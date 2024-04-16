Honda unwraps new Ye series of EVs, including sleek GT

Honda has announced a new series of electric cars for China, three of which will be displayed at the Beijing motor show next week.

Another three EVs will join the new crossovers and sleek saloon later to complete the Ye Series, and all six will enter the Chinese market by 2027.

Ye models will all wear a new flattened version of the traditional Honda 'H' badge, rendered in white, and its operations will be operated by the brand's joint venture partners, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.

Both the P7 and S7 crossovers – which are due on sale by the end of this year – will offer the choice of a single-motor, front-wheel-drive or dual-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain.

Honda claims the RWD variants will offer “sporty and crisp handling”, while the 4WD ones will up performance and have slightly more responsive handling.

The Japanese company hasn’t revealed the interiors of the cars but said both are fitted with an LED instrument panel and an assistant powered by artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the GT Concept has a “race driver” driving position, an extra-wide windscreen and “dynamic performance”.