New BMW M2 CS: official details of 444bhp, £75k run-out special

BMW’s M division is sending the current M2 off on a high with the introduction of a new, limited-edition CS model.
The last-hurrah performance coupé, revealed at the Los Angeles motor show, is already on sale in the UK at a price of £75,320. Right-hand drive deliveries are planned to begin next April.
Differentiating the track-focused M2 CS from the £51,425 M2 Competition are a number of exterior upgrades, such as a carbonfibre-reinforced plastic bonnet with a central air vent and a carbonfibre roof. The bonnet’s weight is claimed to be half that of the steel structure used for the M2 Competition.
Further changes include a new splitter element at the front, a unique boot spoiler and a multi-channel diffuser – all made from carbonfibre and boosting downforce. Also part of the package are new lightweight 19in forged aluminium wheels in a black or matt gold finish and a choice of four exterior paint colours.
2019 Los Angeles motor show: live news and updates
Join the debate
Tycoon
Only the thiccccest of
*Insert laughing with tears face*
Peter Cavellini
About ten grand...?
That's the assumed increase to get one of these?, worth it?, oh, yes, I think so, no problem shifting these.
Cenuijmu
Peter Cavellini wrote:
It will be interesting to note the price as you say and they won't have any problem shifting it.
You can get a remap on an M2 competition for about £600 though, then spend say £4k on a titantium Akrapovic exhaust and then still have quite a lot left for really light weight wheels. Forgetting the carbon frippery the only thing you lose then is lighter roof .
It will be interesting to see how much the wheels and roof save over the competition.
This is probably the best looking BMW currently on sale, and in the flesh does not look too big but does have a nice stance with the flared hips. The M3/M4 can look a bit over bicep'd they are so wide.
Saucerer
Peter Cavellini wrote:
The CS version of the previous M3/M4 were around £30k more than the Competition versions. With the M2 Competition being £45k I wouldn't be surprised if the M2 CS is around £60-£65k.
Peter Cavellini
All the performance...?
Would we say it's all the performance we'll need?, would it cover all the criteria we need from a car?
catnip
There's so much I like about
There's so much I like about this, the stance, the compactness, the simple interior (steering wheel aside), the colour, the fact its not another SUV...
eseaton
One of the very few decent
One of the very few decent looking BMWs around now. I could do without the ludicrous 'track focus' bit though.
Tycoon
£75k
Peter Cavellini
Maybe....
Of course it's a silly amount of money for a car like this,but, it'll put a smile a mile wide on your face,and that's when £75K seems a bargain!
Alfastud
A lot of money, but...
... if you compare it with the fully-loaded Megane RS Trophy R at 72 grand, it starts to look like a bargain. Sort of.
Add your comment