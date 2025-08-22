BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ariel to double production capacity with new UK factory

Site will include a factory, showroom, museum and servicing operations

22 August 2025

Ariel will build a factory close to its current Somerset base as it moves to expand its operations.

The new factory will be located to the east of Crewkerne – just off the A303 – on a 43-acre site that was recently acquired by the Atom maker after five years of negotiation.

The building is expected to open within the next three years at a cost of “a few million”, according to Ariel boss Simon Saunders. He added that build costs have risen rapidly since the idea of a new factory was first floated so the company may need to seek outside funding.

