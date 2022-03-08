Suzuki Vitara review

From £26,9496

Suzuki's modern Vitara offers hybrid powertrains and mechanical part-time four-wheel drive, rivalling the Skoda Kamiq and Dacia Duster

Car manufacturers frequently bemoan how complicated and difficult a market the UK is; but, in respect of its liking for four-wheel drive, it's perhaps understandably tricky. Brands with a bit of proper 4x4 equity, like Suzuki, can still be relied upon to offer it, however. In the case of the Suzuki Vitara you can actually get ‘Allgrip’ all-wheel drive versions of both engine derivatives.

We have the sort of weather which, eight months a year, would make a small car with four driven wheels seem entirely over-engineered; but, during the other four, the same car might seem perfectly suited to its environment, even if it seldom left an urban setting.   

That may be why, when it comes to the very smallest, supermini-based SUVs, four-wheel drive is only about a 50/50 shot to be even available, with as many manufacturers reckoning buyers prefer a lighter, simpler and more efficient front-wheel drive car to an all-wheel drive one whose marginal capabilities may seldom be needed.

The Vitara is from a maker with almost half a century of experience in making small 4x4s; and yet it was only with this car, launched as it was in 2015, that Suzuki really got around to taking a proper swing at the likes of the Skoda Kamiq, Dacia Duster, Ford Puma and Vauxhall Mokka.

The car is related by platform to the Suzuki S-Cross crossover launched in 2013. The sister cars are quite cleverly differentiated, though. Whereas the S-Cross's ruggedness is like that of a pair of Gore-Tex running shoes, the Vitara’s is more of a hiking boot. Upright, square-cornered and with plenty of air inside its wheelarches, the Vitara goes after the more high-rised, genuinely dual-purpose offerings among the new breed of supermini-based SUVs.

Suzuki’s specific expertise in making small cars on the one hand, and SUVs on the other, stands to give this car a decisive advantage. But, at nearly a decade old, can it still cut it?

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 002 panning

 

The Vitara’s stylistic references to the 1988 original come thick and fast when you run your eye from nose to tail. The obvious ones are the shape of the headlights and the rising feature lines on its flanks.

When Suzuki launched this car, it had more two-tone paint schemes, and a bit more ambition towards desirability. It’s a shame to see that come to nought; because, with no more Jimny on sale in Europe, Suzuki could do with another poster boy.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Look harder and you’ll clock the clamshell bonnet and front wing vents as visual homage, too. What matters most is that Suzuki has penned a distinctive, sturdy and characterful design here – one with a more amiable and straightforward visual identity than plenty of its rivals.

This generation of Vitara, codenamed the 'LY', has been offered with comventional petrol and diesel engines over its fairly long lifespan, but now comes with a choice of either mild-hybrid- or full-hybrid petrol power; and you can get ‘Allgrip’ all-wheel drive versions of both engine derivatives.

That means there’s a three-pedal, 1.4-litre turbo, mild hybrid manual ‘4x4’; as well as a two-pedal, 1.5-litre, full hybrid ‘4x4’. Both use an electronically controlled viscous coupling to route torque to the rear axle ‘on demand’; and either can be had with simpler front-wheel drive, if you prefer.

The full hybrid is rated for 114bhp of peak power, and 0-62mph in a little under 13 seconds; the mild hybrid turbo 127bhp, and 0-62mph in a little over 10 seconds.

Styling-wise, Suzuki’s 2025-model-year update for the car brings a new radiator grille and front bumper design that’s a little less fussy-looking than what it replaces, and an extended roof spoiler at the rear with lateral extensions for a cleaner drag coefficient. Several two-tone colour schemes are offered, with body and roof in contrasting paint.

The new spoiler, meanwhile, contributes to running efficiency improvements estimated by the WLTP lab test to be worth between six and nine per cent. They’re not quite enough to put the Vitara among the ‘B-SUV’ segment’s most lean-running options - but, if you’re happy with the two-wheel drive, the full hybrid auto ought to be the marginally more frugal bet. Interestingly though, if you’re buying an ‘Allgrip’ model, it’s the mild-hybrid manual (which we tested) that is rated the more efficient of the two (over a week with us, it averaged just under 50 real-world mpg).

The car's body-in-white and suspension are adapted from service in the S-Cross. Ultra-high-strength steel in the body structure adds rigidity without extra weight. Revised lower arms, subframes and struts shore up the front axle and a U-shaped torsion beam suspension features at the rear.

INTERIOR

6
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 006 dash

The Vitara's infotainment and active safety technology is what's changed the most here.

The car now gets a 9in touchscreen multimedia system with wireless smartphone mirroring as standard, and some networked functionality. It doesn’t look like the most technologically sophisticated system; nor does it respond like one, tending to hide functions several layers deep on menu screens that need scrolling up and down. There are some top-layer navigation shortcuts, though; just enough, probably, in light of the fact that you’d certainly default to your phone’s mirrored software.

Wireless device mirroring is the saviour of the Vitara's new infotainment system which, while bigger than what it replaces, is little easier to navigate, and a bit slow and sparsely featured.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Elsewhere around the fascia, the Vitara offers lots of permanent switchgear and proper physical heater controls, giving it an antiquated if likably functional vibe.

With its eye clearly clamped on the bottom line, however, Suzuki has deemed it necessary to clad the Vitara in less than brilliantly solid-feeling interior trim materials, making it feel a fair bit less like the mid-market proposition that its price would have it pegged as.

