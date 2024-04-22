Arcfox to Zeekr: Star cars at the 2024 Beijing motor show

The Beijing motor show has returned for the first time since 2019, bringing a whole host of exciting unveilings from some of the world's most renowned names - plus some radical challengers you might never have heard of before.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new electric G-Class, the long-awaited Mini Aceman has made its public debut and the covers have come off the Volkswagen Tiguan-sized Smart #5, to name but a few.

Chinese firms are out in force, with a wave of electric and hybrid cars expected to arrive on UK soil in the coming years and months.

BYD is launching a new electric pick-up truck and GWM is be on the stands with the Ora 07, a swooping, saloon-shaped stablemate to the 03 hatchback.

Stay tuned for all the latest from our team on the ground at the show.

Arcfox Alpha S5

BAIC-owned electric car maker Arcfox has detailed its latest saloon, the Alpha S5, ahead of its public debut.

It’s based on an 800V electrical architecture and packs two motors – one on each axle – that output a combined 523bhp and 509lb ft of torque.

It’s claimed to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec and it can drive 419 miles between charges, according to China’s CLTC test cycle.

Audi Q6 L E-tron

The Q6 L E-tron is a China-specific derivative of Audi's posh new electric SUV. Its wheelbase has been stretched by 105mm to meet the market's demand for lots of leg room, yet it will still do 435 miles between charges, according to the CLTC test cycle.

Audi Q6 E-tron brings 388 miles of range and up to 510bhp

Avatr 12

This upmarket five-door liftback is the second production model from the Chinese EV manufacturer that's partnered with mobile phone company Huawei and battery manufacturer CATL. It will be based on the firm's EP1 EV platform, like the 11 SUV launched in 2022, with production of right-hand-drive models set to begin this year.

The 12 (pronounced 'one-two') is expected to make its show debut in Beijing before it goes global in the coming months.

Avatr 12: CATL, Changan and Huawei create new electric saloon

BMW 4 Series facelift

BMW’s popular coupé has been refreshed with a host of technological upgrades, including new LED lights and the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system.