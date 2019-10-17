Kia pulls plug on Optima in UK with no replacement coming

Kia UK will make significant changes to its large car line-up, with the Optima due to be axed imminently. The Stinger will also soon be reduced to one engine as part of model year updates.

Although the Optima, which has been available only in Sportswagon estate form for some time, is still live on the firm’s configurator, a Kia UK spokesperson told Autocar that it would be winding down sales of the car and relying on existing dealer stock to fulfil any further orders.

Autocar also understands that the next-generation Optima, due to be unveiled next year, won’t be coming to the UK. Kia cites the investment required to ensure engines meet strict European emissions standards as not justifiable for a car that achieves such small sales numbers. Kia registered just over 14,000 Optimas across Europe in 2018 - less than 10% of the number of Passats that Volkswagen shifted that year.

Changes are afoot for the Stinger range, too. Kia UK has confirmed that plans to reduce it down to one engine will be brought in for 2020 model year revisions, due to be announced in the coming weeks. The turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel variants will be dropped, with only the flagship turbocharged 3.3-litre V6 of the GT S remaining.