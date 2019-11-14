Updated: More details on new V8-powered Ferrari Roma

Ferrari has revealed a new 612bhp V8 front-engined coupé called the Roma, featuring bold styling to try and capture a new audience.

The new machine, unveiled in the Italian capital and set to go on sale next summer with a starting price of around £175,000, shares some underpinnings the Portofino drop-top, but gains all-new styling including active aerodynamics along with a revamped and upgraded powertrain.

Described by the Italian firm as an all-new model, Ferrari commercial chief Enrico Galliera said it represents "a new Gran Turismo", adding "nobody can question this is a sports car – but it's also very elegant."

Galleria said that the Roma has been designed to appeal to potential customers who would "love to drive a sports car or a Ferrari, but might be a bit afraid of one." He added: "This car will attract people who have never driven a sports car, who drive something less aggressive and now was something a bit more extreme."

The fifth new model Ferrari has launched in 2019, the Roma is termed a "2+" coupé, which the option for two small rear seats of a storage compartment in the rear.

The Roma features a retro-styled design, which Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni said was inspired by classis front-engined Ferraris from the 1960s such as the 250 GT Berlinetta and 2+2. Despite that, Manzoni said the design was intended to look to the future. "We don't like the nostalgic approach, we like to innovate. The idea was to develop a car that would be perfect to take to the track and then to drive to the opera."

The Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT rival features a bold new-look grille - which Manzoni descrived as a porous surface – at the end of its elongated front bonnet, which Manzonio said was inspired by the simplicity of F1 cars. There are also sharp lines over the wheel arches and a notable bulge in the front bonnet.