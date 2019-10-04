Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: 760bhp special revealed

Aston Martin's ultra-exclusive DBZ Centenary collection has been revealed in full, with the DBS GT Zagato joining the DB4 GT Zagato Autocar drove earlier this week.
Unveiled at an event in Rhode Island, the £6m (plus local taxes) pair are the most valuable new Astons yet built. They are sold exclusively as a pair, costing £6 million plus local taxes, and are limited to 19 models each.
An extensively reworked version of the DBS Superleggera supercar, the DBS GT Zagato sees power from the 5.2-litre turbocharged V12 boosted from 715bhp to 760bhp. The exterior features an exclusive Supernova Red paint colour, exposed carbon-fibre accents, black and gold 3D-machined wheels and 18-carat gold badging.
Aston claims a world first in the use of carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes, with one of the coatings taking 100 hours to print and prepare. The first examples of the collection will be delivered to customers at the end of 2019.
Bob Cholmondeley
Another car that will be
Another car that will be locked away unused, until a fat profit can be made selling it on.
Citroëniste.
Halcyon
That's just good,
because the visibility from the driver's seat will be so terrible that it would be outright dangerous to drive this thing on a public road.
Symanski
Khan?
The current DBS is definitely the first car in history that Khan could improve. Even the V8 Vantage I'd like to see him work on.
Even Zagato have manged a half decent attempt, but I bet the finished one won't look as good as the concept art.
JMax18
I think part of Andy Palmers
I think part of Andy Palmers mission is to have a wider model range than Mercedes. Theyre certainly heading that way. Pessemism aside, they are a very exciting brand (and British too)
Peter Cavellini
For the money....
Nice to see Aston producing exciting cars, but I’m afraid I don’t like the design of the rear, it’s a bit Boaty for my liking....
Peter Cavellini.
NoPasaran
Zeitgeist
ultra-exclusive special version for an ultra-exclusive special price. Everywhere the same. Porsche talks about leasing or whatever they say about the speculators and then makes another ultra-exclusive "lifestyle" special version for an extra-ultra-exclusive special price, hehe.
jason_recliner
Wow!
If I had six million pounds spare I probably couldn't resist.
devid304
Truly, this article is really
The Colonel
£6 million?
Meh!
There'll be a bevested bloke in a Beijing suburb knocking out the panels for these to fit onto an old tractor frame before the first Centenary pair get delivered to the "art collector" (read: oligarch) with the cash to spare.
Still, by 2021, there'll still be more of these in existence, than TVRs. ;)
Dogpoo
Gold coloured wheels. Ugghhhh
