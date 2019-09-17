Hyundai's hydrogen boss predicts sales growth will continue

Hyundai Nexo sales are being held back by limited production capacity, but still growing exponentially according to the firm’s hydrogen fuel cell business head Dr Sae-Hoon Kim.
The Nexo, the firm’s second-generation production fuel cell passenger car, was launched last year, with plans to sell around 1500 cars in 2019. However, in Korea alone 5500 cars have been ordered, meaning supply has been cut off for potential US and European buyers.
“We have to do what makes most business sense, and with good subsidies available in Korea that could be cut off at any time the decision was made to fulfill those orders,” said Kim. “We are doing our best to meet demand but it keeps on growing.”
As a result Hyundai has invested in upping its production capacity of fuel cell vehicles to 40,000 per year, on a par with Toyota’s current projections. While these figures remain tiny in global car production terms, and even compared to battery-electric production numbers, Kim says that it brings production ever-closer to a point that it is commercially viable.
“At around 200,000 units a year you get the scale to buy the materials you need at a cost that could put a hydrogen car on a cost par with today’s battery-electric vehicles,” he said. “At the current rate of demand I can see that happening within five years.”
Kim also highlighted Hyundai’s recent work in developing fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles as a priority for advancing the uptake of hydrogen, saying: “The key is that you need 5-10 times more durability than for a passenger car, around one million kilometres,” he said.
“We can see today how we get to 500,000km in two to three years, and from there it is possible to take the next steps with the stack design I believe. These improvements don’t necessarily add cost - if you improve technology, sometimes it can reduce costs.”
Join the debate
Susan martinez
Work at home Online Job
I am making easily persistently $ 15000 to $ 25000 simply by doing direct work at home. Multi month again i have made $ 24753 from this movement. amazing and smooth to do work and standard pay from this is bewildering. I have propose each final one of you to join this progress right directly as low protection and get than full time salary through take after this association. Every person can now makes more income online easily by this website.
........................ >>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Susan martinez
chris1969
Efficency
To make Hydrogen viable the production of hydrogen needs to be improved. Currently it is produced from gas in a process that is around 25% efficent, worse than electric and comparable to lpg powered cars.
Aussierob
I agree Chris 1969
Hydrogen makes no sense. Massive levels of CO2 emitted in its production, very very dangerous substance and, at the end of the day, if we’re serious about getting drivers out of polluting combustion cars, let’s have just one strategy (battery electric) not a profusion of alternatives that leave people wondering. Battery charging is getting faster at such a rate that soon it will be as quick as fooling around with liquid or gaseous substances.
Robbo
Aussie Rob - a view from down under
xxxx
Hydrogen cars, cant even give them away now
Honda have to practically give the Hydrogen Clarities away in the states, something like around 3 a month are sold despite having a subsidy running into tens of thousands of dollars. Ditto the Mirai which sales are now flagging in the states to around 100 a month despite, again, massive give aways.
Hyundai sell around 6,000 H cars a year so why up capacity to 40,000? I reckon some time soon Honda will pull out of Hydrogen car production!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Add your comment