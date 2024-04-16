BACK TO ALL NEWS
Honda unwraps new Ye series of EVs, including sleek GT
Honda unwraps new Ye series of EVs, including sleek GT

A second set of Ye EVs will be revealed in the coming months, completing the six-car line-up for China
Jack Warrick
16 April 2024

Honda has announced a new series of electric cars for China, three of which will be displayed at the Beijing motor show next week. 

Another three EVs will join the new crossovers and sleek saloon later to complete the Ye Series, and all six will enter the Chinese market by 2027. 

Ye models will all wear a new flattened version of the traditional Honda 'H' badge, rendered in white, and its operations will be operated by the brand's joint venture partners, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.

Both the P7 and S7 crossovers – which are due on sale by the end of this year – will offer the choice of a single-motor, front-wheel-drive or dual-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain.

Honda claims the RWD variants will offer “sporty and crisp handling”, while the 4WD ones will up performance and have slightly more responsive handling.

The Japanese company hasn’t revealed the interiors of the cars but said both are fitted with an LED instrument panel and an assistant powered by artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the GT Concept has a “race driver” driving position, an extra-wide windscreen and “dynamic performance”. 

Honda hasn't shared any powertrain details of the low-slung saloon but said the production version would go on sale before the end of 2025.

It said the designs of its Ye models are based on the MM (Man Maximum, Machine Minimum) concept, with a driving style that refines “the joy of driving”. 

They will be sold alongside Honda's existing e:N electric crossovers, the smaller of which is sold in the UK as the Honda e:Ny1.

Honda said its introduction of the Ye Series will help “accelerate its transformation in China where the EV shift is proceeding rapidly”. 

Peter Cavellini 16 April 2024

And we're reading this because?, if there not on the road in China before 2027, their not going to be sold globally till?,well you tell us!

