect system, with its 12.3in touchscreen, is familiar from cars like the Jeep Compass, the Fiat 500e and the new generation of Maseratis. Like in those cars, it responds quickly and has logical menus, plus wireless phone mirroring for Apple and Android. The native sat-nav system is provided by TomTom and is easily outclassed by the apps on your phone.

Jeep’s eight-speaker, 552W Alpine audio system is the only one offered in the car and sounds respectable, although not overly powerful, and anything with strong bass can be heard vibrating through the cabin plastics.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Jeep Wrangler 2019 road test review - engine

For true off-roaders like the Wrangler, ‘good performance’ means something different to what it does for mainstream SUVs.

In the midst of a boulder field, healthy torque and a linear throttle are of far greater importance than the aural refinement and crisp gearchanges Mercedes might strive for with the similarly sized but road-biased Mercedes-Benz GLC. Equally, if the Wrangler’s popularity is to grow, Jeep can’t afford to imagine that on-road drivability and refinement are unimportant – and, in fact, both the now-discontinued 197bhp 2.2-litre MultiJet-II turbodiesel and the 268bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre do well enough on all counts.

Having driven the Rubicon Trail itself, I can tell you serious off-road hobbyists will want the switchable locking diffs you get on the Wrangler Rubicon. It’s also the most overblown model in the range visually, and that’s a big part of the Wrangler appeal
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The new eight-speed automatic gearbox must take much of the credit for this. For hardware designed to cope reliably with the stresses and strains of contorting dirt trails in California’s High Sierra, it is surprisingly smooth and well mannered on the road, and contributes to the Wrangler’s appeal as an everyday vehicle.

Granted, during normal driving it has a proclivity to shift lazily into the highest possible ratio, but in the absence of a Sport driving mode a quick stab of the throttle will make it change down a gear and keep it in its sweet spot. Manual mode works well enough too.

With a recorded 0-60mph time of 9.0sec, the diesel Wrangler has a very respectable outright performance level; the considerably more powerful and larger-engined Land Rover Discovery TDV6 we timed in 2017 only managed the trip in 8.7sec.

In-gear performance is decently stout and makes for fairly effortless progress, the drag from 40mph to 60mph in fifth gear taking 5.0sec – within a second of the Discovery. Indeed, the Jeep gets its power down cleanly and, in everyday driving, its considerable torque output does enough to disguise a kerb weight measured at over 2.1 tonnes.

On the move, variable-geometry turbocharging reduces turbo lag and, along with this engine’s inherent smoothness, the experience is far less agricultural and more car-like than you might expect given the Wrangler’s true purpose. The car’s refinement is heightened if you shift the transfer case into ‘2H’ – for two wheel-drive high range – because this disconnects the front driveshafts, noticeably reducing the inertia of unnecessary mechanical drag.

 

RIDE & HANDLING

8
jeep wrangler review 2024 19 off road

The Jeep Wrangler might very well be the defining ‘go-anywhere’ vehicle.

As you’d expect, the hardware that imparts its legendary off-road ability does make for a few compromises on the road – and, though they are slightly less noticeable than on previous versions of the car, they are nonetheless still present and noticeable enough that they might put off anyone who imagines this car looking like a wilderness man but somehow handling like an Audi Q5.

As a car built for hard work off the road, the Wrangler can be hard work on it. This is most prevalent when at speed, such as on motorways, when the combination of the recirculating-ball steering and boxy shape means the 4x4 needs quite a bit of correcting to keep it going in a straight line
Will Rimell
News editor

At 3.3 turns lock to lock, the recirculating ball steering rack feels remarkably slow yet heavy when manoeuvring. Changing direction at speed takes a fair amount of forethought and a degree of manual exertion, too, on a steering system that demands you put effort in to turn into a bend and guide the car straight again.

This slower steering set-up might suggest the Wrangler should feel like a reasonably stable car at speed, and it does most of the time – although its sheer size and slab-sided, boxy shape make it vulnerable to wind buffeting at motorway speed. Between one thing and another, then, keeping the Wrangler tracking straight and true on the road is a process requiring a modicum of concentration and regular line correction – although not to the point of fighting it.

So while it can feel more refined that you would have expected at lower speeds, when on motorways difficulties do come to the fore, though nowhere near as much as in the Ineos Grenadier.

Through bends, the Wrangler’s handling manners are entirely predictable: it’s a large car that feels its height and weight; pitches in with plenty of body roll; and has limited front-end grip with which to prevent its bluff nose from wandering progressively into understeer if you hurry it along.

But nearly all of these criticisms are the result of mechanical specification and tuning that lends the Jeep its unflappable off-road ability. The boxy shape provides great visibility; the slow steering means you won’t injure your wrists when clambering over boulders and can make finer course adjustments easily; and those Bridgestone Dueler H/T tyres, while not full-fat off-roading rubber, will get you further from the Tarmac than the standard tyres you’d find on the likes of a normal medium-sized SUV.

Comfort and isolation

The Wrangler rides with a kind of comfort and civility that, while a way from matching what you’ll find in a more typical mid-sized 4x4, could easily see it pass muster as an everyday-use family vehicle.

