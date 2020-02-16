Brawny bargains: 17 top-level cars at low-level prices

Depreciation works wonders – for the second owner, anyhow – when it comes to performance machinery. We highlight the hardest hitters
16 February 2020

If you were playing a game of word association, it is unlikely that the ‘supercar’ would be followed by ‘affordable’. Yet the truth is you don’t need a small fortune to fund the purchase of some exotic high-performance machine when buying used.

Take a look through the classifieds and you’ll find that there’s more choice than ever, and many of these motors cost less to buy than a factory fresh mid-range family hatchback. The amount of bang that’s available for your buck beggars belief and, to prove the point, we’ve dug out 17 of the best examples, from traditional mid-engined missiles to superheated saloons. Plus, we’ve selected a handful of future bargains.

So go on, you know it makes sense…

Porsche 911 Carrera (1997-2004, £9000-£30,000)

The 996-generation Porsche 911 Carrera has to be an early contender for used performance car bargain of the decade. With prices for many now slipping below the £10,000 mark, there has never been a better time to get in on the rear-engined action.

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Not only is this coupé fast, huge fun to drive and surprisingly easy to live with, it also delivers a near-perfect balance of modernity and old-school 911 character.

And while some get hot under the collar about porous engine blocks and failing intermediate shaft (IMS) bearings, the cars that have got to nearly two decades old and are still running have either been repaired already or are unlikely to fail.

Either way, test drive one and you’ll fall head over heels for it, as the chatty steering and howling 296bhp 3.4-litre flat six suck you into the action.

There are plenty of examples to choose from, but a fully stamped service history is essential.

One we found: A 2001 (Y-reg) Carrera with 105,000 miles, a complete service history and new set of Bridgestone tyres for just £10,995

Lexus RC F (2014-present, £25,000-£63,000)

It takes just one foray to the redline to know that the Lexus RC F is rather special. Its 471bhp naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 is well down on power compared with its turbocharged rivals, but its rich orchestral soundtrack, 8000rpm limiter and delicious throttle response more than make up for that. It’s no slouch, either, with 0-62mph done and dusted in 4.5sec, while its trick rear differential and relatively compact dimensions make it satisfying to sling through the corners. Lexus’s legendary reliability and build quality are just the icing and cherry on the cake.

One we found: Just 11,000 miles, a full service history and a Lexus Approved warranty, the 2016 car is £25,450

Bentley Continental GT (2003-2011, £14,000-£80,000)

The Bentley Continental GT is a frequent inclusion in these types of buying guides, but the prices are still eye-popping. Take a gamble and you can get one on your drive for as little as £14,000, and let’s not forget that this is a car with a twin-turbocharged W12 that puts you within touching distance of 200mph. It goes well at lower speeds, too, blending wafty refinement with surprising nimbleness and four-wheel-drive security. Yes, it’ll devour fuel at an alarming rate, but a beautifully built Bentley should last a lifetime if looked after.

One we found: Our 100,000-mile 2005 car has a full service history, and its current enthusiast owner has spent £20k on it in recent years, so it’s a steal at £16k

Aston Martin DB9 (2004-2016, £19,500-£145,000)

Elegantly styled, well finished and with a clever aluminium structure, this rapid 2+2 coupé set the template for every subsequent Aston. Even today it looks the part, while its creamy smooth 450bhp 6.0-litre V12 is the embodiment of the iron fist in a velvet glove analogy. Yet it’s the chassis that most impresses, delivering an agility that eluded the DB9’s lead-footed predecessors. Inside, there’s a mix of modernity and traditional materials, while the low-slung seat cocoons you nicely. But the best thing about the DB9 is its sales success, because that means there are lots of good ones to be found. 

One we found: With just over 60,000 miles on the clock and a fully stamped Aston service history, the 2005 example looks cracking value at £23,500

Jaguar XKR (2007-2014, £8000-£45,000)

You need only look at the second-generation XKR’s raw ingredients to know that it’s a corker. Up front is a hairy-chested and bulletproof supercharged V8 that delivers 420bhp and a thumping 413lb ft to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. There’s also lightweight aluminium construction and sophisticated independent suspension, plus it’s all wrapped up in a body that still turns heads.

As with all Jaguars, there’s a lovely balance to the ride and handling, making the XKR as happy playing the hooligan in corners as it is smothering bumps on the daily grind. Top speed is limited to 155mph, but some have the threshold raised to 174mph, so this is a very fast car. Yet it’s robust, too, and there are many specialists to keep your big cat purring for less.

