A day in the life of a Tesla supercharger

Spending a few hours interviewing drivers at a Tesla Supercharger location is like playing whack-a-mole: no sooner have you finished quizzing one than another has wafted silently into another bay, plugged in and gone to Starbucks. You go after them and another turns up.
The plan had been to arrive at 10.30am to prepare for the promised 11am-6pm peak period: have a coffee, ready a few questions on the lines of what’s it like and do you come here often – that sort of thing.
What I hadn’t reckoned on was that South Mimms services, tucked away in the armpit of the A1(M) and M25, is one of the electric marque’s busiest Supercharger locations. So when I arrived, four of its 12 chargers were in use – and was that another Tesla owner I could see plugging his motor in? Better collar him before he goes for that latte...
“I’ve arrived with 13% power left,” says Model S owner John Stephenson. “I wasn’t worried: a friend reckons his S was still running with minus 16%! We’ll have a coffee while it goes back to 85%. It should take around 45 minutes.”
This article was originally published on 4 November 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
Linda, his wife, likes the South Mimms set-up: “There are plenty of chargers so we’ve never had to wait, but you soon learn not to use adjacent ones because they share their power and take longer to charge.”
Plenty of chargers? True, South Mimms has 12 of the totem-style chargers and during our five hours at the site no more than five were being used at any time, and the company says it has a plan to cope with growing demand in the coming years.
It’s increasing the size of existing locations, as well as rolling out additional ones. For example, its Hopwood Park services location near Birmingham has recently gained a further 10 chargers (from six to 16).
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Sounds good.....
Yes, a great insight into running a Tesla, but, most of who you talked to were running a Tesla as a company Vehicle, were there no private owners?, some had done big miles 40,000+ in one case, another had gone from Monaco to Scotland even, but, as a private buy there still damned expensive, it would be interesting to test a well used example to see how it has stood up to the everyday life of an EV Car like this.
Rocket Pete
Sounds smug....
It’s always worth mentioning to all those who buy electric smugmobiles that 85% of a car’s environmental impact is its manufacture, so they might have been better off keeping the car they had, given that those who can afford these overpriced and overhyped machines tend to replace them every three years, which of course from an environmental point of view is madness.
One might also wonder how many non-recyclable coffee cups will be used by all these people while they wait for their cars to charge up.
Just saying...
inkpen
Once driven, forever smitten.
Most people who buy or lease new cars change them every 2 or 3 years. Plenty of people buy 2 or 3 year old cars & run them for another 2 or 3 years. Indications are that the Tesla batteries will be at about 75% capacity at 10 years/200,000 miles and 50% capacity at 15 years/300,000 miles. They are expensive to buy new & exist mainly in the executive car market, along side high end BMWs, Mercs, Jags, etc., and partly as an amazing electronic gadget. They may not have the executive finish people are used to in German cars, being plain & uncluttered, but they are fabulous to drive, wickedly fast off the line, silently relaxing and can more or less drive themselves long distance (especially with the latest v9 over-the-air software enhancements), as well as costing next to nothing to run. The majority of owners charge them at home overnight on cheap rate electricity, while Superchargers are for travelling over the 250-300 mile range in a day. Bear in mind that these cars are replacing fossil Jags & Range Rovers which normally only manage 25mpg on a good day, so there are massive savings if you regularly travel long distance. Why not visit your local Tesla centre & take a test drive? The danger is that you may then need to sell your house to feed your habit!
Sonic
Rocket Pete wrote:
Well no shit, Sherlock. Building an EV is obviously far less sustainable than building no car at all, but each new EV sold is effectively one less new ICE car. If the goal is to greatly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, EV's are a step in the right direction if we can choose where the power comes from.
Don't get me started on coffee cups.
FMS
Rocket Pete wrote:
REALLY shouldn't have bothered...those including YOU, who do NOTHING but moan and offer NOTHING by way of an alternative solution...sigh.
Peter Cavellini
Peep peep!!!!
FMS
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Petey poop once again copying other posts and adding nothing of ANY consequence to the debate...quelle surprise...
runnerbean
Not quite the full story
The reason many Tesla owners prefer Superchargers to charging at home is the speed - a home charger can never replicate that, so if you pop home in the middle of the day 45 mins will not help much.
The reasons Chargemaster and the other charge points are inferior, apart from the much lower speeds (being AC not DC) is that a) they are often broken or blocked and b) the electricity is ridiculously expensive.
My hybrid uses fossil-based fuel at a lower cost to do the 30 miles or so I would get on electricity if I paid them to plug in. So why would I bother to plug in away from home - I don't!
Rocket Pete
Inkpen, I agree that those
Inkpen, I agree that those who buy/lease cars change them every three years, rendering the question of battery life irrelevant for them. The used market may well be reluctant to take on these vehicles for the very reason that replacement battteries (which consume finite resource boron and also highly toxic substances such as cadmium) but one might regard a three year old electric Leaf as a bargain simply because of its monumental depreciation.
My main issue is that electric cars are marketed as “planet saving” and bought mostly by folk who making the same claim..... somewhat disingenuous in my opinion.
Regarding Tesla cars, they just aren’t made to the same fit and finish of European vehicles, and I’m betting that by the time the 3 appears on the U.K. market it’ll be halfway through its design life... how many people will be happy to wait for three years to get a new BMW 3 Series... it’ll be coming up to the facelist version after 4.
I think Tesla are doomed - I’m sure electric is the future (eventually) but they are mediocre quality, expensive, they’ll never achieve volume production before BMW, VAG, Volvo and all the rest have developed their own equivalents - at much higher quality and without the three year wait.
ps Inkpen - “cheap rate” electricity? Sorry, only people with night storage heaters still have Economy 7.
nexsuperne101
Life with a Tesla
Time to fill in the blanks.
I appreciate that there are a lot of EV haters out there, whether that's because they can't afford anything better that the VW Polo they have, or because jealousy really is a thing now.
I bought my Tesla last year, as a private purchase to replace my Nissan Leaf. The performance is mad, the build quality is reasonable (like a Ford, but not quite Jaguar yet), and the running costs are insignificant. If I fill the Porsche up, then it costs me north of £100, yet this, when charged overnight on economy seven (which is really easy to get your electric provider to install for free), costs less than a fiver to do 200+ miles. I'm not talking about life in the slow lane at 50mph to get that either, you can cain this thing. Mine goes 0-60mph in less than 4 seconds, or you can tone it down to "normal" car levels and it takes an agonising 7 seconds to get there :)
It seats 5 adults comfortably, has room under the boot floor, as well as the huge boot, plus even more room in the front. This thing has more space than my old pickup truck.
Supercharging it is really easy, but there are things to remember. Winter takes longer (something to do with battery chemistry and the cold), the Nissan Leaf was the same. The trick is to charge it when it is somewhere near flat (15% or less), and clear off by 80%. That will take 30-40 minutes to get another 180 miles. The last 20% to 100% would take another 40 minutes again, so its pointless waiting about (well, unless you are in Pizza Express).
Pages
Add your comment