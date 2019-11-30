Britain's Best Driver's Car 2019: Meet the contenders

The McLaren 600LT did last year, so it returns to defend its title. This year, it goes up against these: the Ariel Atom 4, Bowler Bulldog, Dallara Stradale, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, Mazda MX-5, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, Porsche 911, Porsche Cayman GT4, Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R and Toyota Supra.

It’s worth repeating that these are, already, the best cars of the year: any one of them is terrific company. But even so, there’s got to be a winner. A top – if you’ll excuse a last number – one. MP

The judges

Andrew Frankel - senior contributing writer: Autocar’s Handling Day don is the only bloke who could have written this year’s extra-special anniversary denouement. Always the first one out of the pit lane; didn’t pull a punch in the ensuing debate. An example to all present.

Matt Prior - editor-at-large: Everyone’s favourite tester and columnist deployed his votes with characteristic care, guided the chat and steadied the mood in the pit lane as gently and expertly as ever, and also made a few videos for our YouTube channel that you might like to watch.

Matt Saunders - road test editor: Arrived late, left early, threw his (considerable) weight around and achieved little, as ever – except for setting some benchmark lap times. Still, making an Ariel Atom go faster than a McLaren ‘longtail’ isn’t too bad a result for a not- so-idle Tuesday.

Richard Lane - road tester: Did such a great job with his report from Junior Handling Day that we nominated him to write a big chunk of this test. He was delighted. Also insisted that apples be included among the confectionery in the afternoon snack catering. That’s millennials for you.

Simon Davis - road tester: Like Lane, was judging at an Autocar Handling Day for the first time, and treated the occasion with due seriousness. Looked like he might be enjoying himself at one point when driving something without a roof, but that could have been the light.

James Disdale - road test contributor: Our go-to freelance road tester brought with him plenty of experience of similar giant tests in other car magazines on his Handling Day debut. Duly agreed that BBDC tops them all – not least because we were paying him to.

Mauro Calo - special correspondent: About the closest bloke to Frankel in the “I’ve been to more of these than you’ve eaten KitKats” handicap chase, so we thought it was about time he had a vote. Did so many skids, he actually pulled a muscle.