TVR revival: New CEO details hybrid supercar and motorsport plans

TVR has outlined a bold 18-month plan to reboot its activities and bring its Griffith sports car to production in 2022 by raising new funds in the bond market and pressing ahead to fit out its assembly facility in Ebbw Vale, Wales.
The revitalised firm, whose principal directors, chairman Les Edgar and operations chief John Chasey, were joined late last year by a new CEO, Jim Berriman, is now in the throes of raising £25 million on the Dublin bond market – Europe’s largest. The bosses calculate that by the time TVR starts building cars, it will have spent around £45m on the project.
TVR already holds orders worth around £40m for the 200mph Griffith, which was revealed at the Goodwood Revival in 2017. The company says it continues to enjoy the support of an “amazingly passionate” body of around 500 potential owners who each contributed holding deposits of between £2500 and £5000 more than two years ago to join the waiting list for the first batch of Launch Edition cars, which are priced at around £90,000.
“It’s no secret that this project has turned out to be tougher than we expected and has taken longer,” Edgar told Autocar. “But we’re all still completely dedicated to building a sustainable sports car business. Many of the delays have been caused by problems beyond our control.”
Edgar cited the example of an unforeseen European Union requirement for the Welsh government to offer the factory-fitting contract to bidders across Europe, which resulted in an 18-month delay.
The contract has now been let to a local company, which has issued a detailed schedule of works and is ready to go. But another delay has been the understandable preoccupation with Covid-19 of the Welsh government – which is a 3% stakeholder in TVR’s project and the provider of a £2m loan.
TVR bosses are necessarily diplomatic about their situation but are clearly hoping that, given the announced departure of Ford from Bridgend and Ineos’s likely decision to cancel building a plant there in favour of buying the Smart factory in France, TVR’s role in sustaining Welsh car making – and helping to support existing component suppliers in a disadvantaged area – will take on new significance.
Give this lot some credit for sensible comments - aside from the slap at the EU rules, which reeks of either amateur political statement, or just being out of one’s depth.
The worry here is the £100k comment. Having owned four, I think, TVRs there value was in bang for your buck. I knew they were not as good as a Porsche but they looked great and went like stink. Then, the penny dropped, and so did residuals when affordable competitor secondhand cars came to market.
I looked at the Griffith and thought, “Maybe they have a chance at £60k.” But £100k? I’d feel embarrassed to have bought something so old-fashioned looking at that price.
Some sensible comments here, which is refreshing. I like the concept very much but problems abound and it's clear there is a lot of work to do. Let's hope Gordon Murray's contribution is largely complete because he will be distracted by his own supercar project now.
Its not the 90s people have some much information competition is everywhere . Is Cersai Bannister the midlands Cersei Lannister ? Think TVR will need all her cunning to make a go of this but hope they do.
I confess that I'm more of a practical driver (and getting on!), valuing comfort and convenience over performance, so I would never be a TVR customer (or indeed a customer for any sportscar). But I wonder: do we really need another sportscar? The planet currently seems to have plenty of such things. In a planet facing multiple catastrophes and challenges, would the ingenuity and enterprise of these gentlemen not be better occupied in some more worthy goal? But then, this is the nature of current society. As Nikita Khruschev famously said, when the time comes to hang the last capitalist, the capitalist will sell him the rope.
I wish them well but I think they're up against it. It was pretty old fashioned 18 months ago when they revealed it, in 18 months time it will need a facelift before it comes out. I like TVR, always wanted a Griffith until I got to actually test drive one, but this attempt to reinvent them seems like the usual story of lots of enthusiasm and very little funding or business brain. At £90k they are up against very serious competion - would you really chuck that kind of money at something that will likely leave you in the hard shoulder once every month or two?
