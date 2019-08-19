2020 Nissan Juke: first drive of reinvented compact SUV

Nissan is reinventing its trendsetting Juke crossover for 2020 with an all-new generation. Ahead of that car’s official unveiling in early September, Autocar joined Nissan for a preview of a disguised pre-production model, including a brief stint behind the wheel.
The outgoing Juke arrived in 2010 with a design that can be best described as polarising. But that didn’t stop Nissan selling a total of one million Jukes in Europe, with 60,000 sales last year. But it knew the writing was on the wall: the crossover market, which the Juke arguably conceived, is full to bursting. With an abundance of more modern rivals on the scene, Nissan couldn’t afford to rest on its laurels for the second-generation Juke.
So it hasn’t. The aim was simple: keep the sense of fun and sportiness that drew in existing buyers, but smooth off the sharper edges and annoyances, such as limited rear seat and boot space.
The new Juke uses the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s Common Module Family B (CMF-B) platform. This platform also underpins the new Renault Captur and Clio and brings several benefits. For a start, the Juke’s footprint is still a reasonable 4210mm (up 75mm) but the wheelbase has grown by 106mm to 2636mm. That’s 85mm up on a Volkswagen T-Cross, allowing for one of the roomier cabins in its class.
Join the debate
gavsmit
Nissan reliability
My wife has a Nissan and the build quality / reliability have been disappointing, as well as the perfomance of the dealership.
A recent long road trip revealed several Qashqais broken down by the side of the road too.
I can't help but feel some people are still buying Nissans thinking they are a reliable Japanese make, but they appear to be no better than the French cars they are now based on (Renault).
So although my wife would've been interested in this new Juke, she's probably going to be heading to the nearest Suzuki dealership for a Vitara instead.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
Angela sanchez
Online Jobs
Google paid for every week online work from home 4500 to 8500 dollars.i have received first month $21649 paycheck from Google and i work 3 hours a day in my spare time easily from home. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it ..
Read more on this site ........ >>>>>>>>>> www.JobsReport5.Com
Angela sanchez
Add your comment