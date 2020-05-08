The best foreign cars built in Britain

You’ll have to allow me some poetic licence here, because the basic 1.7-litre Puma on which the brilliant Racing Puma of 1999 was based originally hailed from Ford’s Niehl plant in Cologne. But the conversions were carried out by hand at Tickford in Daventry. Each week, 20 cars left the short production line with pumped-up arches, better brakes, wheels and tyres, and lovely Alcantara-trimmed Sparco bucket seats, among many other additions. At £22,750, the Racing Puma sold poorly when new, but rightly it’s now seen as a collector’s item.

Ford GT40 - Rachel Burgess

Knocking long-reigning Ferrari off the Le Mans 24 Hours top spot is enough for any car to achieve hero status. Such was the success of the Ford GT40, whose Mk1, Mk2 and Mk3 variants were built at Ford’s Slough plant. The car was based on the British Lola Mk6 and used Ford’s V8 powertrain. Having broken Ferrari’s winning streak in 1966, the GT40 won the next three Le Mans 24 Hour races. Its 1969 victory, driven by Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver, was in the iconic Gulf blue and orange livery.

Honda Civic Type R - Lawrence Allan

I’ve picked the Type R as much for the brilliance of the car itself as the disappointment that Honda’s Swindon hub, where the hot hatch is built, will shut its doors for good in 2021. The plant has been a major employer near my home town for 35 years and has produced millions of Civics over the past quarter decade. The latest – and last – Swindon-built Type R is one of our favourite hot hatches, combining giant-killing performance with a surprising amount of comfort and usability.