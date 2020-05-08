The best foreign cars built in Britain

I’m going to say it: the Accord Type R is better than any Civic Type R. I think. Probably. Hmm. Well, anyway, I like it a lot. It’s certainly the most underrated Type R. It’s a terrific sports saloon, with a shell that feels incredibly stiff but a chassis that has untold compliance, brilliantly communicative steering and, of course, a VTEC engine. With 98bhp per litre and a 7500rpm limit, it combines the best of Honda’s revvy-ness with a dose of 2.2-litre low-end drivability. And it weighs just 1306kg. Even many hot hatches aren’t under that these days.
Ford Escort Mk1 - James Attwood
The Ford Escort feels such a key part of Britain’s motoring story that it’s easy to forget it’s the product of an American company. Developed by Ford’s European arm and at times built at both its Halewood (now owned by Jaguar Land Rover) and Dagenham factories, the first-gen Escort became a huge hit in Europe – and particularly the UK. Plenty of reasons to love the Escort Mk1, then, but for me there’s another: it’s still really popular in historic rallying, and few sights can beat a sideways Escort, BDA engine screaming, tackling a forest stage.
Peugeot 405 - Felix Page
The humble Peugeot 405 is nothing if not worldly. Designed in Turin by Pininfarina, engineered by Sochaux’s finest, elected European Car of the Year 1988 and built under licence in locations as far afield as Argentina, China and Taiwan, it’s a real globetrotter. One factory in Azerbaijan is even still building it. It was Peugeot’s less exotic Ryton plant, however, that supplied right-hand-drive 405s to Britain’s army of fax machine sales reps and frugal families, who were no doubt soon charmed by its many quirks and surprisingly tight steering.
