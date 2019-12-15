Is time running out for Japan's car industry?

A wide-angled view of the Japanese market highlights some of the issues the industry is facing, as well as painting a perhaps more balanced view of some of the pockets of success: from Nissan kick-starting the SUV boom with the Qashqai (albeit through its European design centre), plus its front-foot launch of the Leaf, to Toyota’s unchallenged global leadership with hybrids and consequent market-bucking sales performance.

Felipe Munoz, senior analyst for Jato Dynamics, believes the latter point is perhaps the most relevant for anyone trying to plot the trajectory of Japanese automotive innovation, especially around electric cars. “It is not that they have been slow to move to EV but the focus has been different,” he says. “As Toyota is the absolute leader there and it has focused on hybrids, the politics and regulation have been designed around them. Of course, the global view has shifted and so, too, has Toyota – and now it is just a matter of time before we see a rapid takeover of EVs in Japan.”

It’s moot, especially as to date almost every new powerhouse in the car industry has been driven to global success by first dominating its home market. It’s why, for instance, Hyundai-Kia was able to fund its expansion beyond its home shores and why Chinese car makers have struggled to make an impression beyond their own, admittedly vast, borders.

Within that explanation, however, there is a concern for future focus as a result of famously esoteric Japanese tastes. “The breakdown of sales in Japan highlights the demand for kei cars and MPVs, which are quite useful when space is a limitation in cities,” says Munoz. “They dominate, with positive and negative consequences. On one hand, they give the market stability, as they are cheap and not exposed to economic cycles. On the other hand, as they are only conceived for the Japanese consumer in Japan, they are not popular abroad and they don’t have export potential.”

A look at export data highlights a story of mild, recent decline after years of growth. While Japanese new car sales have been remarkably stable over the past decade, figures suggest that the impact of relatively high labour costs and frequently fluctuating currency swings for the yen have led to an export downswing. “Factories in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Latin America have been the beneficiaries,” says Munoz.

However, it is also true that Japan remains the world’s second-largest automotive exporter after Germany and it is already seeking to rebalance its efforts, most notably with the free-trade deal agreed recently with the EU, of which the UK is not likely to be a part. It is also rebalancing its global footprint to have a more domestic bias, evidenced by the closure of Honda’s Swindon plant and the shift of planned Nissan X-Trail production in Sunderland back to Japan.