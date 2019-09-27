Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars confirmed for next generation

​Extended alliance between Japanese car makers also includes all-wheel-drive and hybrid technologies
Rachel Burgess
27 September 2019

The future of the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars is secure, after the two Japanese car makers announced an extension of their partnership.

New GT86 and BRZ models were in question, given the high costs of sports car development and relatively low sales. The introduction of the Toyota GR Supra, jointly developed with the BMW Z4, also cast a doubt over whether the firm needed two halo cars. However, today’s news secures both the GT86 and BRZ’s existence for the coming decade.

Toyota and Subaru first joined forces in 2005. Along with sports car development, their agreement included production by Subaru of Toyota vehicles and supply by Toyota of vehicles to Subaru. 

Earlier this year, the companies announced they would jointly develop a dedicated platform for electric vehicles, in a similar vein to Volkswagen's MEB platform, as well as jointly developing an electric SUV that will use Subaru’s all-wheel-drive technology and Toyota’s electrification systems.

This latest announcement includes Toyota increasing its equity stake in Subaru, giving it 20% of voting rights, and Subaru acquiring shares in Toyota. The move has the aim “of further developing and strengthening” the partnership, the firms said.

Toyota and Subaru confirmed that this latest tie-up includes joint development of the new GT86 and BRZ, expanding use of the Toyota’s hybrid system in Subaru models (it's already offered on the Crosstrek/XV in the US) and joint work on connected vehicles and autonomous driving.

The agreemeent will bring together “both companies' strengths to jointly develop all-wheel-drive models that offer the ultimate sensation in all-wheel driving,” said the announcement, adding the two are “in pursuit of making ever-better cars beyond that achieved thus far by Toyota and Subaru”.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 review
    Can mild tweaks make Mini's quirky family car competitive with the...
  • BMW X1 25d 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    BMW X1 xDrive25d 2019 review
    Compact crossover gets new looks and a more upmarket interior, but the top-...
  • Audi S4 TDI 2019 road test review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    Car review
    Audi S4
    Fourth-generation exec express is one of a new diesel-first S-branded breed

Join the debate

Comments
4

gavsmit

27 September 2019

I'd rather have a new MR2.

Or a hot hatch model of the new Yaris - but not with some ridiculous price tag like the current model GRMN - it doesn't need to be so specialised / unique, just a decent drive with a realistic price tag for a hot supermini.

 

Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)

edoard

27 September 2019

I owned a GT86 for a year and I only sold it because I love topless motoring and can only justify one fun car in the garage.

Despite a crappy engine for everyday use, it was immensely rewarding on track, flattering actually as it made me feel a driving god after I discovered the "pedal dance" (Google is your friend ).

 

 

xxxx

27 September 2019

A car just crying out for a more power option!!!!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Zeddy

27 September 2019
xxxx wrote:

A car just crying out for a more power option!!!!

 

All it ever really needed was more torque and lower down the rev range.

If I want an autonomous car, I'll take a taxi.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mini Clubman Cooper 2019 review
    Can mild tweaks make Mini's quirky family car competitive with the...
  • BMW X1 25d 2019 first drive review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    First Drive
    BMW X1 xDrive25d 2019 review
    Compact crossover gets new looks and a more upmarket interior, but the top-...
  • Audi S4 TDI 2019 road test review - hero front
    27 September 2019
    Car review
    Audi S4
    Fourth-generation exec express is one of a new diesel-first S-branded breed