The suspension cushions bigger lumps and bumps in reasonably well-damped fashion, and while rebound is less cleverly controlled, the car still doesn’t jounce or float too significantly over crests.

Patchier surfaces inevitably shine a spotlight on the propensity of the chassis for animation, but while the busyness and distant lumpiness of the movements of the axles are persistent presences within the car’s driving experience, they never really become overbearing or dominating factors.

Where the Jeep is at it unhappiest, however, is on particularly uneven stretches of country B-road, where non-uniform undulations and inputs that work one side of its axles more than the other bring the worst out of its ride. Here, head toss is particularly prevalent, though still well short of motion-sickness-inducing severity. Elsewhere, the 2.2-litre diesel engine has a tendency to make its voice heard when working hard, while road roar and wind noise are a near constant aural accompaniment to a long-distance cruise.

The latter is the more noticeable, though, largely due to the lack of any substantial sound deadening in the removable roof panels and cabin sealing, which, in general, must necessarily be less effective than in the average SUV.

Our decibel meter measured cabin noise at 70dBA at a 70mph cruise. By comparison, the Land Rover Discovery TDV6 tested in 2017 returned a reading of 67dBA, while the Ineos Grenadier recorded 73dBA.

Off-road notes

Even if you don’t buy the Wrangler in go-absolutely-anywhere trim, it’s a remarkably capable off-roader. In any guise it beats a Mercedes G-Class and a Toyota Land Cruiser for maximum wading depth and ground clearance, and across the board on clearance angles. A Land Rover Discovery will ford through deeper water and has more ground clearance, but even that can’t match the Jeep’s approach and departure angles.

We didn’t get to test the car at its most rugged (only Rubicon trim gets BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain knobbly tyres, the ultra-low-range ’box, heavy-duty axles, locking front/rear diffs and disconnecting front anti-roll bar), yet were seriously impressed with its capacity to climb steep slopes, crawl over rocks and find traction on slippery surfaces. An accelerator and torque-converter automatic ’box brilliantly tuned for ultra-low-speed control, and some effective traction control electronics, make it go places you’d swear a car simply couldn’t.

Even a Wrangler Sahara can navigate deep troughs and bumpy tracks with apparent ease and clawed its way up steep, slippery paths of loose stones that we’d rather not walk up. You probably need to go to a purpose-built off-road centre to remotely challenge and experience the standard Wrangler's, never mind the Rubicon's, capabilities.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

5
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front

In decades past, Jeep Wranglers looked like surprisingly good value – but anyone expecting similar of this version is in for a shock.

When the JL Wrangler was launched in 2019, at its least expensive, a two-door Wrangler could be had, with either a petrol or a diesel engine, for a whisker under £45,000. A fully loaded Rubicon-spec four-door with a powered soft-top was nearer £52,000.

Wrangler trails behind the conventional Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery Sport for retained value. Not a woeful effort, mind
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

In 2024, prices have ballooned to £61,125 for the standard Sahara and £63,125 for the more serious Rubicon. At least they're very well equipped, and apart from a few paint colours and roof choices, there are no optional extras.

Conveniently for Jeep, it remains hard to argue that the Wrangler is particularly bad value since so few rivals match its dual-purpose capability. Entry-level Sahara trim includes LED headlights, the full infotainment set-up with both factory navigation and smartphone mirroring, and a premium audio system. It’s not what you’d call generous for the price – but then the car still wears a sense of spartan functionality predictably well.

Our 2.2-litre diesel four-door road test car returned a touring fuel economy result of 37.6mpg, which is no embarrassment at all for an SUV of its size and brief. We've not done our standard, controlled fuel economy test with the petrol, but you'd be lucky to see over 30mpg.

VERDICT

jeep wrangler review 2024 23 off road

That the latest Wrangler remains one of the toughest, most capable off-roaders in the business comes as little surprise. Jeep knows what it needs to provide to retain the 4x4’s passionate cult following. Image is crucial, but ultimately it’s incredible go-anywhere ability that represents the cornerstone of its appeal.

Even in Sahara or Overland spec, the new JL model packs plenty of both. But as impressive as its skills off the beaten track undoubtedly are, it’s the gains made in everyday usability that will do the most to broaden the car’s reach. The cabin is now roomier and finished to a higher standard. And while it doesn’t ride or handle with the sort of sophistication that would make it a viable alternative to a conventional SUV, you could easily forgive that given what it can do when the nearest Tarmac is more than a few miles away.

This is a proper "go anywhere" machine. While others in the class dress up like off-roaders, not much can follow this - albeit to its on-road detriments
Will Rimell
News editor

If anything, the Wrangler's capabilities are arguably overkill for even the toughest of green lanes, and that's before you get to the hardcore Rubicon. Then again, perhaps that is the point, because few brands need a superhero halo model like Jeep does.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As part of Autocar’s road test team, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews, comparison tests, as well as the odd feature and news story. 

Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s eight-page road tests, which are the most rigorous in the business thanks to independent performance, fuel consumption and noise figures.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

