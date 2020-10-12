Lotus Engineering expansion brings Hethel site upgrades

Lotus has upgraded its storied headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk, as part of a "multi-million-pound" investment into its engineering consultancy division.

Lotus Engineering, which announced expansion plans last year, intends to grow its portfolio of consultancy services and customer base and establish further as a self-sustained division alongside Lotus Cars.

Upgrades to the Hethel site include a new Electric Drive Unit (EDU) test cell, plus upgrades to the existing Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) test and development cells, Propulsion Prototype build workshop and vehicle emissions lab.

Lotus has also given its 2.2-mile Hethel test track a revamp with new safety and protection equipment.

Despite these updates, Lotus Engineering will also open a new base in the University of Warwick campus as part of establishing an advanced technology centre in the West Midlands.

Matt Windle, executive director of engineering at Lotus, claims the company sees "huge potential to put Lotus Engineering right at the cutting edge of automotive innovation, further building on our core competencies as well as increasing our capability in growth areas".

"An example is electrification", Windle continued. "The challenges around weight reduction and improved dynamics are a major factor in the quest for more efficient electric vehicles, and those link back directly to the Lotus core values.

"What we continue to learn on the Lotus Evija all-electric hypercar programme creates knowledge and experience which we can use to help other businesses."

Lotus Engineering's services cover three areas: Experience (which focuses on the user's interaction, the human-machine interface and driver engagement), Platform (supplying structures, entire architectures, propulsion and manufacturing methods) and Dynamics (looking at aerodynamics, ride and handling and weight reduction).