One we found: With a service book groaning under the weight of main dealer ink, the 105,000-mile 2007 example looks cracking value at £9995 

Audi R8 (2007-2015, £28,000-£100,000)

It’s difficult to believe that the original Audi R8 is more than a dozen years old now, because its jaw-dropping looks and startling performance seem as bang-up-do-date now as they did back in 2007. Audi’s careful design evolution has helped that, of course, but there’s simply an inherent ‘rightness’ about the mid-engined icon from Inglostadt – particularly the early examples, with their 414bhp 4.2-litre V8 and open-gated six-speed manual ’box. The crackling, bellowing engine and the clickety-clack of each gearchange are mechanical music, while the rear-biased four-wheel drive system delivers handling that’s both expressive and faithful. Yet for all its supercar glamour and thrills, the R8 is in many ways as easy to live with as an A3. It’s comfortable on a long run, beautifully finished and benefits from fairly dependable mechanicals – all for less than a Ford Focus ST.

One we found: An early 2007 V8 manual with 61,000 miles, a fully stamped history and Bang & Olufsen stereo for £29,990

Lotus Esprit (1976-2004, £19,000-£40,000)

Yes, we’re veering into the realms of classic cars here, but so good to drive is the beautifully balanced Esprit that we’re willing to make an exception, especially at these prices. The post-Peter Stevens redesign model still looks fresh to this day, while its heavily turbocharged 215bhp 2.2-litre four-pot is right on trend in the current climate of downsizing. It shouldn’t lose value, either, making your accountant as happy as you.

One we found: One careful owner from new (yes, really), 43,000 on the clock and all the stamps for £19,950

Mercedes-AMG C63 (2008-2015, £12,000-£115,000)

If the next generation of AMG creations really will be four-cylinder hybrids, it’s time to buy one of the old V8s while you still can. Better still, make it the crackling and howling naturally aspirated 6.2-litre one. When squeezed under the bonnet of a W204 C-Class, it makes for arguably one of the best small sports saloons ever. Fast and with a bombastic soundtrack, it also shines in the corners, with balanced and approachable rear-drive handling that can be altered as much with your right foot as the steering wheel. And because it’s a C-Class, it’s spacious, comfortable and built to last.

One we found: A very tidy, 75,000-mile 2008 saloon with a full Mercedes service history for just £14,750

Jaguar XJR (2013-2019, £20,000-£52,000)

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and the vertiginous depreciation of big Jaguar saloons. But that’s great news for us, because the go-faster version of the Ian Callum-penned XJ is a proper sleeper. Under the Downing Street exterior is a 542bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that will propel this aluminium chassis from 0-62mph in just 4.4sec, while the combination of long wheelbase, rear-wheel drive and huge welts of torque means it’s entertaining to throw through the twisties. It won’t be cheap to run, but then neither is membership to a private members’ club, and even the best of those don’t have as inviting an interior as this Jag.

One we found: A 2014 Supersport LWB with 75,000 miles and a fully documented history for £23,450

Audi RS6 (2008-2011, £15,000-£35,000)

No car sticks as closely to the supercar-slaying template as the Audi RS6, and the second-generation version in particular. Matching a large executive car body with what’s effectively the Lamborghini Gallardo’s twin-turbo V10, this 571bhp Audi is one of the finest-ever Q-cars. Four-wheel drive and a big lump of a motor mean it’s not as agile as its BMW M rivals, but it’s a peerless performer for outrageous all-weather pace and genuine everyday space. The saloon may be discreet, but the estate is the ultimate all-rounder.

One we found: With 65,000 miles, a host of extras and full Audi service history, the 2009 saloon looks a good’un at £16,995

Porsche Panamera Turbo (2010-2016, £24,000-£85,000)

Depreciation can be a killer, and nowhere is that more obvious than in the case of the Panamera. You can now pick up the flagship Turbo version of this fast and luxurious saloon for less than a modestly specced new Ford Fiesta ST. Yet for that outlay, you get a 493bhp twin-turbocharged V8, four-wheel drive and chuck-about handling at odds with the car’s not-inconsiderable size and mass. Yet it’s also luxuriously appointed and almost as restful as a Mercedes S-Class on a run.

One we found: A 2009 model with plenty of Porsche stamps in the book, 77,000 miles and a £24,950 asking price. That’s probably not far off what it’d cost to replace the ceramic brakes…

Mitsubishi Evo X (2008-2016, £10,000-£55,000)

With Mitsubishi no longer in the WRC, the 10th Lancer Evolution never quite captured the imagination like its forebears. Yet with 296bhp and the same hyper-agile handling that marked them out, the FQ300 is equally entertaining. At its heart is the same trick rear differential, helping this four-wheel-drive saloon get from A to B at a rate that rivals teleportation. And while the dual-clutch automatic gearbox robs you of some involvement, it does make the Evo X easier to live with.

One we found: A metallic red 2008 example with 66,000 miles, a full history and price tag of £12,450

Nissan GT-R (2007-present, £28,000-£175,000)

More than a decade after its debut, the performance of the Nissan GT-R still has the power to shock, while the physics-taunting tricks of its sophisticated four-wheel-drive chassis continue to amaze. Happily for us, depreciation is no respecter of talent, so it’s now possible to bag a GT-R for as little as £20,000 – although you’ll have to be brave. Mechanically robust and with scores of specialists, this Nissan is as much of a performance car bargain used as it is new.

