The Bugatti Chiron design brief was very straightforward – the simplest that Bugatti's bosses of the time had encountered. “Be better than the Veyron [its predecessor] in every respect,” it said.

Some numbers about the Chiron, then, if I may. At launch, the official line said the Chiron was able to do 420kph, or 261mph, which was misleading, because that's both electronically limited and slower than the old Veyron Super Sport when that became the world’s fastest production car, at 267.8mph.

The Bugatti Chiron will go, by my reckoning, only as fast as its tyres will allow before they explode.
That had a mere 1183bhp to be getting on with. The standard Chiron had 1479bhp, so it ought to have gone rather faster than the Veyron. 

Bugatti waited for the Chiron Super Sport 300+ (with 1578bhp) to go after a top speed run, which it set at Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien test track and achieved 304.7mph.

Bugatti built just 30 such models but other limited-run variants of the Chiron too: we tested an original car and later a Super Sport (the same mechanically as the 300+ but with a more habitable interior and a speed limiter at 273mph).

Whichever variety of Chiron you're talking, the top speed numbers are important, because everything else you read about the Chiron here has to be tempered by them. It's a car defined by massive numbers, at once constraining and liberated by its singular top speed, which dominates yet compromises the Chiron's character. 

DESIGN & STYLING

Bugatti Chiron rear

The Chiron is a carbonfibre-tubbed two-seater with conventionally opening doors. It has an 8.0-litre 16-cylinder engine in a W configuration, which means four banks of four cylinders around a common crankshaft, the upper two banks with a 90deg V between them and the lower two another 15deg each side of those. 

There are four turbos, two of which are blowing all the time and fed by eight exhausts apiece, to minimise what would otherwise be unimaginable lag. The other two are valved, to drop in and out depending on throttle position and rev range, and when they’re ‘on’, each of the four turbos is powered by four exhausts. 

The passenger cell is carbonfibre, naturally, but now so is the rear subframe/engine carrier. The engine is put in position at Bugatti’s Molsheim factory and the cell and carrier are assembled around it, joined by just 10 titanium bolts. It has, Bugatti says, a torsional rigidity of 50,000Nm per degree, so racing car levels of stiffness.
That they drop in and out helps to make a near-flat torque curve of 1180lb ft from 2000pm to 6000rpm on the standard Chiron – a number that seemed no smaller no matter how many times I wrote it. The Super Sport makes the same output, but it starts at 2200rpm and keeps it until 7000rpm, at which point it's making its 1578bhp.

The power travels to all four wheels via a revised version of the Veyron’s Ricardo-designed dual-clutch automatic transmission that uses heavier-duty clutches and lighter gears. Power goes mostly to the rear, but with a Haldex coupling pushing it to the front when the rears can’t cope – which would be often.

Wheel sizes, up by an inch each end over the Veyron's, are 20in fronts and 21s at the rear, but tyres are wider at the front (285mm) and narrower at the back (355mm) than on a Veyron Super Sport, for a better handling balance. By Bugatti's calculations, it would be among the fastest cars in the world around Le Mans, thanks largely to its performance along the Mulsanne Straight. 

Being a Volkswagen Group car, the Chiron must work all over the world, and 1479bhp and 1180lb ft wants an astonishing amount of cooling, so although the Chiron is low, at 1212mm, it's 2038mm wide. 

To be more slippery and stable at really high speeds the Super Sport is 250mm longer of body, with exhausts that sit atop each other at the body edge rather than side by side in the middle of the car, so that the lower diffuser could be bigger and extend towards the upper bodywork.

Other notable details on the Chiron? Literally hours of them. Turbos that look about 50% bigger than the Veyron’s, a carbonfibre intake manifold, conrods that can take half as much more strain as a Veyron’s but weigh no more, 420mm diameter carbon-ceramic brake discs, a steering wheel milled from a solid piece of aluminium, suspension bushes that contain three different rubber compounds to give different responses laterally, longitudinally and vertically, and the CFRP underbody, flat apart from Naca ducts, a few strakes by the front wheels and a deeper diffuser and constructed from a honeycomb-cored composite that, in thinner form and with a smarter finish, comprises the car’s body – a body whose weave is so exquisitely constructed that you can leave it bare if you like, or colour it mildly through the clearcoat.

INTERIOR

Bugatti Chiron interior

Among the materials inside the Chiron there is leather, obviously, and metal, obviously, and not a lot else.

It feels beautifully assembled because it will be, but the leather covering is firm, not soft, because you’re aware that with weight to save (it has 270mph-plus to do), adding tens of kilos of insulation is a premium one cannot afford.

There’s special key if you want to unlock the full 261mph top speed and not be limited to 236mph (in the standard model), but these days it lives in a socket in the car so could as well be a button, which would save weight and not look like a metallised fob from a 2006 Skoda Octavia.
But there are reminders that this is a £2.5m-plus car. Stitching is lovely and the gaps between materials are nanometre perfect. The world’s longest automotive lighting bar, it says here, swoops around behind you, enhancing a feeling of separation between driver and passenger while splitting the view rearwards in two.

The seats are supportive, not broad, and electrically adjusted, but the cabin feels wide. The steering wheel gets manual adjustment, a start button, a drive mode selector and shift paddles. The handbrake is electronic, the centre console is ultra-slim (hence the swoopy bar, to add perceived width and strength down the car’s centre) and covered in a piece of beautifully machined and satin-polished metal, adorned with knobs that turn with the oiliness of those on a top-end hi-fi.

