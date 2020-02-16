Brawny bargains: 17 top-level cars at low-level prices

If you were playing a game of word association, it is unlikely that the ‘supercar’ would be followed by ‘affordable’. Yet the truth is you don’t need a small fortune to fund the purchase of some exotic high-performance machine when buying used.

Take a look through the classifieds and you’ll find that there’s more choice than ever, and many of these motors cost less to buy than a factory fresh mid-range family hatchback. The amount of bang that’s available for your buck beggars belief and, to prove the point, we’ve dug out 17 of the best examples, from traditional mid-engined missiles to superheated saloons. Plus, we’ve selected a handful of future bargains.

So go on, you know it makes sense…

Porsche 911 Carrera (1997-2004, £9000-£30,000)

The 996-generation Porsche 911 Carrera has to be an early contender for used performance car bargain of the decade. With prices for many now slipping below the £10,000 mark, there has never been a better time to get in on the rear-engined action.