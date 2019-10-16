New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign

Toyota’s top-selling European model, the Yaris, is moving to a new generation next year – and the first official images and details have been revealed.
The fourth-generation Vauxhall Corsa rival is set to go on sale in the UK in the middle of 2020 with customer deliveries commencing in September. It has been redesigned from the ground up, with a new platform and a three-cylinder hybrid powertrain designed specifically for the new car.
As with previous Yaris generations, the new supermini has been designed in Europe with European customers in mind and it will continue to be built in the Valenciennes plant in France. However, for the first time, the Yaris name will now be used globally on small cars tailored for each region, much as Toyota has done with the latest Corolla.
The design itself is said to be more “condensed and agile” than its predecessor, with the aim of banishing the MPV-like proportions of that car. Enabled by the new GA-B platform, there’s a significant 40mm reduction in roof height without, Toyota claims, a significant loss in head room. It is also 50mm wider, with a 60mm wider track, while the wheelbase has increased by 50mm to boost passenger space. Despite this, the new car has actually reduced in length by 5mm. It means the Yaris is the only supermini that is less than four metres long, aiding in-town manoeuvrability. A claimed best-in-class turning circle fits with this, too.
SamVimes1972
Toyota really seems to have
Toyota really seems to have found its feet with the new cars it's launching and seems to have dropped it's baffling insistence on having really poorly designed interiors.
I can see this car and the 208 really challenging the mini and the A1.
Bishop
Fussy
Lanehogger
At long last
I did wonder whether the, now, previous model would ever be replaced, having been around for 9 years and looking and feeling somewhat long in the tooth. After the first 2 models, the 3rd generation seemed a step backwards in appeal, looks and quality.
dlw80380
80% Mid-Hybrid (can I be the first to use that term)
If one engine accounts for 80% of sales it makes you wonder how small the sales percentage split of the other 2 engines will be and whether it's financially viable to continue with both of them.
Also, with a 79hp electric motor + 1.5 engine it seems strange such a high performance (and expensive) would account for vast majority of sales for such a small city car, you wouldn't expect the ST Fiesta to get 80% of sales would you.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
MrJ
Yikes, the Yaris is starting
Yikes, the Yaris is starting to look like an ugly version of the old Morris Minor.
Einarbb
Looks appear designed along latest popular trend ...
... nothing the SUV style widening of wheel arches. Overall it appears they went for striking rather than pretty - given success of HRV it could work.
