Audi E-tron offers more range with upgrade

Technical improvements for electric SUV bring more miles per charge, while S line trim is added
Felix Page Autocar writer
28 November 2019

Audi has upgraded its E-tron electric SUV to offer 15.5 miles of additional range through modifications to the braking system and drivetrain. 

The upgrade means the range-topping E-tron 55 quattro can now travel 270.9 miles on the WLTP test cycle from a single charge, 20 more than the rival Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The upgrades are taken from the new E-tron Sportback, which was revealed earlier this month in Los Angeles. They include a reworked regenerative braking system that reduces residual brake torque - essentially friction caused by the proximity of the callipers to the discs - and the ability for the front electric motor to disconnect entirely from the power supply in normal running mode. 

Plus, the adjustable regenerative braking is said to now offer greater distinction between the three modes, which Audi claims will offer drivers “a more pronounced ‘one-pedal feeling’”. 

Audi also says that a reworked cooling system places less strain on the pump and that a function that harnesses waste heat from the battery packs to warm the interior could boost range by as much as 10%. 

Alongside the technical tweaks, Audi introduced S line trim for the E-tron. This comes with 20in alloy wheels, air suspension, colour-coded trim elements and bumper styling influenced by Audi Sport models. A prominent spoiler and diffuser at the rear set the S line apart from other E-tron variants. 

All E-tron 55 quattro models will feature the new upgrades, but the model’s €80,900 entry-level price in Germany is unchanged. UK pricing and delivery details are yet to be confirmed, but we expect the starting price to remain at £70,845. 

The entry-level E-tron 50, revealed earlier this year with a shorter range, doesn't benefit from the updates. 

2

lambo58

28 November 2019

Great, so it now gets 210 miles in real world range

every bit helps

Torque Stear

28 November 2019
lambo58 wrote:

Great, so it now gets 210 miles in real world range

every bit helps

Research from studies on Leaf and Mini E users found that range anxiety amongst users of even 100 mile range EVs only lasted about a few weeks. Once past this point they got in the habit of planning longer trips and regulary charging them up.

The average daily usage of a car in the UK is about 25 miles and on less then 1% of days does the average UK car travel more than 150 miles.

200 miles is plenty, 300 miles with supercharger support has basically zero penalty vs a petrol car, but much cheaper.

