Brawny bargains: 17 top-level cars at low-level prices

TVR Chimaera (1992-2003, £10,000-£30,000)
There’s no denying that the TVR Chimaera has aged well, with its clean lines and neatly executed interior – just check out all that solid aluminium switchgear – giving it an almost timeless quality. Driving Blackpool’s finest is a different proposition, however: its combination of a brawny V8, rear-wheel drive, unassisted controls and lack of electronic driver aids instantly transports you back a few decades. It’s a bicep-building physical and slightly crude device, but put the effort in and the Chimaera rewards like few others.
One we found: For £14,995, a 52,000-mile example from 1997 provides a full service history and the desirable 285bhp 4.5-litre V8, plus the worthwhile power steering option
BMW M6 (2005-2010, £9000-£25,000)
How about a blue-blood M car, powered by a V10 engine that has faint Formula 1 connections, for less than the price of a new Dacia Duster? The original M6 is as close as you’ll get to a BMW sports car, with its blend of coupé lines, bespoke suspension and that stunning 5.0-litre motor delivering poise and power in equal measure.
Its clunky sequential manual gearbox isn’t great and examples without a complete history should be swerved but, at these prices, who can say no?
One we found: A 2005 car with a full BMW dealer service history to offset its 120,000 miles, plus a recent clutch replacement, for a mere £9995
Maserati Coupé (2002-2007, £9000-£25,000)
Just the Maserati name conjures up images of exoticism, scintillating performance and knee-trembling style – and, happily, the 4200 GT delivers on all counts. At its heart is the Ferrari-sourced F136 400bhp V8 that snarls and crackles with the best of them, while its rear-wheel-drive chassis serves up surprisingly engaging and entertaining handling. The mechanicals need careful fettling and you can expect the odd big bill at major service time but, at these prices, you can put some cash aside for spannering. Take the plunge and you’ll be rewarded with a sports coupé that’s as charismatic as they come.
