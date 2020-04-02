Back by popular demand: reinventing the Ford Capri

The more we mulled this idea, the better we liked it. Egged on by your reaction, we decided to propose it as a project to the designers and engineers at Envisage Group, a Coventry-based car creation company we know of old: a couple of years ago, Envisage helped us create a family five-door concept we called Share EV, complete with package drawings, a resolved mechanical layout and powertrain, a bespoke suspension and a detailed interior proposal. This time, however, the name and purpose would be firmer at the start, but the process would be similar.

The job took three visits to Coventry over about six weeks: the first to outline the basics of the project (a compact, electrically powered two-plus-two coupé) and to meet Envisage’s designers and engineers; the second to review progress and discuss the design options early work would inevitably raise; and the third to view the finished design shown here.

Two of Envisage’s young design team – Michael Mills and Aadil Hafiz – we’ve met before because they worked on Share EV. The third, Jongbean ‘JB’ Kim, was new to us – as was Envisage’s engineering chief, Craig Bonham. He led the team that would ensure the car was big enough but not too big, propose its powertrain and suspension, and look after essential details such as the coupé crossover’s compatibility with the myriad rules that govern all new cars such as pedestrian protection detail, crash capability, headlight heights, vision and screen angles and much, much more.

Envisage’s mantra is that they can create a new car from initial idea to production. They’re also dab hands at recreating existing cars the old way, having been heavily involved in the hardware of Jaguar’s megabucks ‘continuation’ model projects such as the Lightweight E-Type and XKSS.

Until you get into the role of commissioning a new car, you’re not prepared for just how much guidance you’ll have to provide – do you like this grille/bonnet/screen/roofline/spoiler/exhaust instead of that one? And how about competing seat styles, console shapes, fascia designs, steering wheels, instrument bezels, gearlevers and all the rest? Even down to colours and textures. By the time of our second meeting, we had decided that the car would utilise familiar but modernised Capri styling influences and be similar in length to the 4.3-metre original, though shorter to the eye because it would ride around 15cm higher. It would also be up to 20cm wider to obey modern cockpit and styling dictates, as well as to accommodate the side-intrusion structures that have become mandatory since the original Capri was new. Our chosen wheels were ‘reasonable’ 20-inchers (the designers predictably wanted them bigger but the engineers laid down the law on grounds of easy steering).