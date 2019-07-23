Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi for millions in damages

Carlos Ghosn is reported to have launched a lawsuit against Nissan and Mitsubishi after he was removed as chairman of the Alliance last year on charges of financial misconduct.
Dutch newspaper NRC reports Ghosn is seeking €15 million (£13.5m) in damages in a case in the Netherlands, with his lawyer claiming proper procedure wasn't followed when the two Japanese companies ousted their chairman.
"In the Netherlands, if you want to fire an executive, you have to first tell him what he's being accused of and you have to provide him with the evidence for the accusations. Neither of those things has happened," lawyer Laurens de Graaf told the paper.
The case is being reviewed but a trial date hasn't been set. So far, Ghosn has launched no cases against his other former employer, Renault, because he resigned from the French firm's board of his own accord.
Ghosn, who has been charged with a number of financial misconduct offences, was planning to tell the world his side of the story in a press conference earlier this year and created a Twitter account to inform the public. However, he was re-arrested by Japanese authorities the next day before being freed on a £3.6m bail later that month.
He has since regularly repeated his claims he is being framed by Nissan executives and is innocent of the charges against him, including understating his income over five years by £34m.
The 65-year-old was dismissed from his role as Nissan's chairman after he was arrested last November, but he officially remained on the board until a vote in Tokyo in April.
Greg Kelly, the former Nissan special director who was arrested at the same time as Ghosn, was also sacked. Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard was added to the board as part of an effort to stabilise the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance following Ghosn's arrest.
Join the debate
Up till now
Renault's silence has been deafening and after reading some of the other news outlets articles regarding Ghosn's behaviour I can see why.
Greedy rich CEO gets his come-uppance. Schadenfreude
gavsmit
Revenge
Maybe Nissan are peeved that the reliability of their cars went down the toilet when they got involved with Renault.......cue a 'Kill Bill' style corporate revenge saga.....
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
brian245
Nissan may be peeved...........
but it wouldn't have just been reliability down the toilet, without the Renault alliance, it would have been the whole company.
Hughbl
I'm not a fan of the man
but he is being treated shockingly badly before the case has been proven.
Cersai Lannister
Ghosn but not forgotten
Having had first-hand experience of Ghosn and some of the other senior coterie around him I can't say I care for any of them. But I certainly think that he's been convicted in the court of media a little - but that's a simple case of easy reportage and maybe this is more common than we realize? What we are being denied is his side of the story by the way he's being handled
Ramimbert
