Audi Q6 E-tron brings 388 miles of range and up to 510bhp

The new Audi Q6 E-tron represents a “technological leap”, the brand's boss Gernot Döllner has claimed, as its first model built on a high-tech new platform.

The BMW iX3 and Jaguar I-Pace rival will be launched with a choice of dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains, including a range-topping SQ6 E-tron with up to 510bhp. When it goes on sale in the UK in April, prices will start at £68,975 for the Q6 e-tron quattro, rising to £92,950 for the SQ6.

It will sit between the Q4 E-tron and Q8 E-tron in Audi’s bespoke electric SUV line-up. But while the new SUV’s exterior styling is a relatively conservative development of those existing models, the technology it features promises a significant step forward from the firm’s previous EVs.

The Q6 E-tron uses the advanced new Premium Performance Electric (PPE) platform that Audi has co-developed with Porsche.

Also employed on the new Porsche Macan Electric, the platform will underpin a host of performance-focused Audis in the coming years – such as the A6 E-tron saloon due later this year. It will also be used for EVs from other Volkswagen Group premium brands, including Bentley.

Audi Q6 E-tron: Powertrains and performance

The PPE architecture is twinned with a new electronic architecture called E3, which will combine to underpin a new generation of vehicles from Audi and Porsche, along with other premium VW Group brands such as Bentley.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is the next technological leap in premium electric mobility for our customers," said Audi boss Gernot Döllner. "The PPE shows how we are pooling expertise within the Volkswagen Group and thus making electric mobility scalable. Thanks to the PPE, we are able to launch high-volume models with high technical standards in different segments and thus further electrify our portfolio,"

The new architecture designed to be highly scalable for medium-sized to large vehicles and can be offered with both rear-drive single-motor and four-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrains.

The main power unit is a permanent magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle with up to 375bhp. To optimise efficiency, an asynchronous motor that produces up to 188bhp is used on the front axle of the dual-motor models.

Audi claims the new motors offer 62% more power density and 33% greater performance than the first-generation units on the Q8 E-tron, while also reducing overall vehicle energy consumption by 30%. The motors also feature a new direct cooling system, and feature a motorsport-style dry sump design, which reduces the amount of fluids needed for lubrication. Both those moves are designed to increase efficiency further.

Power for the motors comes from a 94.9kWh usable capacity (100kWh total) lithium ion battery that features a new design comprising 12 modules – a third as many as in the Q8 E-tron's pack – and 180 prismatic cells, which are now larger and feature less cobalt.