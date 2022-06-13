New 2023 Chevrolet Blazer revealed as Tesla Model Y rival

General Motors has revealed the new Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will act as the firm’s crucial rival to the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Like its Blue Oval competitor, the strikingly styled electric crossover will be sold alongside a mechanically unrelated ICE car and share with it a name that has been used by the firm for several decades.

The EV sits lower than the ICE car and has a bigger gap between the axles, its sides are more heavily sculpted and it has a distinctive wrap-around light bar and illuminated badge at the front.

Available with four specification levels, the Blazer EV is offered with between 247 and 320 miles of range, putting it ahead of the 300 miles offered by the 4.1-tonne Hummer EV.

All cars are available with a 17.7in touchscreen infotainment system, have an on-board charging rate of 11.5kW and can charge at speeds of up to 190kW.

Entry-level 1LT models are front-wheel drive only and four-wheel drive is an option on 2LT and RS models.

Range-topping, performance-oriented SS cars are equipped with four-wheel drive as standard and have more aggressive-looking bodywork, including a two-tone colour scheme, a black roof, bespoke front grille and 22in wheels.

The SS variant also packs a hefty performance boost to rival that of the Tesla Model Y, courtesy of a dual-motor set-up with 549bhp and 648lb ft of torque. SS models also benefit from a ‘Wow’ (wide-open Watts) mode, which thrusts the EV from 0-62mph in less than 4.0sec.

“The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a true sports car,” said Scott Bell, Chevrolet vice president. “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevy’s EV line-up, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”