2019's best cars: the Autocar road testers' Christmas dinner

Not that I want to sound less than profoundly enthusiastic about our Christmas junket: this was, after all, a gathering of the finest road-testing talent this side of the equator; a team of enthusiasts driving and gassing as usual about their favourite cars and little else. For a whole day.

Besides road test editor Matt Saunders, who chose to appear in a vast red and black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, there was Matt Prior in a svelte 600bhp Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupé, Andrew Frankel in a magisterial Porsche 911 and James Disdale in a BMW 320d Touring, his version of 2019’s perfect family car. Simon Davis’s choice was a Toyota Supra, almost scary in its extreme yellowness, and Ricky Lane’s McLaren 600LT was the major eye-grabber of the group despite a calm grey-green paint job. Finally, there was me in a white Tesla Model 3 Long Range, a car that has profoundly surprised and impressed me during the year. I looked forward to justifying my choice to the blokes.

This event has become an Autocar Christmas fixture: we each choose a recently launched car that we especially like, ideally to illustrate a personal preference in cars per se, and we take it to a photogenic location, with lunch attached. We drive, eat, talk, snap and finally head homeward, realising as the year ends how greatly we love this job and want to keep doing it next year. Also just how different from one another a clutch of great cars always are. “There are no really bad cars any more” goes the pub litany, and that’s just about true. But this year-end exercise always shows how diversified cars continue to be and how healthy that is for buyers, drivers and the industry that makes them.

Last year, we chose a far-flung location atop coastal cliffs in Devon, not far from the northern edge of Exmoor. This year’s destination, the Beckford Arms near Tisbury, is a pub in which I’ve dined a dozen times with friends who live nearby, never failing to have a good time. When we approached them with our Christmas plans, the proprietors were friendly and obliging, giving us the run of a large apron in front of their imposing building. (There was a large car park at the side for patrons whose routine was likely to be disrupted by our seven-car set-up.) I already knew the cuisine was great and the building had a beautiful bay window enveloping a large luncheon table through which – later – photographer Max Edleston would be able to frame food, people and cars in one image.

If all that wasn’t enough, the Beckford Arms stands at the top of a picturesque avenue running through the beautiful Fonthill estate, flanked at this time of the year by the exotic colours of late autumn trees in echelon. The pub is at one end and a magnificent stone arch stands a mile away at the other. This was our almost-private drive for the day…