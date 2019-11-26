Audi RS6 Avant 2019 review

If that seems a rather extensive and complex specification, you’d be right: there are more than 40 ECUs in the RS6 talking to one another. So it comes as a surprise that the RS6 is so relaxing, comfortable and easy going as you roll down the road for the first time.

You’re almost left wondering if you’re driving the same aggressive-looking car you stepped into, such is its refined manner, which leans more towards comfort than sporty. On air suspension, the ride is reasonably quiet and cushioned, and even with large 22in alloys, it manages all but the largest scars and abrasions on the road well, those firmer abrasions causing the body to rock. The sports exhaust, even in the Dynamic mode, is fairly quiet and certainly doesn’t scream 600 horsepower.

Are you sure this is an RS version and not just a faster-looking A6, you find yourself asking? Ah – yes – you just haven’t really squeezed the throttle yet. And when you do, the RS6’s considerable straight-line pace is revealed. It’s not sledgehammer in its delivery in the way that a Mercedes-AMG is, nor raucous in the way of an Italian or British V8, but it’s supremely fast nonetheless. The refinement at low speeds isn’t lost when you push on, either.

The engine is extremely flexible and is happy to be revved all the way to the redline and on a wide-open throttle does finally exhibit aural charm, albeit not at the levels of an AMG V8. It’s your eyes rather than your ears that let you know how brisk your progress really is.

On tighter roads, you can happily use just second and third gear, such is the wide spread of torque and drivability. Gearshifts, whether manual or automatically controlled, aren’t the event they could be, even in the crispest shift mode. The quiet, efficient shift is a good metaphor for the drivetrain as a whole: the RS6 is a machine that likes to make progress in a rapid but ultimately fuss-free way.

It’s much the same for the chassis, which is improved over the previous RS6. It turns in more keenly and feels a good deal nimbler, the four-wheel steering at work here. Yet its sheer size and weight mean it never feels fully at home in slow corners and twisty roads in the way it does in faster, flowing ones. Nor does it ever really exhibit much feel through your hands on the wheel or your backside from the road below.

That sense of feel is improved in the steel-coils-with-DRC-equipped car we also tried, albeit that version lacked the air’s suppleness and gains in the handling were offset by a drop in ride comfort. Whatever the version, this test does leave a lingering doubt that the RS6 may prove to be too big and too complex to drive on UK roads to get anywhere near the limit of its abilities.

Still, the RS6 will definitely be suited to our weather. It is probably the most usable all-round performance car on the market, in that for more than half the year it’s cold and wet and there aren’t many things with almost 600bhp that you’d rather use in those conditions.

When you do floor the throttle midway through a corner towards the exit, the diff will always tuck the rear end in, which adds to the confidence and trust you feel to get on the power early and for the car to find traction, albeit again without that involvement. You’d have to be really pushing it to see the RS6’s playful side and even then it’s not a car that eggs you on to do so or really involves you in the process. You feel it’s showing you what it can do, rather than you controlling it that way.