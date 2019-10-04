Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: 760bhp special revealed

Aston Martin's ultra-exclusive DBZ Centenary collection has been revealed in full, with the DBS GT Zagato joining the DB4 GT Zagato Autocar drove earlier this week.

Unveiled at an event in Rhode Island, the £6m (plus local taxes) pair are the most valuable new Astons yet built. They are sold exclusively as a pair, costing £6 million plus local taxes, and are limited to 19 models each.

An extensively reworked version of the DBS Superleggera supercar, the DBS GT Zagato sees power from the 5.2-litre turbocharged V12 boosted from 715bhp to 760bhp. The exterior features an exclusive Supernova Red paint colour, exposed carbon-fibre accents, black and gold 3D-machined wheels and 18-carat gold badging.

Aston claims a world first in the use of carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes, with one of the coatings taking 100 hours to print and prepare. The first examples of the collection will be delivered to customers at the end of 2019.