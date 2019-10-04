Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: 760bhp special revealed

Aston's reveals second part of its most expensive new models yet built, as part of £6m DBS Centenary collection pairing
4 October 2019

Aston Martin's ultra-exclusive DBZ Centenary collection has been revealed in full, with the DBS GT Zagato joining the DB4 GT Zagato Autocar drove earlier this week. 

Unveiled at an event in Rhode Island, the £6m (plus local taxes) pair are the most valuable new Astons yet built. They are sold exclusively as a pair, costing £6 million plus local taxes, and are limited to 19 models each. 

An extensively reworked version of the DBS Superleggera supercar, the DBS GT Zagato sees power from the 5.2-litre turbocharged V12 boosted from 715bhp to 760bhp. The exterior features an exclusive Supernova Red paint colour, exposed carbon-fibre accents, black and gold 3D-machined wheels and 18-carat gold badging.

Aston claims a world first in the use of carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes, with one of the coatings taking 100 hours to print and prepare. The first examples of the collection will be delivered to customers at the end of 2019. 

Our Verdict

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2018 road test review - hero review

New flagship super-GT has world-class fast grand touring capability, handling and driver involvement. Will Aston’s Vanquish successor be the third hit in a row for its second-century plan?

The DBS's styling was conducted by Zagato and Aston Martin’s design team. It features a ‘double-bubble’ roof styled after the original, which runs from the front windscreen to the tail of the car, replacing the rear windscreen.

The front of the car has also been restyled, with a similar bubble theme, new headlights and a reworked Zagato front grille. The car gains a unique wheel design too.

The previously announced DB4 GT Zatago Continuation is offered as a track-only car, because the specifications will exactly match the 58-year-old original design. That will include an updated version of the original’s straight-six, 380bhp engine.

19

Bob Cholmondeley

25 March 2019

Another car that will be locked away unused, until a fat profit can be made selling it on.

Citroëniste.

Halcyon

25 March 2019

because the visibility from the driver's seat will be so terrible that it would be outright dangerous to drive this thing on a public road.

Symanski

25 March 2019

The current DBS is definitely the first car in history that Khan could improve.   Even the V8 Vantage I'd like to see him work on.

 

Even Zagato have manged a half decent attempt, but I bet the finished one won't look as good as the concept art.

JMax18

25 March 2019

I think part of Andy Palmers mission is to have a wider model range than Mercedes. Theyre certainly heading that way. Pessemism aside, they are a very exciting brand (and British too)

JMax

Peter Cavellini

25 March 2019

 Nice to see Aston producing exciting cars, but I’m afraid I don’t like the design of the rear, it’s a bit Boaty for my liking....

Peter Cavellini.

NoPasaran

25 March 2019

ultra-exclusive special version for an ultra-exclusive special price. Everywhere the same. Porsche talks about leasing or whatever they say about the speculators and then makes another ultra-exclusive "lifestyle" special version for an extra-ultra-exclusive special price, hehe.

jason_recliner

25 March 2019

If I had six million pounds spare I probably couldn't resist.

devid304

25 March 2019

The Colonel

9 July 2019

Meh!

There'll be a bevested bloke in a Beijing suburb knocking out the panels for these to fit onto an old tractor frame before the first Centenary pair get delivered to the "art collector" (read: oligarch) with the cash to spare.

Still, by 2021, there'll still be more of these in existence, than TVRs.  ;)

Dogpoo

9 July 2019
What happened to taste Aston?