Visibility is pretty average but ergonomics are otherwise straight out of the Volkswagen Group handbook. So you thumb the starter like you might in an Audi and the engine fires to a voluble but, from a cylinder-count perspective, indistinct cacophony, and it's ready. Everything is where you expect it to be. You could be in a Volkswagen Golf – a 1479bhp, 8.0-litre, two-metre-wide Golf that can do 275mph or thereabouts, but a Golf nonetheless. I mean that in a flattering way. It’s a remarkable achievement.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Bugatti Chiron front quarter

We've driven both a standard Chiron and a later Super Sport, both on the road only, so there are only so many things we can tell you about the performance, but our first go was in a place where - how to say this? - we could take a certain number of liberties with its speed.

How fast is the standard Chiron? Very, obviously, but so are lots of cars. It's the way the Chiron is fast that's remarkable.

Foot on brake, pull gearlever back to D, away you go. The Chiron is as easy to drive as a Golf, albeit you have to be more careful over speed ramps and visibility isn't quite so splendid.
It’s not fast in a Porsche Taycan Turbo S way: the Porsche is immediate, getting up and going before the Veyron has decided which of its turbos to send air through. Nor is it Ariel Atom V8 fast, which is hairy and immediate like a superbike. It’s not even McLaren P1 kind of fast. The P1 has a torque dip-filling electric motor to get it going and, relatively speaking, a race-style engine, two-wheel drive and much less weight. 

No, the Chiron has a far more literal interpretation of acceleration than any of these. There’s lag – quite a lot of it usually – while it inhales massively and, about a second after you ask it to, begins to push you along the road, in loping, increasingly urgent strides of noise and blur. 

The noise that accompanies that is overwhelming – like standing next to an express train or hovercraft as it leaves a station or waterside. It's not soulful, per se, but is clearly expensive, multi-cylindered, airy, fully lit, fully impressive. The Chiron spools and rushes and keeps rushing, with exceptional stability even as it passes 200mph, which it reaches incredibly quickly. 

At 300mph, so Bugatti's test driver Andy Wallace tells us, things get rather more hairy. Not because of aerodynamic stability but because the wheels become gyroscopes like spinning tops, and so Wallace was correcting steering corrections he had made only a few moments ago, because the wheels want to take on a path of their own choosing.

Bugatti’s test drivers tell me that even the standard car is still accelerating appreciably when it hits its 261mph limiter. I lifted off when I was disinclined to see the speedo needle raise further, at which point the Chiron whistled and exhaled a volume of air like the tube had blown off a bouncy castle. And at which point I exhaled too. 

The accelerative numbers are astonishing regardless of model: 0-62mph in 2.5sec, 0-124mph in 6.5sec, 0-186mph in 13.6sec on the standard car; or 0-62mph in 2.4sec, 0-124mph in 5.8sec, 0-186mph in 12.1sec and 0-249mph in 28.6sec in the Super Sport.

Cooling is so good that the Super Sport could maintain its 273mph limited top speed, if you could find the right place to do it, until its fuel tank ran dry - which would take eight minutes. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Bugatti Chiron cornering

The ride is reasonable on the road where the handling is fairly unapproachable. There are drive modes: you can swap between EB mode (the standard one), Highway and Handling modes.
 
EB mode adjusts the adaptive dampers’ stiffness automatically, while the other two stiffen their parameters and reduce ride height. But regardless of the mode, body control is always good and the ride always firm yet rarely crashy. 

In EB, the standard Chiron will even ride Belgian pavé well, but the key benefit, other than it being less likely to ground out, is that this mode enhances comfort. In terms of that, then, and body control, it’s good, but closer to a Porsche 911 GT3’s level of jarring than a Ferrari 488 GTB’s curious plushness. 

It grips and it handles up to the point I was prepared to push, given that power arrives in a hurry and you’re driving a car that often feels every inch of its considerable width.
Steering weight is good, if unnecessarily heavy in Handling mode, and the self-centering is just right. Solidity around the straight-ahead is reassuring (as you would hope), the lock is mediocre and the directness and feel (or the electrically assisted approximation of it) is decent and about as good as it is in, say, a Golf R (in case you’re thinking of trading up).

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Bugatti Chiron

It was explained to us at the launch of the Chiron by Wolfgang Dürheimer, who was then the CEO of both Bugatti and Bentley, the difference between buyers from the two brands.

A Bentley owner might invite friends to the hospitality box they keep at a football match or to stay at a hotel afterwards where they have a suite. A Bugatti owner would invite their friends to the football club they own and then to one of their own hotels.

This is quite an aerodynamically efficient car with leggy gearing. The WLTP fuel consumption on the Super Sport is 13.2mpg, but I wouldn't be surprised if you bettered that on a motorway cruise.
A standard Chiron was around £2.5m new. The Super Sport was £2.75m. Many buyers own more than one.

It has been said that if you couldn't afford to run a supercar or expensive sports car when it was new, then you probably can't afford to run one later either, because running costs don't depreciate like the purchase price does. I think the same is true of a Chiron, only by a much, much higher factor. 

VERDICT

Bugatti Chiron rear quarter

It would have been (relatively) easy for Bugatti to have given the Chiron a vast engine and top speed and to have considered that a job done, but that would have been no harder than tuning a Nissan GT-R to 2000bhp. 

The Chiron is much, much more than that. When we road tested the Veyron Super Sport for Autocar's 5000th road test, people with limited familiarity with the car arrived at our test runway, climbed in, drove at 200mph, drove back to the start and climbed out again. Easy. 

The Chiron would do all of that but with an extra 50mph, extra luxury, comfort and handling on top. Its crowning triumph is that makes it makes the utterly remarkable seem almost ordinary.

It's as easy to drive as a Golf, and yet if its speed limiter were removed, it would reach speeds approaching - or over, in the Super Sport's case - 300mph. The fact that one car is capable of being both of those things is unparalleled in automotive history.

