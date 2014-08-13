Used Nissan X-Trail 2014-2021 review

7

X-Trail is a remarkably cheap way to get seven seats

The third-generation Nissan X-Trail presented a challenging design brief. Not only did this family SUV need to fill the void left by the defunct seven-seat Qashqai+2, it also needed to appeal to buyers looking to ditch their MPV. What followed was a sleek, Qashqai-inspired soft-roader that could cater to families, however big or small. 

In 2014 you would have paid close to £30,000, now just over a tenth of the price - impressive value for a seven-seat SUV that offers the same space, versatility and ease of use as any modern family hauler. 

The X-Trail is Nissan's new flagship SUV and also replaces the Qasqhai+2
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Indeed, the swish exterior reinvention meant the same treatment had to be applied to the cabin, which has a generally pleasant, pragmatic ambience.

The unusual quirks of its predecessors, such as the centrally mounted instruments and funky upholstery, were gone, with the new X-Trail adopting a sensible and robust approach. Sure, it's a bit austere, but the panoramic roof that's fitted to many advertised examples adds a touch of allure and the fixtures and fittings are all toddler-proof. 

Rear space is good enough for adults, even if head room is a little stingy, and you can slide and recline the second row to increase leg room or maximise boot space.

The third row is only suitable for kids, and while you can snag a tidy seven-seat X-Trail with around 60k miles for about £9000, an equivalent five-seater will cost £2000-£2500 less. Forgo the extra seats and you also gain underfloor storage, although the 550-litre boot can swallow a generous helping of luggage. 

For trips to the supermarket and everyday commuting, the 1.6-litre petrol engine that makes 160bhp and 177lb ft of torque delivers solid real-world pace and should achieve 40-45mpg. The 1.6-litre diesel is more frugal and will easily average 50mpg, but with just 128bhp and a 0-60mph time of over 11sec, it lacks punch. 

If an oil-burner is your favoured choice, the 2.0-litre diesel that was launched as part of a facelift in 2017 offers greater flexibility and strong fuel efficiency. It's not the most refined engine, but it will do around 45mpg, and if you find a manual example with four-wheel drive, it can tow up to 2000kg - and handle a bit of light off-roading. 

You'll need closer to £12,000 if you want a manual, 4x4 example with around 60k miles on the clock, and it's only really worth the extra cash if you're doing a lot of towing. You'll pay around £3000-£4000 less for a front-wheel-drive petrol model with similar miles under its wheels. 

Nissan added a 158bhp 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine to the line-up in 2019. It's a solid daily driver, and the dual-clutch 'box is far more refined than the CVT fitted to older models. A 148bhp 1.7-litre diesel arrived a year later, but it's gruff and not as punchy as the older 2.0-litre. 

The laid-back engine line-up says much about how the X-Trail rides and handles. It's an undemanding car to drive that deals with UK roads well- just don't expect boatloads of engagement or feel. It doesn't roll excessively through corners and there's consistent grip and good weight to the steering. The ride is comfortable in most settings, although it could be a little quieter and better isolated around town. 

You'll struggle to find a better-looking SUV that's as comfortable, spacious and practical for as little as £3500. 

RELIABILITY

5
Under the bonnet

Is the Nissan X-Trail reliable?

Dissapointingly the X-Trail has ranked poorly in some reliability surveys - with that in mind, look out for these common problems:

Engine: A clogged DPF filter can afflict the diesel engine range. A long drive at a high RPM can clear it, but best get it cleaned by a specialist. A rattling noise, loss of power or a rough idle are signs of a failing timing chain.

It can stretch and snap towards the end of its life. Replace at 100,000 miles. Oil leaks from the timing cover are common so look out for droplets under the car. It can cost £1000-£1500 for parts and labour. Oil lines to the turbocharger are also prone to leaks.

Gearbox: Any vibrations at speed or juddering when pulling away could indicate that the clutch and dual-mass flywheel are on their way out. A new flywheel can cost between £300 and £800. Slipping gears, shuddering when pulling away from standstill or an unusual whining or humming are all warning signs of a worn CVT gearbox.

Worn belts and pulleys inside the 'box, a lack of oil or overheating are all known to cause premature failure. Check the gearbox has been regularly serviced with the CVT fluid.

Air conditioning: Electronic control unit can fall, preventing the air-con from operating properly. If the fan speed is poor, replace the blower motor resistor, which should cost no more than £20.