One we found: A comprehensively maintained 2009 model with 82,000 miles for £29,995

Chevrolet Camaro (2008-2015, £12,000-£115,000)

Cracking value for money when new, American muscle cars are even better buys once they have a few thousand miles under their wheels. What’s more, while early models that defined the breed were little more than drag strip specials, the latest exponents are far more rounded performers. Take the previous Chevy Camaro, for instance. Thanks to its independent rear suspension and fairly quick steering, this prime slice of automotive apple pie handles with surprising nimbleness and precision. Even so, by no means has it abandoned its roots: there’s a 426bhp 6.2-litre Hemi V8 under the hood. 

One we found: A 2012 version resplendent in yellow with black stripes, a full service history, a manual gearbox and just 31,000 miles, all for £19,995

TVR Chimaera (1992-2003, £10,000-£30,000)

There’s no denying that the TVR Chimaera has aged well, with its clean lines and neatly executed interior – just check out all that solid aluminium switchgear – giving it an almost timeless quality. Driving Blackpool’s finest is a different proposition, however: its combination of a brawny V8, rear-wheel drive, unassisted controls and lack of electronic driver aids instantly transports you back a few decades. It’s a bicep-building physical and slightly crude device, but put the effort in and the Chimaera rewards like few others.

One we found: For £14,995, a 52,000-mile example from 1997 provides a full service history and the desirable 285bhp 4.5-litre V8, plus the worthwhile power steering option

BMW M6 (2005-2010, £9000-£25,000)

How about a blue-blood M car, powered by a V10 engine that has faint Formula 1 connections, for less than the price of a new Dacia Duster? The original M6 is as close as you’ll get to a BMW sports car, with its blend of coupé lines, bespoke suspension and that stunning 5.0-litre motor delivering poise and power in equal measure.

Its clunky sequential manual gearbox isn’t great and examples without a complete history should be swerved but, at these prices, who can say no?

One we found: A 2005 car with a full BMW dealer service history to offset its 120,000 miles, plus a recent clutch replacement, for a mere £9995

Maserati Coupé (2002-2007, £9000-£25,000)

Just the Maserati name conjures up images of exoticism, scintillating performance and knee-trembling style – and, happily, the 4200 GT delivers on all counts. At its heart is the Ferrari-sourced F136 400bhp V8 that snarls and crackles with the best of them, while its rear-wheel-drive chassis serves up surprisingly engaging and entertaining handling. The mechanicals need careful fettling and you can expect the odd big bill at major service time but, at these prices, you can put some cash aside for spannering. Take the plunge and you’ll be rewarded with a sports coupé that’s as charismatic as they come.  

One we found: With the rare and desirable manual gearbox option, just 60,000 miles and a full Maserati history, the 2003 example is cracking value at £9500

Five for the future

Porsche 718: The four-cylinder 718 is still contentious, so expect to see Boxster and Cayman prices slip in the coming years. And while the soundtrack is a bit karaoke, the mid-engined chassis is sublime.

Maserati Granturismo: Unlike other Italian makers, Maserati has rarely produced modern cars better than money in the bank. The recently discontinued Granturismo is a case in point. So, let somebody else take the hit and then enjoy its sublime V8 and classic looks.

Honda NSX: Brand appeal is stronger than ever these days, so Honda’s high-tech hyper-hybrid has struggled. Early examples have already shed half their value, so it won’t be long before the modern NSX becomes a second-hand supercar snip.

McLaren MP4-12C: It’s getting old now, but prices for the pioneering modern McLaren road car continue to drop at a rate that would make owners of similar-age Ferrari 458s cry into their branded baseball caps. The first £30k MP4-12C is closer than you think.

Aston Martin DB11: The DB11 has a lot going for it: everything except rock-solid residuals. As a result, you might soon get stunning looks and a V12 that’s as potent as it is creamy smooth for a lot less than you’d expect.

1

Paul Dalgarno

16 February 2020

Don't buy one that hasn't had remedial work, really basic rule. What a stupid thing to say "it would have gone by now if it was going to". Basic premise is that it leaks lubricant as it's the wrong type of bearing for its location, so it can go anytime depending on its treatment, miles, etc. A long term fix is £1500. A used replacement engine is £6,000 min. I'd buy one as they're fabulous, but I'd get the fix done if it hadn't been done already. Terrible advice, and a lot of Autocar's used advice is similar - prices for "buy them before we do" are often stupid too. And the F1 coverage is a waste of time more often than not  

But.... there's still a helluva lot of good stuff in Autocar, a lot of good opinion too. Revise the used stuff and do some more research, and get a new F1 writer please.

 

