Updated: More details on new V8-powered Ferrari Roma

Ferrari has revealed a new 612bhp V8 front-engined coupé called the Roma, featuring bold styling to try and capture a new audience.
The new machine, unveiled in the Italian capital and set to go on sale next summer with a starting price of around £175,000, shares some underpinnings the Portofino drop-top, but gains all-new styling including active aerodynamics along with a revamped and upgraded powertrain.
Described by the Italian firm as an all-new model, Ferrari commercial chief Enrico Galliera said it represents "a new Gran Turismo", adding "nobody can question this is a sports car – but it's also very elegant."
Galleria said that the Roma has been designed to appeal to potential customers who would "love to drive a sports car or a Ferrari, but might be a bit afraid of one." He added: "This car will attract people who have never driven a sports car, who drive something less aggressive and now was something a bit more extreme."
The fifth new model Ferrari has launched in 2019, the Roma is termed a "2+" coupé, which the option for two small rear seats of a storage compartment in the rear.
The Roma features a retro-styled design, which Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni said was inspired by classis front-engined Ferraris from the 1960s such as the 250 GT Berlinetta and 2+2. Despite that, Manzoni said the design was intended to look to the future. "We don't like the nostalgic approach, we like to innovate. The idea was to develop a car that would be perfect to take to the track and then to drive to the opera."
The Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT rival features a bold new-look grille - which Manzoni descrived as a porous surface – at the end of its elongated front bonnet, which Manzonio said was inspired by the simplicity of F1 cars. There are also sharp lines over the wheel arches and a notable bulge in the front bonnet.
Join the debate
martin_66
Nothing new to see here, move along........
It’s a Jaguar F Type with a Ferrari badge on it (with a few elements stolen from Aston Martin).
I’ve seen plagiarism before but this is ridiculous. I love Ferraris but this is lazy in the extreme.
Reasonable
Aston?
I thought this was an Aston Martin at a first glance... not sure why this needs to exist.
Big Jeff
Reasonable wrote:
because shareholders
martin_66
To clarify.....
Despite my previous comment I do think this looks really nice, and much more like an everyday sports car than the rest of the range.
its just, if a Jaguar F Type and and Aston Martin Vantage had sex, this is what their child would look like.
scrap
martin_66 wrote:
Agree. It's the most conservative Ferrari in a long time and doesn't really push the envelope in any way. But it looks really nicely done.
The_Jinx
Don't forget...
... that this is based on the Portofino launched in Frankfurt September 2017. The AM Vantage was launched in November 2017. The looks of this Roma beats both AM and Jaguar. I don't think it is lazy design - it follows on from the proportions of the F12, launched in March 2012. A very classic look.
I am an Aston Martin bigot, but never got used to the bloodhound snout of the new Vantage. So this Roma is serious competition especially if that £85K price is not a mistake... If that isn't a mistake, I am going to be ordering one. I have never owned a Ferrari.
The_Jinx
That Price...
... does look like a mistake. In Europe they are talking about under €200,000. So I suppose the £85,000 is really £185,000.
The_Jinx
OK so that £85,000 was a mistake...
... but now I don't understand what new segment this car addresses... The car segment defined as £10,000 more than the Portofino??? Hardly a brand new segment. Or maybe it is the 'more elegant than a Ferrari' car segment.
tomu74
Smooth
but I wish they'd made the Alfieri
martin_66
Next year?
Er......isn’t the Alfieri a Maserati? A quick hunt on the interweb suggests that it is coming next year, so you won’t have to wait long!
Pages
Add your comment