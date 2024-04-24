Lamborghini Urus hybrid revealed as UK's most powerful ICE SUV

The Lamborghini Urus is now exclusively available with plug-in hybrid power, combining a V8 with an electric motor for nearly 800bhp and supercar levels of speed.

The Urus SE, as it is called, is Lamborghini's second hybrid after the Revuelto, and will be joined later this year by an electrically assisted replacement for the Hurácan, making Lamborghini's line-up all electrified.

The production version of the fully electric Lanzador super-crossover is due in 2028, and the second-generation Urus is due to follow shortly after with an EV powertrain.

The Urus SE has been revealed on the eve of its public debut at the Beijing motor show this week, wearing a subtle new look that marks it out from the pure-V8 Urus that's been on sale since 2018.

The two versions of Lamborghini's best-seller will be in production together for a short period, while orders for the outgoing variant are fulfilled, but the pure-V8 Urus is no longer available to order and the last one will be produced in the coming months.

The SE is expected to command a premium over the previous Urus, which started at £211,000 in top-rung Performante guise, but Lamborghini will confirm full pricing at the UK launch.

Its plug-in powertrain – based around the Urus's existing twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 – is largely familiar from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with which Lamborghini's SUV shares a platform.

The petrol engine supplies 612bhp in its own right, with assistance from a gearbox-integrated EV motor taking total output to 789bhp - a 132bhp boost over the hardcore Urus Performante, and comfortably more than any combustion SUV currently on sale in the UK. Only the pure-electric Lotus Eletre can be specified with more power.

With combined torque put at 701lb ft, the Urus SE can crack the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.4secs.

Electric power is supplied by a 25.9kWh battery underneath the boot floor, which Lamborghini says is big enough to allow for 37 miles of EV running - which is possible at speeds of more than 80mph.