Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars confirmed for next generation

The future of the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars is secure, after the two Japanese car makers announced an extension of their partnership.
New GT86 and BRZ models were in question, given the high costs of sports car development and relatively low sales. The introduction of the Toyota GR Supra, jointly developed with the BMW Z4, also cast a doubt over whether the firm needed two halo cars. However, today’s news secures both the GT86 and BRZ’s existence for the coming decade.
Toyota and Subaru first joined forces in 2005. Along with sports car development, their agreement included production by Subaru of Toyota vehicles and supply by Toyota of vehicles to Subaru.
Earlier this year, the companies announced they would jointly develop a dedicated platform for electric vehicles, in a similar vein to Volkswagen's MEB platform, as well as jointly developing an electric SUV that will use Subaru’s all-wheel-drive technology and Toyota’s electrification systems.
This latest announcement includes Toyota increasing its equity stake in Subaru, giving it 20% of voting rights, and Subaru acquiring shares in Toyota. The move has the aim “of further developing and strengthening” the partnership, the firms said.
Toyota and Subaru confirmed that this latest tie-up includes joint development of the new GT86 and BRZ, expanding use of the Toyota’s hybrid system in Subaru models (it's already offered on the Crosstrek/XV in the US) and joint work on connected vehicles and autonomous driving.
The agreemeent will bring together “both companies' strengths to jointly develop all-wheel-drive models that offer the ultimate sensation in all-wheel driving,” said the announcement, adding the two are “in pursuit of making ever-better cars beyond that achieved thus far by Toyota and Subaru”.
gavsmit
Good news but
I'd rather have a new MR2.
Or a hot hatch model of the new Yaris - but not with some ridiculous price tag like the current model GRMN - it doesn't need to be so specialised / unique, just a decent drive with a realistic price tag for a hot supermini.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
edoard
Good news
I owned a GT86 for a year and I only sold it because I love topless motoring and can only justify one fun car in the garage.
Despite a crappy engine for everyday use, it was immensely rewarding on track, flattering actually as it made me feel a driving god after I discovered the "pedal dance" (Google is your friend ).
xxxx
Good news indeed
A car just crying out for a more power option!!!!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Zeddy
xxxx wrote:
All it ever really needed was more torque and lower down the rev range.
If I want an autonomous car, I'll take a taxi.
