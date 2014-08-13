The third-generation Nissan X-Trail presented a challenging design brief. Not only did this family SUV need to fill the void left by the defunct seven-seat Qashqai+2, it also needed to appeal to buyers looking to ditch their MPV. What followed was a sleek, Qashqai-inspired soft-roader that could cater to families, however big or small.

In 2014 you would have paid close to £30,000, now just over a tenth of the price - impressive value for a seven-seat SUV that offers the same space, versatility and ease of use as any modern family hauler.

Indeed, the swish exterior reinvention meant the same treatment had to be applied to the cabin, which has a generally pleasant, pragmatic ambience.

The unusual quirks of its predecessors, such as the centrally mounted instruments and funky upholstery, were gone, with the new X-Trail adopting a sensible and robust approach. Sure, it's a bit austere, but the panoramic roof that's fitted to many advertised examples adds a touch of allure and the fixtures and fittings are all toddler-proof.

Rear space is good enough for adults, even if head room is a little stingy, and you can slide and recline the second row to increase leg room or maximise boot space.

The third row is only suitable for kids, and while you can snag a tidy seven-seat X-Trail with around 60k miles for about £9000, an equivalent five-seater will cost £2000-£2500 less. Forgo the extra seats and you also gain underfloor storage, although the 550-litre boot can swallow a generous helping of luggage.