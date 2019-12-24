2019's best cars: the Autocar road testers' Christmas dinner

Just make sure you’re at the Beckford Arms by 9am, said Saunders, our organiser, not sounding excessively Christmassy. Truth be told, 9am did seem a touch early for something billed as a convivial pub lunch where a group of road-testing mates would embrace the Christmas spirit, especially as said Georgian public house is a good two hours from the office in wildest Wiltshire.
Of course, we knew the real reason for the early start. The one thing about gatherings of drivers and cars – from which words and photographs will be extracted – is that they begin in an early, time-eating frenzy of car arranging and cleaning, followed by an extended bout of camera action and then some more arranging and shooting after that, just to be sure.
Then will come action shots, during which (especially at this time of the year) the cars get covered with road gunge in their first 100 yards, so you’ll have to clean them again. Sure, there will be a nice lunch in the middle of it all, but the surrounding activities will ensure the day doesn’t end until daylight runs out around 4.30pm – and I’ve seen many a photographer (to a person, they’re obsessives) extend winter shoots by illuminating one car with the headlights of another.
Overdrive
Fun read but...
Richard Lane's dismissal of the 7 series is somewhat bizarre! He says it's very capable car in pretty much all respects, but then includes it as one of the most disappointing cars only because of its grille, which let's be honest is a fairly minor subjective thing. More to the point, 7's new grille is no bigger than the grilles on its S-Class, A8, XJS, Lexus rivals.
JMax18
Please remember, the moaning
Please remember, the moaning point provided by BMW in the form of the 7 series' grille probably payed around 70 car journalist's salaries. So it was worth it in the end.
LP in Brighton
Agreed, great article, but
This is all very subjective stuff but on another day, another group of testers would pick a completely different set of cars - all chosen by a different selection of whims. Much the same thing happens with regular road tests, where editorial pressures encourage the selection of "winners" and "loosers", irrespective of the fact that most cars within a given category are pretty much all the same. (They have to be since all manufacturers benchmark each others products to ensure that when a car is launched it at least matches the competition).
No matter, it's always fun to disscuss the relative percieved merits of each model...
keeforelli
Inclusivity and relevance
Seeing all the Autocar road testers together it strikes me how white, middle aged and male the team is; there is expertise in this set up absolutely, but are there not other voices we want to hear? Where are the women testers? Does the readership, assuming they are not the same demographic, not want to see more representation ?
The choice of cars too, (Tesla excluded), makes me question the relevance to todays requirements; the whole article and set up feels like an indulgence, and while dream cars are technically incredible, where are the affordable choices here?
Im a little disappointed to say the least