Granted, few prospective owners will march into a Suzuki dealership with a premium finish in mind; but, equally, even the laziest of window-shoppers will know that many, if not most, rivals offer a more sophisticated, colourful cabin ambience than this.

For buyers with adult-sized children, the Vitara doesn't offer class-leading accommodation levels either. Slighter passengers fit contentedly enough in the back, but those approaching six feet find themselves folding to fit under the roof lining. It may very well be, as we’ve seen in several competitors, that this is a symptom of the panoramic roof, which is a standard item in the upper-tier Ultra model. Be that as it may, not everyone felt content at the space afforded by the Vitara, and that’s an issue when you consider the car’s otherwise class-typical proportions.

Nevertheless, young families may not notice the difference - and, at 375 litres, the boot – presumably with its false floor taken into account – falls neatly between that of a Nissan Juke and a Skoda Kamiq on capacity.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Suzuki Vitara review 2025 011 front cornering

Suzuki’s added certain now-mandatory driver assist systems to the Vitara: a driver monitoring system, as well as both lane departure warning and lane keeping systems, and an ‘intelligent speed control’ speeding buzzer. The car’s autonomous emergency braking system now works through a combination of camera and radar, so it can detect pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists as well as other cars. 

We drove the car in quite severe wintery weather in which the AEB and adaptive cruise systems couldn’t function. But it was the car’s ‘speed control’ buzzer that caused the most consternation, because it’s so hard to disable (an obscure ‘long press’ of one of the trip computer needles is the trick; though it took several days, and a read of the handbook, to know it).

Otherwise, the Vitara has a willing and usefully torquey turbocharged engine. It chimes in with what feels like plenty of urge even at motorway speeds and in higher gears, and has less of the weediness of performance feel than you might expect of it. That's thanks, not least, to a 48-volt hybrid system that makes 39lb ft of torque all on its own, and a turbocharged petrol engine with 173lb ft of the stuff. The result isn't a fast car, but it's certainly a little more assured that some modern electrified options. 

Shift quality from the six-speed manual gearbox is lightweight but accurate, and brake pedal progression respectable.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 012 rear static

We regularly find cause to praise the standard of Suzuki’s chassis tuning and, happily, the Vitara offers us another chance to do so.

Much like the Suzuki S-Cross, mostly everything the car does exudes a basic level of mechanical competence that puts many of its heavier, more ‘sophisticated’ 'B-SUV' rivals to shame. Certainly, owners of anything previously badged ‘Vitara’ are in for a pleasant surprise. The dynamic sloppiness of a ladder-frame chassis is a world away from this latest model’s eagerness to please.

Predominantly, this is about usability. In a comparatively short amount of time, people have come to expect their crossover to behave with the same easy-going civility as a hatchback - and, for the most part, that’s what the Vitara gets on with doing.

The compromise between handling and comfort in particular is well judged. Body roll is nicely regulated. What high-sided sway there is feels appropriate to whatever speed you’re doing, and you can expect whatever bumps you meet along the way to be dealt with competently.

Aiming the Vitara is not difficult either, although the steering is a minor shortcoming in terms of its assistance. Suzuki’s attempt at providing the driver with a bit of initial bite on an otherwise light rack comes across as weird, wrist-bothering stiction at low speeds. It’s a fractional annoyance, but noticeable given the model’s enthusiasm for turning in.

At a swift cruise, threading corners together is conspicuously easy – a proficiency afforded by the discernibly low kerb weight and surprising surfeit of grip – and certainly not disagreeable, either.

There is, in summary, a certain light-footed suppleness and fluency about this car when sampled on a testing surface that speaks well of it, but doesn't undermine its handling accuracy or composure, or see it developing body control issues.

That there is a little bit of ‘tin box’ noise and vibration to the car's ride is a sour note, for sure; though it remains comfortable enough, and handles and performs well for something of its size and brief.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 001 front cornering

The Vitara may have dropped its IC-only engines some time ago - and it's certainly one of the segment's lighter cars - but neither fact has quite made it the most efficient car in its niche.

A full hybrid model would likely prove a frugal operator in exclusively urban running; but our 1.4-litre turbo test car narrowly missed 50mpg in mixed testing, which is probably only an average mark for a car like this.

Suzuki offers lots of standard equipment, for a price. So, while plenty of cars in this class can be had from less than £25,000 - and one or two from less than £20k - Suzuki's departure point for a Vitara is almost £27k, rising to just above £30k for a range-topping model.

The firm offers zero per cent personal finance to sweeten the pill - but that's still quite a lot of outlay for what is, in essence, a nearly decade-old car.

VERDICT

6
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 013 front static

There's a directness and honest likability about a Suzuki in 2025. What you see tends to be what you get; just as it always was.

Thus, the things to enjoy about the Vitara are the elements the engineers have taken time to get right. For a robust crossover, the Vitara handles well. It offers mechanical four-wheel drive if you want it; partnered to three pedals and a manual gear stick, if you like. And it's perfectly pleasant, easy - and even a little cheery - to drive.

Then again, this car wasn't among the better-packaged supermini-sized SUVs when it was brand new in 2015; and it definitely isn't now. Its interior is lacking in apparent quality or material lustre, and its digital infotainment features seem outmoded even when brand new to the car.

There are certainly one or two hints of cheapness about various aspects of this car’s character, and now a slight hoariness about others, which might lead you to question the value it offers next to newer rivals.

But if you do happen to prefer your little 4x4s executed in classic three-pedal, four-driven-wheels style, there aren't many left quite like it.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