Interior: Inspect the headliner for stains as the sunroof drains can get blocked by debris, causing water to leak into the cabin.

Infotainment and cameras: A frozen infotainment screen isn't uncommon so check it works as it should. Parking cameras can also suffer from electrical glitches.

An Owner’s view

Antony Ward: "We bought our 1.7-litre diesel X-Trail Tekna earlier this year. My wife had a few demands (tall, manual, sunroof) and the X-Trail seemed to fit the bill. It feels very sturdy and well built, has all the bells and whistles and is spacious and comfortable. It cruised along nicely on a recent trip to France, delivering 48.4mpg. The only real gripe is the lack of Apple CarPlay, which is a surprise considering its age. Still, that's a first-world problem and so far the X-Trail has been a good purchase."

Also worth knowing

Entry-level Visia trim is a bit basic, so aim for at least Acenta, which gets dual-zone climate control, a panoramic roof and rear parking sensors. N-Tec receives a bigger screen but we would opt for the top-rung Tekna, which has a leather interior, heated seats and a better sound system. N-Connecta, added as part of the facelift in 2017, is widely available and gets a 7in touchscreen. The X-Trail secured a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2014.

DESIGN & STYLING

6
Nissan X-Trail road test review - alloy wheels

Under the car you’ll find the Common Module Family (CMF) platform, the Renault-Nissan architecture which underpins a range of models.

The engine range is made up of two 1.6-litre engines - a 128bhp diesel and a 160bhp petrol, and a 2.0-litre diesel - offered with a six-speed manual. A CVT gearbox is available but only with the diesel engine.

The X-Trail's CMF platform uses a higher proportion of high-tensile steel
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The smaller diesel delivers improved CO2 emissions of 129g/km in two-wheel-drive form and 139g/km when taken with four-wheel drive.

Nissan’s electronically modulated all-wheel drive system is available – but not standard – while Active Ride Control (adaptive dampers) and Active Trace Control (to combat understeer) complement a conventional chassis sprung, whether you take two or four-wheel drive, on MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension.

INTERIOR

8
Nissan X-Trail road test review - cabin

The X-Trail has a sensible, usable and pleasant cockpit, but any trace of the original model’s quirky interior – centrally mounted dials, a proudly protruding centre stack, tactile and unusual seat fabrics and plenty of other imaginative touches – has now been cast aside.

You might even say there’s a conspicuous lack of imagination about the interior, given that so much of what your eyes, hands, feet and backside come to rest on comes straight out of the Nissan Qashqai. We’d argue that Nissan could have instilled the more upmarket, convenience-driven ambience it was looking for without dispensing with so much of the X-Trail’s identity.

Visibility is good in all directions and the headlights are more than adequate, even in non-LED form
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

Perhaps that identity will be seen as a small price to pay by buyers impressed by the greater material quality, space and ease of use.

Door and fascia plastics are substantial and well finished, and while the larger mouldings aren’t quite premium grade, they certainly feel fairly plush. With the exception of second-row headroom, occupant space is excellent, with sliding second-row seats adding flexibility.

Meanwhile, thought has clearly been employed in the design of the X-Trail’s minor features. The generous cupholders have their own air supply for cooling or warming your drink, and the central storage cubby under the driver’s armrest is large and deep enough to keep a tablet away from prying eyes.

Go for  N-Connecta trim and you get NissanConnect infotainment system comes as standard, bringing with it a 7in display, satellite navigation, DAB tuner, smartphone data connectivity and app-driven online functionality. There is also the inclusion of 18in alloys, keyless entry and start, a 360-degree camera and a number of safety technology such as foward emergency braking, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

The range-topping Tekna models get a raft more safety tech, 19in alloy wheels, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, adaptive LED headlights and blind spot monitoring.

The useful Around View Monitor comes as part of the NissanConnect package, but upgrade to top-of-the-range Tekna trim and you also get Intelligent Park Assist, which will steer the car into both parallel and end-on bays.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Nissan X-Trail road test review - engine

Nissan’s decision to power the X-Trail with a 128bhp 1.6-litre turbodiesel and a 160bhp 1.6-litre petrol was a bold one, but one it ultimately backed down on with the introduction of the 177bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit.

The 1.6dCi makes the car competitive on CO2 and fuel economy – important enough in their own right – but make no mistake about it: in one or two areas, compromise has been made.

