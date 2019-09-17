800 miles in a week in an electric car: 12 things I learned

Earlier this year, as part of a long-term test review, I had six months to discover just how good the Kia e-Niro is. But as the time neared its end, it became apparent that the car's real-world 250-300-mile range meant I hadn’t driven anywhere that necessitated the use of the UK's public charging network.
So it was that I took the plunge, adding further jeopardy by making this pioneering journey with my entire family in tow, off on our summer holidays to West Wales.
At worst, I wouldn’t return just on a flatbed truck but also divorced and with children who no longer wanted to know me.
The challenge was complex, because we needed to travel to and from Wales on the motorway networks, whereas we would be looking for every kind of charger available while we were there, from rural public spots to those provided by local car dealers and even, on occasion, three-pin plugs where we were staying.
However, 800 miles later and with two journeys of more than 250 miles under our belts, we were back home and still on speaking terms. It took some planning and there were fleeting moments of inconvenience and lost time, but it worked out just fine, a few ultimately minor dramas aside.
Here, then, are some of the lessons learned from a trip that proved to me once and for all that the capability of today’s EVs and charging network make the switch from a petrol or diesel car far easier than most people imagine.
PB1975XS
7kW motorway charging is not correct
Point number 4 is incorrect:
there are almost zero 7kW chargers at motorway services in the U.K.. It looks like you have plugged into the AC charger on a rapid charger (capable of 43kW into a Zoe) but your car can only handle 7kW so that is all it can take of the 43kW.
if you had connected to the same equipment using the DC connector you would have got closer to 50kW charge rate (and more if it was me of the newer >100kW units).
Vertigo
PB1975XS wrote:
The problem is that Ecotricity's CCS charging often doesn't work, so can only deliver AC. Jim probably didn't do anything wrong, other people have the same issue. When Ecotricity loses their exclusivity deal for motorway services, it will be a major boon to EV drivers.
Anyway - agreed with just about everything in this article. Very refreshing.
tuga
Point 2
To be fair to the idiot in the X6, loads of people still idle their cars for minutes on end, for absolutely no reason. It's baffling. It's as if they don't know that idling still uses fuel ( they probably don't ).
The fact that he did it in a charging bay just makes him a bigger idiot. Or an A-hole.
xxxx
Very fair
Very positive, especially like the bit about the existing charging infrastructure being good enough, it'll only get better too! (unlike the BMW X6 owner)
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
artill
Personally i think you should
Personally i think you should not have covered the licence plate number of that BMW owner.
As for doing 800 miles in a week, well i assume you set off with a full 250 mile range? So you needed to plug in three times in a week? And once was from the domestic supply, and once was from free tesco fuel? So its not exactly hard. Having said that, there is no way i would rely on the Ecotricity chargers at all.
As for the experience of filling your diesel SUV, well if it had been petrol it wouldnt have been half as dirty an experience and as for the cost, if you knock off the tax, its really not that much to pay is it. Why EV drivers feel they should get free fuel, and the little they do pay for, not pay tax on it is beyond me. If you dont compare like with like there really isnt much point is there?
xxxx
You pay what you have to, no more.
Next time I'm at the petrol station I'll ask them to take the tax off, wonder if it'll work.
No EV driver expects free fuel they just take what's offered, in the instance of the Model S it was part of purchase package.
This is how works for the consumer!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
memyselfandi
artill wrote:
Meh
jagdavey
Typical BMW X6 idiot!!!!!
Typical of a BMW X6 driver!!!! Park anywhere because I'm the king of the road! Should have slashed his tyres. The reason why he was letting his car idle was because he was letting his turbo-charger cool down after a good old thrashing on the motorway.
