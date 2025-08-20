Two recent facts revealed about Stellantis-backed Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor shouldn’t both be true at the same time but somehow are.

The first is that the company’s T03 electric runabout is now the UK’s cheapest car – £14,495 after a recent £1500 discount applied by Leapmotor to mimic the government grant.

The second is that Leapmotor posted its first-ever half-year net profit, elevating it into the very exclusive club of Chinese electric-focused start-ups to have turned margin positive. The only other member is Li Auto, a premium maker of mainly large range-extender SUVs.