The Nissan X-Trail is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. We'd stick to the manual
Steve Cropley
Editor-in-chief

That the X-Trail can hit 0-60mph in a shade over 11 seconds is acceptable. The class average is about a second quicker, but there aren’t many rivals that can beat the X-Trail on passenger space, CO2 and economy as well as on sprinting prowess.

The bigger problem is that the X-Trail’s performance soon begins to feel a touch one-dimensional. The motor pulls cleanly from low revs, but quite lazily until 1800rpm comes around – and that’s in spite of gearing that feels short in second and third, presumably to mitigate the effects of that modest powerplant.

When the turbo comes on song, the engine offers a decent hit of torque, but it’s mostly served in between 1800 and 3200rpm. You can easily confine yourself to that slice of the tacho once used to it, but doing so doesn’t make the X-Trail feel like a traditional 4x4 with urge in reserve.

It’s also unmistakably the case that refinement and shift quality from this powertrain aren’t up to the standard set by the smaller Nissan Qashqai.

The X-Trail is averagely quiet at a cruise but a little gravelly under load, and there’s notch in the gear lever’s action we weren’t expecting – along with a bit of vibration. Our test car also suffered with a couple of minor cabin trim rattles that took the edge off its cruising manners.

When specifying your X-Trail, think carefully before choosing the auto; Nissan’s Xtronic still feels remarkably old-fashioned compared to some rivals. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Nissan X-Trail road test review - on the road side

The pragmatism that puts only as much power under the Nissan X-Trail’s bonnet as most drivers are ever likely to need also makes for a laid-back, easy-driving, comfortable-riding car that deals with most UK roads well.

The handling isn’t configured to engage your interest but instead simply to ease your passage – a conclusion that’s never going to make this a particularly commendable SUV for the likes of us.

Nissan's X-Trail has a competent chassis and its stability systems are unintrusive
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

But what the X-Trail does, it does quite effectively, and with just enough consistency and dynamic coherence to tell that the car has been developed with care.

The suspension is stout enough that the car doesn’t roll or heave excessively at cross-country speeds, and it maintains consistent grip and good steering weight and precision at all times.

Relative to some medium-size SUVs, though, it feels soft – compliant at town speeds and fairly absorptive on the motorway, with low-frequency body control that preserves good cabin comfort as long as you’re not hurrying along too fast. It’s a pity that the secondary ride isn’t quieter and better isolated, but it’s not often noisy or crashy, either.

The oily heft in the car’s electromechanical power steering is Nissan Qashqai-like, and we heartily approve of it. The wheel is perfectly weighted and paced for a vehicle of this size, and although it doesn’t give much feedback, it doesn’t suffer with any of the kickback you can find in certain rivals.

It makes the car quite wieldy at low speeds and is generally in tune with the car’s fairly modest grip levels and medium-high rate of roll in corners. Cornering balance is respectable, with serious understeer presenting only when your effort levels extend beyond the bounds of propriety.

Directional stability is good in the dry, with the ESP working quite hard to keep things equally tidy in the wet. Body control is good enough to keep the car’s mass from becoming a problem during fast direction changes. So while rivals ultimately offer more grip, incisiveness and involvement, the X-Trail holds its end up just fine.

It may not have the beating heart of a proper off-roader, but the X-Trail’s ground clearance bests most rivals — and for drivers needing to cross fields or use rutted tracks, that’s the most relevant mark of capability.

The approach angle would be the limiting factor for serious running in the rough stuff, but the Nissan’s soft chassis rates would make for better wheel articulation than some. ‘Lock’ mode on the 4WD model will ensure a 50/50 front-rear split of available torque at low speeds.

VERDICT

7
Nissan X-Trail road test review - static quarry

The growth of the crossover segment is inevitably making the cars within it less traditional – less of the big-engined, square-cornered, tow-anything 4x4 and more added practicality and capability but with a sharper focus on efficiency and value.

That the X-Trail is in the latter camp probably bears testament to Nissan’s understanding of the market in which it competes. This is a handsome, habitable, usable and efficient family SUV – and those are the right boxes to tick for buyers migrating to its niche.

The X-Trail needs to be more mechanically refined and a more flexible diesel would be appreciated
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

But for veterans for the class who do the occasional bit of towing and more, it may seem a bit of a lightweight, and for us it’s just a tad too soft.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.