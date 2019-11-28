Audi E-tron offers more range with upgrade

Audi has upgraded its E-tron electric SUV to offer 15.5 miles of additional range through modifications to the braking system and drivetrain.

The upgrade means the range-topping E-tron 55 quattro can now travel 270.9 miles on the WLTP test cycle from a single charge, 20 more than the rival Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The upgrades are taken from the new E-tron Sportback, which was revealed earlier this month in Los Angeles. They include a reworked regenerative braking system that reduces residual brake torque - essentially friction caused by the proximity of the callipers to the discs - and the ability for the front electric motor to disconnect entirely from the power supply in normal running mode.

Plus, the adjustable regenerative braking is said to now offer greater distinction between the three modes, which Audi claims will offer drivers “a more pronounced ‘one-pedal feeling’”.

Audi also says that a reworked cooling system places less strain on the pump and that a function that harnesses waste heat from the battery packs to warm the interior could boost range by as much as 10%.

Alongside the technical tweaks, Audi introduced S line trim for the E-tron. This comes with 20in alloy wheels, air suspension, colour-coded trim elements and bumper styling influenced by Audi Sport models. A prominent spoiler and diffuser at the rear set the S line apart from other E-tron variants.

All E-tron 55 quattro models will feature the new upgrades, but the model’s €80,900 entry-level price in Germany is unchanged. UK pricing and delivery details are yet to be confirmed, but we expect the starting price to remain at £70,845.

The entry-level E-tron 50, revealed earlier this year with a shorter range, doesn't benefit from the updates.