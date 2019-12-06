Analysis: Who will charge our electric vehicles?

Growth in the UK’s public electric car charger network will come from dedicated charger companies, utilities and the government, rather than car makers, an Autocar investigation has concluded.
Apart from the Ionity rapid-charging network, which is funded by a consortium of nine car makers, very few if any of the 60-plus car brands operating in the UK are funding charging infrastructure to speed up the adoption of electric cars. “We consider it is up to private network operators and the government,” said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
At the recent launch of the Peugeot e-208, Carlos Tavares, boss of the PSA Group that owns Peugeot, made it clear that PSA does not see charging networks as a core business, even though uptake of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) like the e-208 might be held back by buyers’ concern over public charging networks.
A recent survey by Autocar sibling title What Car? linked buyers’ caution to buying BEVs to sparse charging networks, alongside range anxiety and a shortage of affordable models.
A PSA Group UK spokesman confirmed that Tavares’ view is also policy for its UK subsidiary, Vauxhall, whose Corsa-e will be launched in April 2020.
The same goes for PSA’s UK sales operations for Peugeot, Citroën and DS, also with new EVs due in 2020 and ’21. “This is a business decision because there are companies already in the infrastructure area better placed to supply that service,” said the spokesman.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Like Weeds...?
Charging points aren't going to overnight pop up at the corner of every street in the country, it's going to take time, maybe five ten years before decent convient coverage, and EV cars should be more efficient too, Ev's might not be the solution in all parts of the country, what about people who live in rural areas, or on the Islands of our coast?, I can't see how that benefits the islanders or a charge provider?
Vertigo
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Take a look at Zap-Map. There are charging locations on all the populated islands, and on the mainland as rurally the furthest tips of Scotland.
Admittedly, *rapid* chargers get increasingly rare the more rural you look, and will probably need supporting by the government or a car manufacturer to make them financially viable.
russ13b
a bit like fibre optic broadband
it won't go to the places where there's no people. They could stick to engines, but run on ethanol and biodiesel. electric doesn't have to replace everything
Vertigo
Good article, except...
- There are only 14 non-Tesla locations in the UK with connectors rated 100 kilowatts or higher. The "around 3000" figure looks like it refers to the number of 50kW+ rapid charging devices.
- "Fast charging" usually refers to a midpoint between slow 2-3kW charging (what you get out of the mains or a basic wallbox) and the 50kW+ of a rapid charger. Typically they are 7-22kW - a good figure for shopping centres, multiplexes and supermarkets.
- The paragraph doesn't differentiate kilowatts (kW, a unit of power) and kilowatt-hours (kWh, a unit of energy). A lot of people make this mistake, but it's a very fundamental thing for an automotive journalist to get wrong. kW is the rating of a car's charging speed or motor output (although you'd normally use bhp for the latter); kWh is the storage capacity of the car's battery.
...And the article does manage to completely step around the elephant in the room - that Tesla is a manufacturer that's built their own network, and it's become the company's most important selling point. Superchargers aren't exactly all over the place, but are widespread enough that anyone who can charge from home can get anywhere in the country.
And most importantly, unlike third-party operations (I'm looking at you Ecotricity), they haven't saved money by using cheap, unreliable charging units deployed in small numbers per site. It's the dependability of the Supercharger network that puts it in another league to anything else. This is what other networks need to emulate.
There's no point in the government investing in the network unless they mandate a minimum level of reliability, and/or a minimum number of rapid charging units at major locations. We need more stations like Superchargers, and less like Ecotricity.
Also, the rollout of 100kW+ chargers needs to accelerate. 50kW is no longer the norm for the latest cars.
The Apprentice
Classic chicken and the egg
The answer is not nationalisation but it will need the government to fund the infrastructure initially, I would place one big contract with a lone supplier via tender to build a network which belongs to the state and the running of which could be awarded every few years by tender.
Left to the market, areas where a charger is desperately needed but does not earn enough to justify it will be ignored. Like the royal mail charter that requires it to deliver everywhere even some places at a loss - balanced by the income from more profitable areas, this sort of government contract is the only way it will ever meet any target for an EV future. Make the network and manufacturers will respond and give us the cars.
Add your comment