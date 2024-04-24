BMW 4 Series and i4 refreshed in new tech and design update

The BMW 4 Series and electric BMW i4 have become the latest models in the German brand’s line-up to receive a wide-reaching refresh.

The i4 was the best-selling electric BMW worldwide last year, with more than 83,000 sales, the i4 M50 xDrive cementing its position as the best-selling M model in both 2022 and 2023.

To help the 4 Series and i4 stand out against an increasing number of rivals such as the new Mercedes-Benz CLE and electric EQE, BMW has added new technology, subtly updated the exterior and made a host of changes inside.

The exterior changes include a new matt chrome kidney grille surround and silver mesh air intakes. Petrol-engined cars also gain bigger exhausts, which have increased in diameter from 90mm to 100mm.

The i4 gets a similar change, with its closed-off front grille receiving a matt silver honeycomb pattern. In M Sport Specification, both cars receive an updated gloss black rear diffuser.

The most noticeable changes apply to the lights, which give the 4 Series and i4 a sharper look at the front and rear. The low and high beams now generated from a single LED module.

Bigger changes appear inside the two cars. BMW has added a smaller gear selector to match that in many of its other EVs, including the iX1 and iX3 crossovers.

It has also reshaped the climate control air vents, swapping the previous side-by-side airflow adjustment system to a more minimalist style, instead utilising smaller rotary switches.