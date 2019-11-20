New BMW M2 CS: official details of 444bhp, £75k run-out special

BMW’s M division is sending the current M2 off on a high with the introduction of a new, limited-edition CS model.

The last-hurrah performance coupé, revealed at the Los Angeles motor show, is already on sale in the UK at a price of £75,320. Right-hand drive deliveries are planned to begin next April.

Differentiating the track-focused M2 CS from the £51,425 M2 Competition are a number of exterior upgrades, such as a carbonfibre-reinforced plastic bonnet with a central air vent and a carbonfibre roof. The bonnet’s weight is claimed to be half that of the steel structure used for the M2 Competition.

Further changes include a new splitter element at the front, a unique boot spoiler and a multi-channel diffuser – all made from carbonfibre and boosting downforce. Also part of the package are new lightweight 19in forged aluminium wheels in a black or matt gold finish and a choice of four exterior paint colours.

